Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston Set for Posthumous Inductions into Rock Hall Tonight
*They’ve both gone on to the great beyond, but tonight Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G. and other stars will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Those other stars set to be inducted into the hall’s 2020 class are Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and the Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, and the Doobie Brothers.
Houston, who died in 2012, released her debut album in 1985 and became one of the greatest singers in music history. The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, had a short recording career with only two albums, He died in 1997 at age 24. The talented rapper obviously made a major impact in short short span.
Artists become eligible for induction to the Rock Hall 25 years after the release of their first record.
The Rock Hall’s annual induction ceremony was originally supposed to take place in May at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, the city where the rock museum is located. The situation changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bottom line is that HBO will air a taped special tonight (11-07-20) at 8pm Eastern, with big names like Bruce Springsteen, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Alicia Keys making appearances alongside some of the inductees.
Others set to make appearances during the TV special include Dave Grohl, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Levine and Brad Paisley. During the event, music managers Irving Azoff and Jon Landau will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
Also worth noting is the fact that EUR associate Keith O’Derek’s footage of Biggie (Notorious B.I.G.) will be included as part of the late rapper’s induction.
Eboni K. Williams Tells Bevy Smith Which RHONY Cast Member She’s Bonded With & More / LISTEN
*Eboni K Williams called in to SiriusXM’s Bevelations on Radio Andy yesterday to discuss her new podcast “Holding Court with Eboni K Williams.”
While talking to SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith, Eboni K Williams shared which RHONY cast member she has bonded with the most saying “you know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Additionally, Eboni K Williams opened up about how she’s approaching discussing race on the upcoming season of RHONY and why she wanted to join the show.
Bevy Smith hosts Bevelations on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (ch. 102) Mondays through Fridays at 5:00 pm ET.
Eboni K Williams on which RHONY cast member she’s bonded with most
Eboni K Williams shares which cast member she has bonded most with since joining the cast.
“You know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“She’s lovely. And what I, and Leah knows this. So I’m not saying anything to you that I’ve not said to Leah. When I first engaged with her, I was sure, you know, well, I called Leah like black adjacent. She’s adjacent to the culture. And sometimes with our adjacent friends Bevy, they mean, well, but they come out a little strong, you know, it’s like, okay, you’re doing a little bit much… Leah does not do too much. And I so love that about her. Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Eboni K Williams on discussing race on RHONY
Bevy Smith: There’s no way for you guys to avoid the conversation of race. Eboni, are you willing to bring it up or will you just wait for it to come to you, what’s going to be your take on it.
Eboni K Williams: Well, you know, I don’t want to spill too much because honestly I just start by saying this race is absolutely discussed, I think in responsible, but very authentic ways on this season, it’s already happening. You know, I don’t think, I mean, it’s already happening. Okay. I can tell you that much. We’re not, you know, we’re still very much in our filming process. I believe it will continue to happen because it’s what you said. It’s unavoidable, it’s unavoidable. I mean, as a cast we, you know, just experienced this election, we’re still, I mean, we’re still very much in this election. We still don’t have an outcome.
Bevy Smith: And there is definitely Trump supporters on that show.
Eboni K Williams: Absolutely. Absolutely. And, and people that weren’t sure they wanted to vote in this election period. So listen, it’s there, you know, I’m not one to bite my tongue or ignore the big elephant in the room. So I, it’s both Bevy when it’s brought to me to discuss, you know, I hold, no, I, I, as we say in the South, I cut no cards. Okay. No cut cards. But listen, I’m also not the preachy type. You know this about me Bevy. I’m not, I’m not here to lecture you. I have two full time jobs. One is not to be professor to white women about Black America, but however, right. Cause that doesn’t pay. However what I am though is a human and somebody that thinks that God has blessed me with a particular temperament and skillset to engage in these dialogues, Bevy responsibly and authentically. And open-hearted um, people may, I don’t, I don’t show that aspect of me. And that’s one reason, Bevy, that I wanted to do the show I’ve been, I’m being asked that a lot. Like why would somebody with, you know, a substantial career even want to do reality TV? Well, here’s the thing. That’d be people know me as a lawyer. People know me as a journalist. People know me as a broadcaster. People don’t know my heart. People don’t know me as a friend. People don’t know me as a lover. And I’m excited to share that, right? So I’m openhearted with these ladies too. You, I’m not gonna take no bullshit and I’m not going to play with them. But, but listen, when they show me, they want to grow, I’m open and so excited to support them in their growth.
source: SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith
MUST SEE: Emotional Avengers: Endgame Spoof is Homage to Biden and Supporters / WATCH
*An amazing video spoofing the 2020 presidential election with the epic final battle in “Avengers: Endgame” has gone viral and it’s easy to see why.
The video which debuted on Facebook depicts Joe Biden as Captain America, preparing for a showdown with Donald Trump’s Thanos. Biden soon finds help in Kamala Harris, who swoops in as Falcon as her debate mantra “I’m speaking” is heard through Biden’s earpiece.
Georgia figureheads Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms then emerge as Okoye and Shuri of “Black Panther,” with Barack Obama filling in for T’Challa himself.
RELATED: Kamala Harris Makes History As First Female and Black Vice President of the US
Other cameos include Bernie Sanders as Doctor Strange, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Captain Marvel and Nancy Pelosi as the Wasp.
The creators of the video even included deceased political icons John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John McCain are also on the scene to back up Joe Biden And wait, Sean Connery also showed up.
Too much love/respect for Biden. Goodbye Donald Trump!
‘First Thought Was He’s Not Gonna See the Movie’: Samuel L. Jackson Talks Death of ‘Soul Men’ Co-Star Bernie Mac [EUR Video Throwback]
*On this day in 2008, Barack Obama was the two-day-old President-Elect, and one of three final films of late comedic actor Bernie Mac arrived in theaters.
“Soul Men,” directed by Malcolm D. Lee and co-starring Samuel L. Jackson, Sharon Leal and Sean Hayes, centered on two former backup singers – Floyd Henderson (Mac) and Louis Hinds (Jackson). They haven’t spoken to each other since the band broke up three decades ago, but they agree to travel across country together to honor their late third member, Marcus Hooks (John Legend). Hijinks ensue, but they ultimately end up in their reunion performance at the famed Apollo Theater.
Mac died before the movie was released on Nov. 7, 2008. RadioScope sat down with Jackson to get his thoughts about the loss of his co-star.
