King Von Update: Rapper Timothy Leeks (AKA Lul Tim) Being Charged for Murder

*While family, friends and fans continue to mourn the tragic murder of 26-year-old Chicago rapper King Von, Atlanta police say they have now charged his shooting suspect.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, also known as Lul Tim, who is being charged for Von’s murder, which took place outside a downtown nightclub early Friday morning (Nov. 6). Von, real name Dayvon Bennett, was among six people shot moments after a fight broke out at the Monaco Hookah Lounge. Von was among two people killed in the shooting, with a third still in critical condition.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker says, “Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound. The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.” GBI investigators, who are investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting, say the names of the additional victims have not been released, and it’s still unclear who shot them. It’s said the officers tried to intervene in the shooting. Two were in uniform working off-duty security for the lounge, with a third on-duty nearby. None were injured.

