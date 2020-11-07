This Alabama Police Captain Wrote on Social Media About Biden Voters: ‘Put A Bullet in Their Skull’

*As he should be, Flomaton (Alabama) Police Captain Scott Walden is under investigation after he made political and potentially dangerous comments on Facebook about supporters of Joe Biden.

The negative comments were made on Walden’s personal Facebook page where he reacted to a post critical of people who voted for Biden saying:

“They need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”

His comment was in response to a user who wrote:

“The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and Democrats news media.”

Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant is very, vbery unhappy with Walden’s comments and wants him gone from the force. He also said that walden had been warned before about his mouth.

“That’s what I wanted to do to start with, but by law, I can’t. So I handled it by law. We put him on administrative leave, paid leave, but we took his gun and his shield,” said Bondurant.

Legally, as an officer of the law, Walden will be granted a hearing if he asks for one. All of his recent social media posts are now evidence and part of an internal investigation.

Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said the department “holds office’s conduct to the highest standard and will continue to do so.”

Chief Thompson said evidence is being collected and an internal investigation is underway.

The full statement from the police department reads:

The Flomaton Police Department treasures the community’s trust, and this is achieved through transparency regarding public information. The Flomaton Police Department holds officer’s conduct to the highest standard and will continue to do so. Copies of the comments and complaints have been acquired and retained for Internal Investigations. The outcome of the internal investigation is pending at the time and date of this Press Release. A new press release with be made available later on today’s date. On November 5th, 2020 the Flomaton Police Department Social Media Platform began accruing multiple complaints in regards to a comment posted by a Flomaton Police Officer. Also, various emails and phone calls have been received by my office. Due to today’s high call volume of complaints, call back has been extremely hard to conduct, I plan to contact all callers back.