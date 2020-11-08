Politics
How Sweet it is! LeBron Trolls Trump on Twitter After Biden Victory
*LeBron James is gettin’ him some “gitback.” Yep, the NBA superstar sent out a funny, but serious message when he took to Twitter to express his feelings on Joe Biden‘s presidential victory over Donald Trump.
James tweeted an edited photo of President-elect Joe Biden “blocking” President Trump after the former vice president clinched the race for the White House on Saturday
Those who are familiar, know the original image is of James when he famously and fabulously blocked then Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala layup shot during the 2016 NBA Finals. The snap James shared Saturday shows Biden’s face edited onto his body and Trump’s face edited onto Iguodala’s.
MORE POLITICAL NEWS: This Black Woman (Maya Wiley) Wants to be New York City’s Next Mayor
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News and other news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday following days of vote counting across the country. Officials continue to count votes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska.
Trump has refused to concede the race and vowed to pursue legal challenges in states across the country.
Like we said up top, this is “gitback” time for James who had to put up Trump regularly attacked him James over his over the protests against police brutality that professional athletes have adopted in recent years during which they kneel during the National Anthem.
“LeBron James sucks!” chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020
As recently as this past Monday, Trump went at James during a campaign rally, where supporters responded by chanting “Lebron James sucks.”
In 2017 James called Trump a “bum” after the president said NBA player Stephen Curry was not welcome at the White House after the Golden State Warriors’ championship victory. Curry previously said that he did not want the NBA team to visit the White House due to Trump.
We must also note that on Saturday James shared several tweets celebrating Biden’s victory, including a gif of him smoking a cigar.
The post tagged the More than a Vote organization, the voting rights group James launched this year aimed in part at mobilizing Black voters.
Gospel
LA Megachurch Pastor Told Christians They Could Abstain from Voting (for ‘Lesser of Two Evils’) / WATCH
*Fred Price Jr., lead pastor of Crenshaw Christian Center in Los Angeles, one of the nation’s largest megachurches, reportedly told Christians recently to “vote their conscience” in the Nov. 3 election.
Price added that Christians’ conscientious decision can include “abstention from voting at all because voting for the lesser of two evils is still evil,” according to “The Christian Post,”
“Some of you have decided I’m going to vote for the lesser of two evils,” Price said. “If that helps you sleep at night, I get it. Do you know that you’re still voting for evil?”
Of course, Price’s reference to evil and the presidential race is aimed at the two men who ran to lead the country for the next four years: incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Price also said that if people vote their conscience, they could even write in a name of someone if voters weren’t feeling the Democratic or Republican nominee.
Price said that he is still planning to vote but is not encouraging others to follow suit.
“I honestly can’t tell you whether you should vote,” Price said. “I know some would say, ‘No pastor, don’t said that!”
MORE NEWS: Legit Threat? LA Man Claims He’ll Kill Dems if Biden Wins; Put on 5150 Hold
Price cites a jarring turn of events in the political arena that altered his perception about voting.
“Not too long ago, there was a particular proposition that was set before the people, the body of Christ in particular,” Price said, according to ‘The Christian Post.’ “This is something that we needed to vote on because if we were silent it could threaten a very strong and particular belief that we as Christians hold fast to. We voted and the proposition went in our favor. And then that same proposition that we voted on and went in our favor went before a judge and the judge reversed it, right there on the spot because the judge felt like it.”
Price said the reversal by the judge, even though the people overwhelmingly voiced their decision otherwise, did not sit well with him. His faith in the system was completely depleted.
News
This Alabama Police Captain Wrote on Social Media About Biden Voters: ‘Put A Bullet in Their Skull’
*As he should be, Flomaton (Alabama) Police Captain Scott Walden is under investigation after he made political and potentially dangerous comments on Facebook about supporters of Joe Biden.
The negative comments were made on Walden’s personal Facebook page where he reacted to a post critical of people who voted for Biden saying:
“They need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”
His comment was in response to a user who wrote:
“The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and Democrats news media.”
MORE NEWS: Summer Walker Fuels Pregnancy Rumors, Calls Out Black People For Being ‘Unorganized’
Flomaton PD issues statement after complaints about officer’s violent social media post https://t.co/WxZZKqZuPX
— James Gordon (@James_WPMI) November 5, 2020
Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant is very, vbery unhappy with Walden’s comments and wants him gone from the force. He also said that walden had been warned before about his mouth.
“That’s what I wanted to do to start with, but by law, I can’t. So I handled it by law. We put him on administrative leave, paid leave, but we took his gun and his shield,” said Bondurant.
Legally, as an officer of the law, Walden will be granted a hearing if he asks for one. All of his recent social media posts are now evidence and part of an internal investigation.
Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said the department “holds office’s conduct to the highest standard and will continue to do so.”
Chief Thompson said evidence is being collected and an internal investigation is underway.
The full statement from the police department reads:
The Flomaton Police Department treasures the community’s trust, and this is achieved through transparency regarding public information.
The Flomaton Police Department holds officer’s conduct to the highest standard and will continue to do so.
Copies of the comments and complaints have been acquired and retained for Internal Investigations. The outcome of the internal investigation is pending at the time and date of this Press Release. A new press release with be made available later on today’s date.
On November 5th, 2020 the Flomaton Police Department Social Media Platform began accruing multiple complaints in regards to a comment posted by a Flomaton Police Officer. Also, various emails and phone calls have been received by my office. Due to today’s high call volume of complaints, call back has been extremely hard to conduct, I plan to contact all callers back.
News
Congressional Black Caucus Statement on Presidential Victory of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris
*Washington, D.C. – Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris on your historic victory today. You fought for the soul of America.
Today marks a new dawn in our country and the beginning of our journey on the road to repair after four long years of repressive policies towards communities of color.
The Congressional Black Caucus is proud of our very own, Sen. Kamala Harris who will be the first woman Vice President and the first Black and South Asian Vice-President. Vice President-Elect will be the second member of the Congressional Black Caucus to ascend to the White House after President Barack Obama.
MORE NEWS: This Black Woman (Maya Wiley) Wants to be New York City’s Next Mayor
A graduate of Howard University, an HBCU, and a Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, a Black sorority, VP-Elect Kamala Harris is a product of these long-standing institutions in our community. We are confident that her zeal for improving the upward mobility of marginalized groups in America will continue to be a priority in this next phase.
At a time when democratic backsliding is being experienced in different parts of the world, our ability to defend our democracy in the midst of unprecedented obstacles including voter suppression and COVID-19, is a win for democracy everywhere. Black America’s commitment to freedom and democracy runs so deep that even when we were denied the right to vote, we formed resistance movements to challenge discriminatory and racist laws. We marched, we stood in long lines, we beat the odds. As we waited for election results in key battleground states, Black Americans in cities such as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Detroit, overwhelmingly voted for President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris. It was these cities that got us through the finish line.
We show up every election season because to us there is nothing more important than leading this nation to its highest ideals: liberty and justice for all. Today’s victory is a testament to this.
The Congressional Black Caucus looks forward to working with this new Administration to increase the upward mobility of Black families in America.
source:
Toyin Awesu
Director of Communications
[email protected]
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]