This Alabama Police Captain Wrote on Social Media About Biden Voters: ‘Put A Bullet in Their Skull’
*As he should be, Flomaton (Alabama) Police Captain Scott Walden is under investigation after he made political and potentially dangerous comments on Facebook about supporters of Joe Biden.
The negative comments were made on Walden’s personal Facebook page where he reacted to a post critical of people who voted for Biden saying:
“They need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”
His comment was in response to a user who wrote:
“The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and Democrats news media.”
Flomaton PD issues statement after complaints about officer’s violent social media post https://t.co/WxZZKqZuPX
— James Gordon (@James_WPMI) November 5, 2020
Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant is very, vbery unhappy with Walden’s comments and wants him gone from the force. He also said that walden had been warned before about his mouth.
“That’s what I wanted to do to start with, but by law, I can’t. So I handled it by law. We put him on administrative leave, paid leave, but we took his gun and his shield,” said Bondurant.
Legally, as an officer of the law, Walden will be granted a hearing if he asks for one. All of his recent social media posts are now evidence and part of an internal investigation.
Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said the department “holds office’s conduct to the highest standard and will continue to do so.”
Chief Thompson said evidence is being collected and an internal investigation is underway.
The full statement from the police department reads:
The Flomaton Police Department treasures the community’s trust, and this is achieved through transparency regarding public information.
The Flomaton Police Department holds officer’s conduct to the highest standard and will continue to do so.
Copies of the comments and complaints have been acquired and retained for Internal Investigations. The outcome of the internal investigation is pending at the time and date of this Press Release. A new press release with be made available later on today’s date.
On November 5th, 2020 the Flomaton Police Department Social Media Platform began accruing multiple complaints in regards to a comment posted by a Flomaton Police Officer. Also, various emails and phone calls have been received by my office. Due to today’s high call volume of complaints, call back has been extremely hard to conduct, I plan to contact all callers back.
MUST SEE: Emotional Avengers: Endgame Spoof is Homage to Biden and Supporters / WATCH
*An amazing video spoofing the 2020 presidential election with the epic final battle in “Avengers: Endgame” has gone viral and it’s easy to see why.
The video which debuted on Facebook depicts Joe Biden as Captain America, preparing for a showdown with Donald Trump’s Thanos. Biden soon finds help in Kamala Harris, who swoops in as Falcon as her debate mantra “I’m speaking” is heard through Biden’s earpiece.
Georgia figureheads Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms then emerge as Okoye and Shuri of “Black Panther,” with Barack Obama filling in for T’Challa himself.
Other cameos include Bernie Sanders as Doctor Strange, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Captain Marvel and Nancy Pelosi as the Wasp.
The creators of the video even included deceased political icons John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John McCain are also on the scene to back up Joe Biden And wait, Sean Connery also showed up.
Too much love/respect for Biden. Goodbye Donald Trump!
Kamala Harris Makes History As First Female and Black Vice President of the US
*Major props are due to Kamala Harris who just became not only America’s first female, but first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.
She now represents a new face of political power after an election all about who wields power and how they use it.
The California senator’s history-making win also represents the millions of women in the demographics — often overlooked, historically underrepresented and systematically ignored — who are now the recipients of that new power for the first time in the country’s 200-plus-year history, reports CNN.
Harris, 56, tweeted the video of herself on the phone with President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the networks and the Associate Press projected their win.
“We did it, we did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next president of the United States,” she said with a signature laugh.
View this post on Instagram
Harris and Biden’s victory arrives days after a prolonged vote count reflecting a deeply divided electorate. It symbolizes a bookend to the Trump era, which followed the first Black US President and was buoyed social ills including White supremacy. Harris’ triumph, in particular, marks a new high point in a career of barrier-breaking accomplishments, from San Francisco district attorney to California attorney general to just the second-ever Black female US senator.
“That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me,” Harris said during her Democratic National Convention acceptance speech in August, mentioning women such as Constance Baker Motley, Fannie Lou Hamer and Shirley Chisholm.
Get more of this story at CNN.
Legit Threat? LA Man Claims He’ll Kill Dems if Biden Wins; Put on 5150 Hold
*A Los Angeles man was arrested after he recorded a video stating he will shoot Democrats if Joe Biden wins the election.
The unidentified man posted the video on Instagram early Friday morning and said he will take action if Biden wins as President-elect. He states,” At this point, like, if Biden gets in, I’m just gonna do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats and a few pedophiles on the way out. If I go to hell, I’m taking these motherf–kers with me.”
Local police and federal agents later tracked down the video and took the man into custody then placed him on a psychiatric hold. The video caused major concern due to a large demonstration that was scheduled to take place in downtown Los Angeles.
View this post on Instagram
