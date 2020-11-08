Urban Business
News Regarding the 2020 Virtual NC Black Business Expo USA Online Conference
The following is an update from Dr. Eric Kelly, CEO of the North Carolina Black Business Expo about this year’s event.
*It’s that time of year again. We are gearing up for the 2020 North Carolina Black Business Expo that will be held on November 9 – 15, 2020.
Due to Covid-19, this event will be virtual! That’s right we will be bringing some of the country’s most innovative business leaders to you during the special event. We calling the event the Black Business Expo Olympics. The event will spread over seven (7) days covering a variety of business topics.
We will be hearing from experts who have made monumental strides across the country in business varying from leadership, education, healthcare, banking, digital communication and journalism, motivational speaking, technology, youth empowerment and many other disciplines.
We will be streaming LIVE from http://facebook.com/blackbusinessexpousa Please “Like” our Facebook now and join us for our Virtual Black Business Olympics Conference! Also visit our website http://blackbusinessexpousa.com for updates and details.
All corporations, businesses, and exhibitors will have FREE Access to all sessions. For us to reach the goal of outstanding attendance, we are asking potential partners, business leaders and sponsors to help us make a commitment to show up and participate in the online sessions that interest you most.
All participants will have opportunities to gain knowledge, network and enjoy business resources. We will also be providing gifts, prizes and opportunities throughout the day. Professional Video Commercials, Digital Ads, Promotional Websites and Sales Funnels are just some of the FREE resources that will be offered as gifts and prizes.
All of the sessions are free for the public to attend. We currently have over 3000 tickets pre-registered. Our speakers and community partners also support by participating in helping raise funds for the Black Business Expo USA Foundation Inc fund. No commitment is too small when it comes to serving our students and building bridges among the corporate and business community.
Please feel free to contact me, Dr. Eric Kelly at (919)308-9090. Please feel free to email us at [email protected]
Thank you for your time.
Respectfully Submitted;
Dr. Eric Kelly
CEO
Ralph Tresvant Recalls Being Ambushed by Fan Wearing Maid Costume
*New Edition lead singer Ralph Tresvant says he was once ambushed by a fan wearing a maid costume at the height of his fame.
Tresvant tells Page Six that the wild encounter occurred when he was around 15 years old. The determined fan dressed up as a maid to sneak into his hotel room.
“When I checked in my room, she was lying in the bed. It was an old lady, too,” he explained. “I said, ‘I’m sorry — I think I’m in the wrong room.’ And she said, ‘Oh no, you got the right room, baby,’ and pulled the covers back.”
She was “like my mother’s age,” Tresvant continued. “I was a youngster. I didn’t go through with it. I just slowly backed out the room with my luggage, got my security, and I said, ‘There’s someone in my room.’ They escorted her out.”
In related news, Tresvant is the featured artist on the premiere episode of “A Closer Look,” a docuseries from the new streaming service UMC.
The R&B crooner is expected to get candid about his career and journey with New Edition.
Here’s more about the series from Broadway World:
The series will highlight the artist’s career from the beginning to present day. Each episode will consist of a one on one sit-down interview between the artist and producer of the show, and will also highlight music videos/live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews.
Watch the trailer above.
About UMC
UMC is the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and Film. We have thousands of hours of your favorite series and movies, all of which have been creative/written/directed by a person of color or stars and features people of color. #WatchUMC for FREE for the first 7 days and after that, it’s just $4.99/month or $49.99 for the whole year, always ad-free.
Keegan-Michael Key and Ricky Martin Talk Playing Villains in ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ / WATCH
*What makes a good Christmas movie? A Christmas miracle and a Christmas villain, but when the film has two villains it makes for an even better story.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” stars Keegan- Michael Key and Ricky Martin as two evil Christmas toy stealing masterminds.
Key’s character is the apprentice of Jeronicus Jangle, an inventor and toymaker played by Forest Whitaker. Jeronicus invents Don Juan, a talking toy with a devious personality played by Ricky Martin. Don Juan convinces the apprentice to steal him and Jeronicus’ other inventions so they can become the new world-famed Christmas toy makers. This leaves Jeronicus depressed and uninspired to create after this betrayal.
We asked Keegan-Michael Key and Rickey Martin where they think their characters rank on the list of worst Christmas villains.
“ One and two,” says Martin
“I even think Don Juan is number one. Don Juan is just evil,” says Key.
That evil spirit leads Don Juan to once again convince the apprentice to steal from Jeronicus when their business begins to fail and they realize Jeronicus has invented a new toy.
But it won’t be as easy as the first time because Journey, Jeronicus’ granddaughter played by Madalen Mills, refuses to let history repeat it’s self. Journey’s brilliant mind and advantageous and fearless spirit are a good matchup for the two evil villains, as she fights back to save her grandfather’s new invention.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is the perfect visual representation of what Christmas feels like. The bright colors, special effects, singing, and dancing will keep you in the holiday spirit, but the film will also keep you on the edge of your seat as you watch the battle of good vs evil. Who will prevail? Make sure you catch this Netflix original steaming starting Friday, November 13.
Alex Trebek Loses Battle to Pancreatic Cancer At Age 80
*Alex Trebek, the host of the long running TV game show has died from pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
“Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a “Jeopardy!” spokesperson told TMZ.
Trebek, who had been the host of Jeopady since 1984, had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news back in March 2019. He immediately started chemo after the diagnosis but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his game show … as impressively as ever.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Trebek powered through for a full year — despite what he called “massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on” — because he said he realized giving up on life would be a betrayal to his wife, God and other cancer patients.
He pointed out the odds of surviving a second year with pancreatic cancer were just 7 percent, but he hoped he’d be able to celebrate that milestone too. Sadly, he took a turn for the worse.
Alex continued to host “Jeopardy!” … recently beginning his 37th season, and earlier this year, he shot the epic ‘Greatest of All Time’ tournament on prime-time television
