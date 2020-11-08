Entertainment
Steffanie Rivers: Ready To Love Ep3 Kissn’Tale
*When it comes to relationships and dating, women hear what men say. They also listen to what men don’t say.
So when a man with five children from four different mothers turns up on a reality TV show and proclaims he is ready to love, yet admits he’s in no hurry to get married, that’s a red flag!
Raymond, the 52 year old cast member on season 3 of Ready To Love is a walking red flag. While trying to appeal to cast member and love interest Adriana (aka pop tart!) Raymond said he always treats his significant other as if they are married -whatever that means to him – therefore, he in no rush to actually get married. Adriana, the youngest cast member on this dating show, was savvy enough not to fall for that banana in the tailpipe. That news, coupled with other female cast members who either could not look past Raymond’s age or his paternity, caused Raymond to get the boot from the show.
Cast member David also made a fatal error during his conversation with cast member Alicia. While he said he is willing to lead his household, the Lufkin, Texas native balked at taking on financial responsibilities of a woman’s children from a previous relationship. And that was the beginning of the end of David’s journey on the show.
Why do some men want the benefits of being in a relationship without the commitment? For some men, their definition of ‘love’ is different than what women consider to be ‘love.’ That’s why couples should talk first and kiss later – if at all! Find out who got lip service this week and who kept it platonic on episode 3 of Ready To Love.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with you comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.
Suspense Thriller ‘Disrupted’ Sets Official Release Date for November 17 / Watch Trailer
*Strike Back Studios has acquired the Award Winning indie thriller DISRUPTED from Realization Films.
The film is set for a limited theatrical run in cinemas beginning in Los Angeles along with another five key markets beginning on November 11th, before expanding across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand for a Digital and Video On Demand launch beginning on November 17, 2020 on the following platforms:
Digital TVOD – Apple TV, Amazon Prime,
Google Play, Vudu, Fandango, Microsoft.
Cable TVOD – Comcast, Verizon, Direct TV,
Dish Network, InDemand, Vubiquity.
Written and directed by Andre Welsh, DISRUPTED follows the story of Jay
(Chioke Jelani Clanton), an Uber driver whom hustles in the streets of Oakland to make ends meet. Meanwhile, a man named Pete (Ron Kaell) is haunted by the murder of his wife decades prior, an event that has cost him his freedom, his sobriety, and his relationship with his daughter. Across town, a well-to-do psychopath, Harold Price (Geoffrey Lower), has an ill fated run in with a small time drug dealer.
When a local murder that has oddly similar circumstances to the slaying of Pete’s wife is reported, the paths of these three characters meet at the intersection of violence, mind-games, and deceit.
The second official trailer for the new movie DISRUPTED was recently released online as a Film Threat Exclusive and can be viewed now by clicking this URL link: https://youtu.be/EPEQ3tp0REg
“Andre Welsh’s wickedly clever film noir homage…is hilarious in spots and gory in others, and keeps you on the edge throughout” – San Jose Mercury News
“DISRUPTED is a gripping street thriller, that is exciting to watch.” – Film Threat
MORE NEWS: Eboni K. Williams Tells Bevy Smith Which RHONY Cast Member She’s Bonded With & More / LISTEN
The motion picture DISRUPTED is a singular journey about the weight of one’s past and the impossible challenge to do right by it in the present, bound into a tight-knit psychological suspense crime thriller that festers in the collateral damage of gentrification and race-related tensions rooted in modern day Oakland. The high-intensity film features dynamic visual storytelling, a tantalizing musical score, elements of intrigue, ambition, and power struggles, which make for a compelling picture.
Said Welsh, “I wanted the protagonist and the antagonist to be relatable – themes that tap into both the good and bad side of everyone. Hiding in plain sight and resentment are some of the key themes of the film, and we are excited for audiences everywhere to experience the film.”
DISRUPTED also stars popular actors such as Marie Wilson, Drew Seeley, Amy Paffrath, Daniel Roebuck, Michael X. Sommers, Ahku, and Philip Jeanmarie. Producers are Mark Gogolewski, Steven Siig, and Jared Drake. Co-Producer is Jeff Gadigan.
For the latest updates, exclusive sneak peaks, giveaways and more, follow DISRUPTED on social media.
Instagram & Twitter: @disruptedmovie
‘Borat 2‘ Breakout Star Jeanise Jones to Play Angel in Comedy From ‘South Park‘ Writer
“Borat 2” star Jeanise Jones has been tapped to appear in the satirical comedy feature “Reincarnated Royal” from former “South Park” writer Jane Bussmann.
“People don’t have words for what they are seeing on the news other than WTF, is Doctor Evil back?” says Bussmann. “Spin-doctors can’t be bothered to hide anything anymore. There’s zero justice, so we thought we’d have some fun.”
“Anyway, we’re done with depressing stuff. People are really hurting right now and we want someone to be punished. Vigorously,” says Naisola Grimwood, co-creator of “Reincarnated Royal.” Bussmann adds, “We set out to write something sensible about the pandemic, but we kept testing it in front of live audiences and sh*t just escalated.”
READ MORE: Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter Jeanise Jones
Jeanise Jones is the real star of this movie and you won’t ever change our minds. #Borat pic.twitter.com/g2Gdtu9lkY
— Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) October 29, 2020
Jones will play God’s right-hand angel in the film.
“It’s going to be a very entertaining movie. I know the world thinks I have this angel thing in the bag, but it’s going to be very challenging playing the role. I hope the Queen of England thinks I’m an angel, ’cause I don’t want to get taken out,” the filmmakers said.
“Like everyone else, we were in tears at Jeanise’s appearance in the searing documentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where she inspired Borat’s daughter Tutar to become Kazakhstan’s leading feminist, and gave hope to other 15-year-old spinsters,” said Bussmann.
“Reincarnated Royal will be based in Calgary, Alberta in 2021.
We previously reported.. after “Borat” fans raised over $50,00 for Jones, star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen also paid it forward to help make a difference.
The actor donated $100,000 to Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones’ request, and the funds will be distributed to Jones’ Oklahoma City community on her behalf, PEOPLE reports. Cohen’s generosity will provide shelter, food and any other needs for the most vulnerable. .
Jones, 62, claims she was tricked into participating in “Borat 2.” She quickly became the breakout star of the movie when she appeared as a “babysitter” for Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the 15-year-old daughter of Borat (played by Cohen). Jones believed Tutar was a child bride and in danger of being married off to an older man.
Ralph Tresvant Recalls Being Ambushed by Fan Wearing Maid Costume
*New Edition lead singer Ralph Tresvant says he was once ambushed by a fan wearing a maid costume at the height of his fame.
Tresvant tells Page Six that the wild encounter occurred when he was around 15 years old. The determined fan dressed up as a maid to sneak into his hotel room.
“When I checked in my room, she was lying in the bed. It was an old lady, too,” he explained. “I said, ‘I’m sorry — I think I’m in the wrong room.’ And she said, ‘Oh no, you got the right room, baby,’ and pulled the covers back.”
She was “like my mother’s age,” Tresvant continued. “I was a youngster. I didn’t go through with it. I just slowly backed out the room with my luggage, got my security, and I said, ‘There’s someone in my room.’ They escorted her out.”
READ MORE: Here’s Why Ralph Tresvant Secretly ‘Filled in’ for Bobby Brown on ‘Every Little Step’
In related news, Tresvant is the featured artist on the premiere episode of “A Closer Look,” a docuseries from the new streaming service UMC.
The R&B crooner is expected to get candid about his career and journey with New Edition.
Here’s more about the series from Broadway World:
The series will highlight the artist’s career from the beginning to present day. Each episode will consist of a one on one sit-down interview between the artist and producer of the show, and will also highlight music videos/live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews.
Watch the trailer above.
About UMC
UMC is the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and Film. We have thousands of hours of your favorite series and movies, all of which have been creative/written/directed by a person of color or stars and features people of color. #WatchUMC for FREE for the first 7 days and after that, it’s just $4.99/month or $49.99 for the whole year, always ad-free.
