Next Time DON’T Tell Her! Momz Goes OFF on Son for NOT Voting for Biden / WATCH!

*We bet this is one car ride dude won’t forget for a loooooong time.

We’re talking about a viral video showing a Black mom putting her foot all the way up her son’s arse for not voting for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

“I told you to do Biden! Now we done lost the vote… that’s gon’ go to Trump!” the woman screamed as she struggled to keep her car on the road. A woman in the car is heard giggling hysterically as mother and argue over his right to vote for the candidate of his choice.

“Stop worshiping these people like they’re a f***ing god,” said the son.

“Ain’t nobody worshipping them. But gotdammit Chris, we need somebody in there with some mf sense!”

Po’ thang. He made the wrong choice. Well, maybe we should say he made the wrong move in telling mama who he pulled the lever for.

