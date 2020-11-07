Politics
This Black Woman (Maya Wiley) Wants to be New York City’s Next Mayor
*Maya D. Wiley recently announced that she will run for mayor of New York in next year’s race. The current mayor, Bill de Blasio, will not run because of term limits.
In a video kicking off her campaign, Wiley implied that there’s a “crisis of confidence in our city’s leadership.” Wiley knows de Blasio well because she once served as his top attorney. Since leaving the mayor’s circle, Wiley has gained a large following as a political and legal analyst on MSNBC.
Many who know Wiley’s style, describes her as being different than the types of mayors that New Yorkers usually elect.
“Some will say I don’t sound like past mayors or look like them, and I say yes, I don’t – that is the point,” said Wiley. I am not a conventional candidate. But changing it up isn’t the risk. Electing the same kinds of people, bringing the same old broken promises over and over again and expecting things will be different – that’s the risk we can’t afford.”
Wiley calls herself an outsider, but some point to her work as a lawyer for the mayor as being an insider. They say that Wiley fought on behalf of the mayor’s email communications with outside advisers and took the position that they were private and shouldn’t be released. The emails ultimately were released and they proved embarrassing to the mayor.
Yet, Wiley vows she is different, and not because she would be the first woman – Black or White – to serve as mayor of America’s largest city. Wiley says that she will always be there for New Yorkers.
“When I’m in charge, you will never have to question whether anyone is listening, whether the mayor even wants the job,” she said. “You will never have to ask yourself whether you matter.”
Legit Threat? LA Man Claims He’ll Kill Dems if Biden Wins; Put on 5150 Hold
*A Los Angeles man was arrested after he recorded a video stating he will shoot Democrats if Joe Biden wins the election.
The unidentified man posted the video on Instagram early Friday morning and said he will take action if Biden wins as President-elect. He states,” At this point, like, if Biden gets in, I’m just gonna do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats and a few pedophiles on the way out. If I go to hell, I’m taking these motherf–kers with me.”
Local police and federal agents later tracked down the video and took the man into custody then placed him on a psychiatric hold. The video caused major concern due to a large demonstration that was scheduled to take place in downtown Los Angeles.
View this post on Instagram
THE REAL: Loni Explains Why She Supports Affirmative Action + Chris Bosh and RILEY Stop by
*On Friday, Nov. 6, the ladies of The Real discuss if it’s fair for women to be given an extra hand to get ahead in the world. Co-host Loni Love doesn’t think anyone should be given anything they don’t deserve, but she does believe in affirmative action, because it gives qualified people a chance they might not otherwise have.
NBA Legend Chris Bosh visits to talk about his new record label, Daddy Jack Records, and his single, “I Want It All.” He also details working with the NCAA to mandate election breaks for student athletes.
And RILEY drops by to chat about her self-titled EP and how therapy helped her be in the “best space” for it.
Loni Explains Why She Believes In Affirmative Action
Chris Bosh Worked With The NCAA To Mandate Election Breaks For Student Athletes
Riley On Her New EP And How Therapy Helped Her Be In the “Best Space” For It
Loni Explains Why She Believes In Affirmative Action
Loni Love: I do believe in affirmative action, and I’m gonna tell you why: because there were a lot of times when we weren’t hiring female engineers. Or Black engineers. And it’s just by nature – sometimes people, they weren’t looking out for us ‘cause they thought we weren’t out there. It’s just like what we often talk about on this show, about, you know, having a show like The Real. This is the first show of its kind with all women of color. And, you know, television has been television, what since the 60s? The 40s? The 50s?
Adrienne Houghton: Forever.
Loni: You know, so it’s taken over, you know, 50, 60 years just to have a show like this. So I do believe in some form of affirmative action based on the population of our country, I do believe in that, because it gives – because there are people that’s qualified, but they just don’t know… they don’t have a cousin that is, you know, in a certain field. So I do believe in that.
[EDIT]
Loni: I believe that sexism is just as bad as racism. I mean we still are arguing over having a female president, when other countries… There’ve been over 50 female leaders in other countries, but we still feel like, “Well, you know…” It’s gotta be a certain type of way. So it’s like, it’s the attitudes that people have. There are so many qualified women that can do things. We’ve had them as Fortune 500 CEOs, all kind of, you know, but it’s just that in our minds in this country, we have this feeling of, you know, “masculinity.” And that’s a purpose, and that’s good. But we also have the female perspective, and females can run it, they just run it differently and we have to allow that. The same thing as African-American or Latino or Asian – we run things differently, but that doesn’t mean that it’s – you know – that it’s not right because it’s different. If you’re qualified, if you meet the standards, then you should be allowed at least to have the chance to be that.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants to Know If He Fathered Children with Other Women During Marriage
However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre. The couple’s nasty fight over Dre’s estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.
The ladies have all hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight for them. He filed a motion to quash the subpoenas, saying none of the women has “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement.
Young previously filed legal docs demanding Dre turn over the original version of the “ironclad prenup” at the center of the divorce battle.
Here’s more from TMZ:
In the docs, she says Dre’s failed to produce the prenup even though the law is clear he must turn over all relevant financial, business and personal documents.
She says because Dre hasn’t produced it … she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an “intentional abuse” of the divorce process.
Young filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
