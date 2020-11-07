Eboni K. Williams Tells Bevy Smith Which RHONY Cast Member She’s Bonded With & More / LISTEN

*Eboni K Williams called in to SiriusXM’s Bevelations on Radio Andy yesterday to discuss her new podcast “Holding Court with Eboni K Williams.”

While talking to SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith, Eboni K Williams shared which RHONY cast member she has bonded with the most saying “you know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”

“Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”

Additionally, Eboni K Williams opened up about how she’s approaching discussing race on the upcoming season of RHONY and why she wanted to join the show.

Bevy Smith hosts Bevelations on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (ch. 102) Mondays through Fridays at 5:00 pm ET.

Eboni K Williams on which RHONY cast member she’s bonded with most

Eboni K Williams shares which cast member she has bonded most with since joining the cast.

“You know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”

“She’s lovely. And what I, and Leah knows this. So I’m not saying anything to you that I’ve not said to Leah. When I first engaged with her, I was sure, you know, well, I called Leah like black adjacent. She’s adjacent to the culture. And sometimes with our adjacent friends Bevy, they mean, well, but they come out a little strong, you know, it’s like, okay, you’re doing a little bit much… Leah does not do too much. And I so love that about her. Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”

Eboni K Williams on discussing race on RHONY

Bevy Smith: There’s no way for you guys to avoid the conversation of race. Eboni, are you willing to bring it up or will you just wait for it to come to you, what’s going to be your take on it.

Eboni K Williams: Well, you know, I don’t want to spill too much because honestly I just start by saying this race is absolutely discussed, I think in responsible, but very authentic ways on this season, it’s already happening. You know, I don’t think, I mean, it’s already happening. Okay. I can tell you that much. We’re not, you know, we’re still very much in our filming process. I believe it will continue to happen because it’s what you said. It’s unavoidable, it’s unavoidable. I mean, as a cast we, you know, just experienced this election, we’re still, I mean, we’re still very much in this election. We still don’t have an outcome.

Bevy Smith: And there is definitely Trump supporters on that show.

Eboni K Williams: Absolutely. Absolutely. And, and people that weren’t sure they wanted to vote in this election period. So listen, it’s there, you know, I’m not one to bite my tongue or ignore the big elephant in the room. So I, it’s both Bevy when it’s brought to me to discuss, you know, I hold, no, I, I, as we say in the South, I cut no cards. Okay. No cut cards. But listen, I’m also not the preachy type. You know this about me Bevy. I’m not, I’m not here to lecture you. I have two full time jobs. One is not to be professor to white women about Black America, but however, right. Cause that doesn’t pay. However what I am though is a human and somebody that thinks that God has blessed me with a particular temperament and skillset to engage in these dialogues, Bevy responsibly and authentically. And open-hearted um, people may, I don’t, I don’t show that aspect of me. And that’s one reason, Bevy, that I wanted to do the show I’ve been, I’m being asked that a lot. Like why would somebody with, you know, a substantial career even want to do reality TV? Well, here’s the thing. That’d be people know me as a lawyer. People know me as a journalist. People know me as a broadcaster. People don’t know my heart. People don’t know me as a friend. People don’t know me as a lover. And I’m excited to share that, right? So I’m openhearted with these ladies too. You, I’m not gonna take no bullshit and I’m not going to play with them. But, but listen, when they show me, they want to grow, I’m open and so excited to support them in their growth.

source: SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith