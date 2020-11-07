Social Heat
King Von Update: Rapper Timothy Leeks (AKA Lul Tim) Being Charged for Murder
*While family, friends and fans continue to mourn the tragic murder of 26-year-old Chicago rapper King Von, Atlanta police say they have now charged his shooting suspect.
Authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, also known as Lul Tim, who is being charged for Von’s murder, which took place outside a downtown nightclub early Friday morning (Nov. 6). Von, real name Dayvon Bennett, was among six people shot moments after a fight broke out at the Monaco Hookah Lounge. Von was among two people killed in the shooting, with a third still in critical condition.
Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker says, “Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound. The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.” GBI investigators, who are investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting, say the names of the additional victims have not been released, and it’s still unclear who shot them. It’s said the officers tried to intervene in the shooting. Two were in uniform working off-duty security for the lounge, with a third on-duty nearby. None were injured.
Next Time DON’T Tell Her! Momz Goes OFF on Son for NOT Voting for Biden / WATCH!
*We bet this is one car ride dude won’t forget for a loooooong time.
We’re talking about a viral video showing a Black mom putting her foot all the way up her son’s arse for not voting for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Nov. 3.
“I told you to do Biden! Now we done lost the vote… that’s gon’ go to Trump!” the woman screamed as she struggled to keep her car on the road. A woman in the car is heard giggling hysterically as mother and argue over his right to vote for the candidate of his choice.
“Stop worshiping these people like they’re a f***ing god,” said the son.
“Ain’t nobody worshipping them. But gotdammit Chris, we need somebody in there with some mf sense!”
Po’ thang. He made the wrong choice. Well, maybe we should say he made the wrong move in telling mama who he pulled the lever for.
She mad her son voted independent 😂😂 #trump #trump2020 #bidenharris2020 #biden #biden2020 #maga #maga2020
crime
Legit Threat? LA Man Claims He’ll Kill Dems if Biden Wins; Put on 5150 Hold
*A Los Angeles man was arrested after he recorded a video stating he will shoot Democrats if Joe Biden wins the election.
The unidentified man posted the video on Instagram early Friday morning and said he will take action if Biden wins as President-elect. He states,” At this point, like, if Biden gets in, I’m just gonna do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats and a few pedophiles on the way out. If I go to hell, I’m taking these motherf–kers with me.”
Local police and federal agents later tracked down the video and took the man into custody then placed him on a psychiatric hold. The video caused major concern due to a large demonstration that was scheduled to take place in downtown Los Angeles.
While Jailed YNW Melly Allegedly Confessed to Murdering 2 YNW Members – Families File Suit
*While he’s been locked up for the past year and a half, YNW Melly is now being sued for millions by the families of slain YNW members, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, both of whom he’s accused of killing, and allegedly confessed about it.
As Melly recently flaunted his shiny new grills and enjoyed watching strippers twerk outside of his jail cell, courtesy of his mother, he’s now been hit with wrongful death civil suits filed on behalf of the families of Juvy and Sakchaser. The suits, which each are seeking “tens of millions” of dollars have been filed against Melly, his mother Jamie King, his manager Jameson Francois, and his co-defendant YNW Bortlen.
It’s stated that there’s a theory of Melly allegedly killing Sakchaser due to a conflict with he and Melly’s mother, with Juvy getting caught in the crossfire. Juvy’s lawyer John M. Phillips admits, “We could be completely wrong [about the theory], but that’s what we’re going to find out.” The families also say Melly admitted to the murders, with a video of him allegedly saying, “There’s no regret for the sh*t that I did for that n*gga to die.”
