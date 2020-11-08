How Sweet it is! LeBron Trolls Trump on Twitter After Biden Victory

*LeBron James is gettin’ him some “gitback.” Yep, the NBA superstar sent out a funny, but serious message when he took to Twitter to express his feelings on Joe Biden‘s presidential victory over Donald Trump.

James tweeted an edited photo of President-elect Joe Biden “blocking” President Trump after the former vice president clinched the race for the White House on Saturday

Those who are familiar, know the original image is of James when he famously and fabulously blocked then Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala layup shot during the 2016 NBA Finals. The snap James shared Saturday shows Biden’s face edited onto his body and Trump’s face edited onto Iguodala’s.

MORE POLITICAL NEWS: This Black Woman (Maya Wiley) Wants to be New York City’s Next Mayor

The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News and other news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday following days of vote counting across the country. Officials continue to count votes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska.

Trump has refused to concede the race and vowed to pursue legal challenges in states across the country.

Like we said up top, this is “gitback” time for James who had to put up Trump regularly attacked him James over his over the protests against police brutality that professional athletes have adopted in recent years during which they kneel during the National Anthem.

“LeBron James sucks!” chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

As recently as this past Monday, Trump went at James during a campaign rally, where supporters responded by chanting “Lebron James sucks.”

In 2017 James called Trump a “bum” after the president said NBA player Stephen Curry was not welcome at the White House after the Golden State Warriors’ championship victory. Curry previously said that he did not want the NBA team to visit the White House due to Trump.

We must also note that on Saturday James shared several tweets celebrating Biden’s victory, including a gif of him smoking a cigar.

The post tagged the More than a Vote organization, the voting rights group James launched this year aimed in part at mobilizing Black voters.