‘Borat 2‘ Breakout Star Jeanise Jones to Play Angel in Comedy From ‘South Park‘ Writer

“Borat 2” star Jeanise Jones has been tapped to appear in the satirical comedy feature “Reincarnated Royal” from former “South Park” writer Jane Bussmann.

“People don’t have words for what they are seeing on the news other than WTF, is Doctor Evil back?” says Bussmann. “Spin-doctors can’t be bothered to hide anything anymore. There’s zero justice, so we thought we’d have some fun.”

“Anyway, we’re done with depressing stuff. People are really hurting right now and we want someone to be punished. Vigorously,” says Naisola Grimwood, co-creator of “Reincarnated Royal.” Bussmann adds, “We set out to write something sensible about the pandemic, but we kept testing it in front of live audiences and sh*t just escalated.”

Jones will play God’s right-hand angel in the film.

“It’s going to be a very entertaining movie. I know the world thinks I have this angel thing in the bag, but it’s going to be very challenging playing the role. I hope the Queen of England thinks I’m an angel, ’cause I don’t want to get taken out,” the filmmakers said.

“Like everyone else, we were in tears at Jeanise’s appearance in the searing documentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where she inspired Borat’s daughter Tutar to become Kazakhstan’s leading feminist, and gave hope to other 15-year-old spinsters,” said Bussmann.

“Reincarnated Royal will be based in Calgary, Alberta in 2021.

We previously reported.. after “Borat” fans raised over $50,00 for Jones, star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen also paid it forward to help make a difference.

The actor donated $100,000 to Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones’ request, and the funds will be distributed to Jones’ Oklahoma City community on her behalf, PEOPLE reports. Cohen’s generosity will provide shelter, food and any other needs for the most vulnerable. .

Jones, 62, claims she was tricked into participating in “Borat 2.” She quickly became the breakout star of the movie when she appeared as a “babysitter” for Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the 15-year-old daughter of Borat (played by Cohen). Jones believed Tutar was a child bride and in danger of being married off to an older man.