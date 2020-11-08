*When it comes to relationships and dating, women hear what men say. They also listen to what men don’t say.

So when a man with five children from four different mothers turns up on a reality TV show and proclaims he is ready to love, yet admits he’s in no hurry to get married, that’s a red flag!

Raymond, the 52 year old cast member on season 3 of Ready To Love is a walking red flag. While trying to appeal to cast member and love interest Adriana (aka pop tart!) Raymond said he always treats his significant other as if they are married -whatever that means to him – therefore, he in no rush to actually get married. Adriana, the youngest cast member on this dating show, was savvy enough not to fall for that banana in the tailpipe. That news, coupled with other female cast members who either could not look past Raymond’s age or his paternity, caused Raymond to get the boot from the show.

Cast member David also made a fatal error during his conversation with cast member Alicia. While he said he is willing to lead his household, the Lufkin, Texas native balked at taking on financial responsibilities of a woman’s children from a previous relationship. And that was the beginning of the end of David’s journey on the show.

Why do some men want the benefits of being in a relationship without the commitment? For some men, their definition of ‘love’ is different than what women consider to be ‘love.’ That’s why couples should talk first and kiss later – if at all! Find out who got lip service this week and who kept it platonic on episode 3 of Ready To Love.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with you comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.