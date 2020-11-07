Entertainment
‘First Thought Was He’s Not Gonna See the Movie’: Samuel L. Jackson Talks Death of ‘Soul Men’ Co-Star Bernie Mac [EUR Video Throwback]
*On this day in 2008, Barack Obama was the two-day-old President-Elect, and one of three final films of late comedic actor Bernie Mac arrived in theaters.
“Soul Men,” directed by Malcolm D. Lee and co-starring Samuel L. Jackson, Sharon Leal and Sean Hayes, centered on two former backup singers – Floyd Henderson (Mac) and Louis Hinds (Jackson). They haven’t spoken to each other since the band broke up three decades ago, but they agree to travel across country together to honor their late third member, Marcus Hooks (John Legend). Hijinks ensue, but they ultimately end up in their reunion performance at the famed Apollo Theater.
Mac died before the movie was released on Nov. 7, 2008. RadioScope sat down with Jackson to get his thoughts about the loss of his co-star.
THE REAL: Loni Explains Why She Supports Affirmative Action + Chris Bosh and RILEY Stop by
*On Friday, Nov. 6, the ladies of The Real discuss if it’s fair for women to be given an extra hand to get ahead in the world. Co-host Loni Love doesn’t think anyone should be given anything they don’t deserve, but she does believe in affirmative action, because it gives qualified people a chance they might not otherwise have.
NBA Legend Chris Bosh visits to talk about his new record label, Daddy Jack Records, and his single, “I Want It All.” He also details working with the NCAA to mandate election breaks for student athletes.
And RILEY drops by to chat about her self-titled EP and how therapy helped her be in the “best space” for it.
Loni Explains Why She Believes In Affirmative Action
Chris Bosh Worked With The NCAA To Mandate Election Breaks For Student Athletes
Riley On Her New EP And How Therapy Helped Her Be In the “Best Space” For It
Loni Explains Why She Believes In Affirmative Action
Loni Love: I do believe in affirmative action, and I’m gonna tell you why: because there were a lot of times when we weren’t hiring female engineers. Or Black engineers. And it’s just by nature – sometimes people, they weren’t looking out for us ‘cause they thought we weren’t out there. It’s just like what we often talk about on this show, about, you know, having a show like The Real. This is the first show of its kind with all women of color. And, you know, television has been television, what since the 60s? The 40s? The 50s?
Adrienne Houghton: Forever.
Loni: You know, so it’s taken over, you know, 50, 60 years just to have a show like this. So I do believe in some form of affirmative action based on the population of our country, I do believe in that, because it gives – because there are people that’s qualified, but they just don’t know… they don’t have a cousin that is, you know, in a certain field. So I do believe in that.
[EDIT]
Loni: I believe that sexism is just as bad as racism. I mean we still are arguing over having a female president, when other countries… There’ve been over 50 female leaders in other countries, but we still feel like, “Well, you know…” It’s gotta be a certain type of way. So it’s like, it’s the attitudes that people have. There are so many qualified women that can do things. We’ve had them as Fortune 500 CEOs, all kind of, you know, but it’s just that in our minds in this country, we have this feeling of, you know, “masculinity.” And that’s a purpose, and that’s good. But we also have the female perspective, and females can run it, they just run it differently and we have to allow that. The same thing as African-American or Latino or Asian – we run things differently, but that doesn’t mean that it’s – you know – that it’s not right because it’s different. If you’re qualified, if you meet the standards, then you should be allowed at least to have the chance to be that.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
The Pulse of Entertainment: New Age Soul Singer Alex Harris Releases ‘Falling For You’ Single / WATCH
*“We call it Inspirational Soul,” said Alex Harris, who just released the new single “Falling For You” off of his “Frequency” EP. “We (him and his siblings) sang in our parents’ church…located east of Atlanta. My father was a pastor.”
Alex said the sibling group traveled all over the country singing their style of Inspirational Soul. The group broke up when his brothers decided to form other careers; one became the president of a college and one a lawyers.
“We each got the call to do other things,” Harris informed me. “I started a Foundation and I travel around the world. The pandemic allowed me time to record music.”
Alex Harris is not only a soulful singer, but a songwriter, arts professor and humanitarian. His music is called New Age Soul – a Soul singer with Gospel roots. His Foundation, Arts Conservatory for Teens (A.C.T.), offers lectures on the importance of preservation of the arts to help develop inspiring and innovative individuals. He has a Bachelors in Psychology/Human Services, a Masters in Theology/Social Work and a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership.
MUST SEE: Stranger Overhears Woman Humming ‘If This World Were Mine’ in Walmart. Then This Happened. (Watch)
Alex is signed to the Cross the Line Music imprint of music producer Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, The Go Go’s) and Grammy Award winning music producer/songwriter Swagg R’Celious (H.E.R.).
“It’s been quit a journey,” he said about his experiences as a solo artist. “When I do New Age Soul music, to me, it’s…the human Spirituality. We are spiritual beings having a human experience. We adjust to what we believe to be true…trying to fit in.”
Alex’s solo career didn’t just start with this EP. Since leaving the family group he has shared the stage with John Legend, H.E.R., Brandy and Lionel Richie – just to name a few.
“My music is built on the shoulders of Otis Redding, Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin,” Alex Harris said. “I want to…bring my own experiences to it. We are all connected. I always knew I could sing all different kinds of emotions.”
That diversity of emotions is clear to hear from the New Age Inspirational Soul singer on the single “Falling For You,” which is the EP’s second single release, “Rollin’” being the first.
“I’ve been blessed. We believe in three elements – Faith, Education and Music,” he said about his family. “That’s what drives us.” www.AlexHarrisOfficial.com
Stranger Overhears Woman Humming ‘If This World Were Mine’ in Walmart. Then This Happened. (Watch)
*Cassandra Turner Nelson dipped into Walmart in Alpharetta, Georgia just to get some essentials for the week ahead. By the time she left, she had gotten her goods, and had performed an impromptu rendition of “If This World Were Mine” with a perfect stranger.
She didn’t even realize she had been humming the tune to herself when the stranger, Donnell Cross, approached her and started singing it. Luther Vandross would’ve been proud. Cheryl Lynn, too, as Nelson came in on her part and nailed the melody. As a matter of fact, the song’s original artists Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell were probably somewhere beaming as well.
Shoppers looked on at a distance at the unintentional duo, who have now gone viral.
Watch below:
