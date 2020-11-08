News Regarding the 2020 Virtual NC Black Business Expo USA Online Conference

The following is an update from Dr. Eric Kelly, CEO of the North Carolina Black Business Expo about this year’s event.

*It’s that time of year again. We are gearing up for the 2020 North Carolina Black Business Expo that will be held on November 9 – 15, 2020.

Due to Covid-19, this event will be virtual! That’s right we will be bringing some of the country’s most innovative business leaders to you during the special event. We calling the event the Black Business Expo Olympics. The event will spread over seven (7) days covering a variety of business topics.

We will be hearing from experts who have made monumental strides across the country in business varying from leadership, education, healthcare, banking, digital communication and journalism, motivational speaking, technology, youth empowerment and many other disciplines.

We will be streaming LIVE from http://facebook.com/blackbusinessexpousa Please “Like” our Facebook now and join us for our Virtual Black Business Olympics Conference! Also visit our website http://blackbusinessexpousa.com​ for updates and details.

MORE NEWS: Yelp to Flag Businesses Accused of Racism (Video)

All corporations, businesses, and exhibitors will have FREE Access to all sessions. For us to reach the goal of outstanding attendance, we are asking potential partners, business leaders and sponsors to help us make a commitment to show up and participate in the online sessions that interest you most.

All participants will have opportunities to gain knowledge, network and enjoy business resources. We will also be providing gifts, prizes and opportunities throughout the day. Professional Video Commercials, Digital Ads, Promotional Websites and Sales Funnels are just some of the FREE resources that will be offered as gifts and prizes.

All of the sessions are free for the public to attend. We currently have over 3000 tickets pre-registered. Our speakers and community partners also support by participating in helping raise funds for the Black Business Expo USA Foundation Inc fund. No commitment is too small when it comes to serving our students and building bridges among the corporate and business community.

Please feel free to contact me, Dr. Eric Kelly at (919)308-9090. Please feel free to email us at [email protected]

Thank you for your time.

Respectfully Submitted;

Dr. Eric Kelly

CEO