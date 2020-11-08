** FEATURED STORY **
Former President Barack Obama Praises Biden and Harris For Historic Presidential Victory
*Yesterday (11-07-20), former Vice-President Joe Biden was named President-elect after securing the most ballots in his home state of Pennsylvania.
In picking up the Keystone State, Biden earned 20 electoral college votes to add to his already acquired 253. Thus, moving the former VP past the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the Presidency, while eliminating all pathways for a Trump reelection. The candidates’ electoral vote numbers now stand at 290 for Biden and 214 for Trump.
By winning this year’s election, Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris now Vice President-elect have racked up a list of historic achievements.
President-elect Biden is the:
- First president to be elected from the State of Delaware
- First presidential candidate in 28 years to deny an incumbent president a second term in office (Last accomplished in 1992, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated Republican George H.W. Bush)
- Second Catholic elected to the Office of the President (The first being John F. Kennedy)
- Oldest person to be elected President at the age of 77 (Taking the title away from Trump who was 70 at the time of his inauguration)
- Oldest sitting President as he will assume office at age 78 (Ronald Reagan previously held the title with the age of 77)
Vice President-elect Harris is the:
- First woman to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
- First Person-of Color to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
Upon Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and the realization that Trump would not be receiving a second term, celebrations broke out across the United States as Biden supporters went to the streets to showcase their delight in there being a new Commander-in-Chief. Of course, everyone was not happy as Trump supporters also took to the streets; protesting the victory of Biden in some battleground states and parroting the rhetoric of Trump being that the election was manipulated due to voter fraud. An accusation that has yet to be proven.
However, in spite of this baseless allegation made with the intent of de-legitimizing Biden’s narrowing of the gap or even seizing of the lead in States such as North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania where Trump initially led, yesterday was a well-deserved and joyous night for the newly named President-elect and Vice President-elect to bask in.
After learning of Biden and Harris’s victory over Trump and their ascension to the White House, former President Barack Obama released a statement congratulating the democratic duo. His congratulatory message to his former Vice President can be read below.
Statement Congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.
I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.
In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.
We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.
I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.
Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between.
Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.
Source: The Office of Barack Obama
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
‘He Breaks Barriers’: Nissim Black Becomes Internationally Known Jewish Rapper / WATCH
*LOS ANGELES— In Israel, the sight of an African American man dressed in full Hasidic regalia tends to attract second glances even from people who don’t recognize this person as an internationally-known Orthodox Jewish rapper. Above all else, however, Nissim Black craves authenticity. He is who he is and can live with the attention.
“I get a lot of stares. Mostly good,” Black said. “They could be staring at you because you look different, or they could be staring at you because they like your music, and they don’t necessarily know how to come over and tell you so.”
Black spoke from Israel via Zoom before performing at the American Jewish University’s B’Yachad Together series. During the “From Gangs 2 God” discussion with AJU’s Rabbi Sherre Hirsch, Black reflected on a unique personal journey that took him across faiths and the world. He capped off the event with a performance of his 2020 hit “Mothaland Bounce,” which garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
In “Mothaland Bounce,” Black labels himself “Black and Yiddish … Hitler’s worst nightmare.” Hirsch brands him “the voice of a generation.”
“Talk about surviving and turning your life around,” Hirsch said. “All the stakes were against him. There should be no reason he should become this pillar not just of faith and hope but innovation and creation and music. It’s an extraordinary story.”
Born Damian Jamohl Black, the Seattle native is the son of two rappers and the grandson of other musicians. He was raised Muslim, and converted to Christianity in high school before turning to Judaism.
His upbringing included high school football, gang activity, and evangelical camps. Black is open about his achievements and missteps. His parents both had drug problems, and Black himself has been in what he characterizes as a “kill or be killed” situation with another rap artist.
From a young age, as others in his neighborhood dreamed of NFL or NBA super stardom, Black wanted something different. His decision in high school to turn toward faith was surprising to some and predictable to others. Black recalls a conversation with a cousin who said she recognized even then Black was special, before he realized it himself.
“I don’t know where she was coming from. I knew me back then and I thought I was a knucklehead … just like everybody else,” Black said. “I hooked up with my high school friends after some time, and they admitted they knew I was so on fire, so spiritually-focused that they would get jealous. They wanted me to belong even if they didn’t feel that I did.”
Asked about influences both musical and spiritual, Black admits to being equally moved by the writings of Martin Luther King Jr. and King David (The song “A Million Years” is inspired by a psalm of King David) as he is by the work of Eminem and fellow Jewish black recording artist Drake. Black released two albums as D. Black (“The Cause and Effect” in 2006 and “Ali’yah” in 2009) before stepping away from hip hop to focus on his spiritual journey.
“I couldn’t figure out a way to make the two worlds work,” Black said. “It was very hard for me because my relationship to hip hop, at one point, was associated with absolutely nothing that I was learning in Judaism. I started working a regular job. Of course, because I’m the creative soul that I am, I was never fulfilled. But my main focus was connecting and coming closer to God.”
Black changed his name knowing that both he and his wife would be converting and wanting the new name that he would be known by to be on his marriage contract. He settled on “Nissim” (meaning “miracles”) partly by happenstance and partly because of what he considers providence.
After considering, Yehoshua, Black consulted several rabbis. One day, while praying over the name conundrum in temple, he reached behind the bench to grab a prayer book that said “Nissim” on it. He later realized that he was born on the seventh day of Kislev, the month of miracles in the Jewish calendar.
As Nissim Black, the artist appears to have discovered how to bridge the two worlds. Songs like “Mothaland Bounce” and the new single “RERUN” are part announcement and part self-reflection without anger or expletives.
The videos are distinctly playful, employing elements of both traditional hip hop and Orthodox Judaism. As Hirsch put it, the artist is “unafraid to bring together what most people think shouldn’t be blended.”
Have there been challenges to being Hasidic Jew and a rap star?
“I was told by everybody else, that nobody was going to embrace it,” Black said. “Maybe I should try something different. Maybe I should start singing Jewish medleys. But that’s not what God wanted from me. It’s not what he gave me. Everybody told me nobody’s going to accept you over here. I’m surprised to find it hasn’t been true.”
Hirsch, who also served as AJU’s chief innovation officer, believes the world will benefit from Black’s artistry.
“He breaks barriers everywhere he goes,” Hirsch said. “The music itself is breaking records and breaking barriers … but also, it’s him. By being authentic and by being real, he sets a new standard for what it means to be impactful in the world.”
The post ‘He Breaks Barriers’: Nissim Black Becomes Internationally Known Jewish rapper appeared first on Zenger News.
It’s A Whole New Season of OWN Goodness Celebrating Black Love / WATCH
*It’s FALL programming and that brings back two popular OWN shows and introduces two new shows into the mix!
It’s going to be a season of Black Love, dating, weddings, exploring relationships and discovering if you have met “your one.” First, there is, Ready To Love, hosted by Thomas “Nephew” Miles.
Ready To Love puts twenty singles from Huston, on a resort and explores what dating looks like with Black Houston singles and what being sequestered throws into the mix. You know Houston…they like everything big, bold and they bring their personalities. Now, these aren’t first time daters!
These singles, according to Nephew, “are in their 30s, 40s and 50s. They’ve been around the block, they’ve had love in the past and it didn’t work out and now they are on a resort with no distractions, just one purpose…to find love.”
It’s going to be an exciting season. Who stays? Who goes? You’ll have to check out Ready To Love, to get to know these singles who are ready to mingle! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 9/8c
MORE NEWS: ‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Jessica Fires Her Wedding Planner! [WATCH]
Put A Ring On It, hosted by relationship expert, Dr. Nicole LaBeach tests couples that are ready to walk down the aisle…by introducing a twist into their relationships!
The couples will introduce another person into their relationships and date them! Will their engagements survive? Are they ready to say “I do or I don’t?”
Will Packer, who is the executive producer and creator of the show says “it’s kind of like a social experiment.What happens when you take two people who love each other and ask are they ‘in love’ and what do they do about the next level of their relationship?
Being ‘in love’ can get a little murky, especially when you’ve been together for quite some time. So, when you open up that door, to another person, then what? Now, what?” Put A Ring On It explores what happens and the season looks like it’s going to be a doozy! A lot a people talk a good game and say they are open to dating other people, but are they really? Will their relationships survive?
Find out Friday nights on OWN! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 10/9c
Behind Every Man is a new series, hosted by Melody Holt, that explores the strong women behind some of the biggest celebrities names.
This season OWN gets to know Neyo and Crystal Smith, DJ Envy and his wife, Gia Casey, Wyclef and Claudinette Jean, Kirk and Tammy Franklin and Usher and his mother Jonnetta Patton.
What does it take to support and be in the lime light of a celebrity? How do these women deal with the constant public eye, the scandals, the love and the pain? As viewers, we will get a glimpse into the strength and faith each and every one of these women have in their relationships.We will find out how these women helped to shape the success of each of these men and what it takes to endure!
Premiering, Saturday, November 7, 10/9c
Last, but certainly not least, is the return of hit series, Iyanla Fix My Life, hosted by Iyanla Vanzant. In its final season, Iyanla continues to root out the problematic issues that plague some people and their relationships.
The explosive two-hour special features Love & Hip Hop: Miami star, Shay Johnson. Johnson is joined by several relatives in the season 7 premiere, as Iyanla Vanzant helps them address personal and family issues. Iyanla Vanzant said “what was problematic with Shay was that she crossed a boundary with me by dishonoring and disrespecting me.
Part of her issue, is boundaries; having them, holding them, creating them, not violating them and she crossed a boundary with me.” Sounds like the season premiere is going to be epic!
You don’t want to miss it! Premiered, Friday, October 31, 9/8c
King Yahweh and Monk Quang Chon Meet for Humanitarian Collaboration
*King Yahweh and The Kingdom of YAHWEH continue to do good deeds for all of mankind.
Another example of that is the October 23rd meeting King Yahweh and The Kingdom of YAHWEH and Monk Quang Chon from the Phuoc Hue Vietnamese Buddhist Temple.
Essentially, the meeting was a humanitarian collaboration between King Yahweh and Monk Quang Chon where they discussed global affairs and mutual issues of mutual interest.
The historic and productive meeting with the two leaders yielded an agreement that King Yahweh and The Kingdom Of YAHWEH assisting Vietnamese monk and the Phuoc Hue Buddhist Temple in the relief and recovery efforts in Vietnam and the revitalization of existing schools due to damage from recent storms.
In return, Monk Quang Chon (and Phuoc Hue Buddhist Temple) has agreed to assist King Yahweh and the Kingdom of Yahweh with the Kingdom of YAHWEH’s feeding of South Florida Project.
Photos from the meeting between King Yahweh and Monk Quang Chon:
About the Kingdom of YAHWEH:
The Kingdom of YAHWEH is a community organization with a universal spiritual base that serves people of all nationalities regardless of their chosen walks of life. We are a community of worship without geographical boundaries. As global peace advocates, our goals include connecting with people from every ethnic group and religious background. We work to effect change in the community through our international initiatives via direct or direct sponsorship and supply of resources in areas of need including hospital rehabilitation, education reform, charity drives for the homeless communities, and support of other projects abroad to provide essential resources to displaced families. For more info: TheKingdomOfYahweh.org.
