Joe Biden is Now the PRESIDENT ELECT of the United States
*(Via The Hill) – Joe Biden has won election as the nation’s 46th president, defeating Donald Trump and ending his presidency by winning a series of tight contests across national battlegrounds.
NBC, CNN, ABC and the Associated Press all called the race for Biden shortly before 11: 30 a.m. Saturday after a grueling vote count that had the country on pins and needles.
The projections came seconds after Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania grew to more than 30,000 votes after Philadelphia reported about 3,000 ballots. Biden won 85 percent of that count, and more ballots from the city are expected later today.
Counts are still ongoing in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, but Biden has the lead in all four states. Trump would have needed to flip three of the to win the White House.
Biden’s victory was not apparent on election night as Democrats endured a nightmare evening of bigger-than-expected losses in states such as Florida and Ohio, and as Biden trailed Trump’s vote totals in the “blue wall” of states that led to his surprise victory in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.
Get the full story at The Hill.
Legit Threat? LA Man Claims He’ll Kill Dems if Biden Wins; Put on 5150 Hold
*A Los Angeles man was arrested after he recorded a video stating he will shoot Democrats if Joe Biden wins the election.
The unidentified man posted the video on Instagram early Friday morning and said he will take action if Biden wins as President-elect. He states,” At this point, like, if Biden gets in, I’m just gonna do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats and a few pedophiles on the way out. If I go to hell, I’m taking these motherf–kers with me.”
Local police and federal agents later tracked down the video and took the man into custody then placed him on a psychiatric hold. The video caused major concern due to a large demonstration that was scheduled to take place in downtown Los Angeles.
POLITICS: Philadelphia Mayor Urges Trump to ‘Put His Big Boy Pants On and Congratulate Winner’ [WATCH]

This Black Woman (Maya Wiley) Wants to be New York City’s Next Mayor
*Maya D. Wiley recently announced that she will run for mayor of New York in next year’s race. The current mayor, Bill de Blasio, will not run because of term limits.
In a video kicking off her campaign, Wiley implied that there’s a “crisis of confidence in our city’s leadership.” Wiley knows de Blasio well because she once served as his top attorney. Since leaving the mayor’s circle, Wiley has gained a large following as a political and legal analyst on MSNBC.
Many who know Wiley’s style, describes her as being different than the types of mayors that New Yorkers usually elect.
“Some will say I don’t sound like past mayors or look like them, and I say yes, I don’t – that is the point,” said Wiley. I am not a conventional candidate. But changing it up isn’t the risk. Electing the same kinds of people, bringing the same old broken promises over and over again and expecting things will be different – that’s the risk we can’t afford.”
MORE NEWS: Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants to Know If He Fathered Children with Other Women During Marriage
Wiley calls herself an outsider, but some point to her work as a lawyer for the mayor as being an insider. They say that Wiley fought on behalf of the mayor’s email communications with outside advisers and took the position that they were private and shouldn’t be released. The emails ultimately were released and they proved embarrassing to the mayor.
Yet, Wiley vows she is different, and not because she would be the first woman – Black or White – to serve as mayor of America’s largest city. Wiley says that she will always be there for New Yorkers.
“When I’m in charge, you will never have to question whether anyone is listening, whether the mayor even wants the job,” she said. “You will never have to ask yourself whether you matter.”
Now That Joe Biden is the Next President – Where Does the Black Vote Go from Here? Dr. Cornel West, Tonetalks & Dr. Cosby
*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the election results with Dr. Cornel West, and HBCU President Dr. Kevin Cosby.
The three delve into issues from gender, to ethnicity, to immigration analyzing where the Black vote goes next with a Biden Presidency on the horizon.
Moore also uses pre-polling and exit poll data to show trends and lines of critical analysis.
