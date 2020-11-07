Kamala Harris Makes History As First Female and Black Vice President of the US

*Major props are due to Kamala Harris who just became not only America’s first female, but first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

She now represents a new face of political power after an election all about who wields power and how they use it.

The California senator’s history-making win also represents the millions of women in the demographics — often overlooked, historically underrepresented and systematically ignored — who are now the recipients of that new power for the first time in the country’s 200-plus-year history, reports CNN.

Harris, 56, tweeted the video of herself on the phone with President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the networks and the Associate Press projected their win.

“We did it, we did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next president of the United States,” she said with a signature laugh.

"We did it, @JoeBiden."

Harris and Biden’s victory arrives days after a prolonged vote count reflecting a deeply divided electorate. It symbolizes a bookend to the Trump era, which followed the first Black US President and was buoyed social ills including White supremacy. Harris’ triumph, in particular, marks a new high point in a career of barrier-breaking accomplishments, from San Francisco district attorney to California attorney general to just the second-ever Black female US senator.

“That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me,” Harris said during her Democratic National Convention acceptance speech in August, mentioning women such as Constance Baker Motley, Fannie Lou Hamer and Shirley Chisholm.

Get more of this story at CNN.