Joe Biden is Now the PRESIDENT ELECT of the United States

*(Via The Hill) – Joe Biden has won election as the nation’s 46th president, defeating Donald Trump and ending his presidency by winning a series of tight contests across national battlegrounds.

NBC, CNN, ABC and the Associated Press all called the race for Biden shortly before 11: 30 a.m. Saturday after a grueling vote count that had the country on pins and needles.

The projections came seconds after Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania grew to more than 30,000 votes after Philadelphia reported about 3,000 ballots. Biden won 85 percent of that count, and more ballots from the city are expected later today.

Counts are still ongoing in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, but Biden has the lead in all four states. Trump would have needed to flip three of the to win the White House.

Biden’s victory was not apparent on election night as Democrats endured a nightmare evening of bigger-than-expected losses in states such as Florida and Ohio, and as Biden trailed Trump’s vote totals in the “blue wall” of states that led to his surprise victory in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

