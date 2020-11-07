News
Congressional Black Caucus Statement on Presidential Victory of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris
*Washington, D.C. – Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris on your historic victory today. You fought for the soul of America.
Today marks a new dawn in our country and the beginning of our journey on the road to repair after four long years of repressive policies towards communities of color.
The Congressional Black Caucus is proud of our very own, Sen. Kamala Harris who will be the first woman Vice President and the first Black and South Asian Vice-President. Vice President-Elect will be the second member of the Congressional Black Caucus to ascend to the White House after President Barack Obama.
A graduate of Howard University, an HBCU, and a Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, a Black sorority, VP-Elect Kamala Harris is a product of these long-standing institutions in our community. We are confident that her zeal for improving the upward mobility of marginalized groups in America will continue to be a priority in this next phase.
At a time when democratic backsliding is being experienced in different parts of the world, our ability to defend our democracy in the midst of unprecedented obstacles including voter suppression and COVID-19, is a win for democracy everywhere. Black America’s commitment to freedom and democracy runs so deep that even when we were denied the right to vote, we formed resistance movements to challenge discriminatory and racist laws. We marched, we stood in long lines, we beat the odds. As we waited for election results in key battleground states, Black Americans in cities such as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Detroit, overwhelmingly voted for President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris. It was these cities that got us through the finish line.
We show up every election season because to us there is nothing more important than leading this nation to its highest ideals: liberty and justice for all. Today’s victory is a testament to this.
The Congressional Black Caucus looks forward to working with this new Administration to increase the upward mobility of Black families in America.
Toyin Awesu
Director of Communications
[email protected]
Erykah Badu Joins Ebro Darden on The Inaugural Episode of ‘The Message’ on Apple Music / WATCH
*The summer of 2020 was marked by an unprecedented awareness for—and anger about—the continued injustices Black people and people of color in America and worldwide face.
The ensuing protests, activations, and social media fury inspired musicians around the world to speak out about their own experiences, with some going on to record music that speaks directly to the moment. Hosted by Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, The Message is a series that aims to further the dialogue about the unrest and inequalities in the United States and abroad via intimate conversations with some of the most prominent voices in Black music today, who also create exclusive playlists of the songs inspiring them to keep pushing forward.
On the first installment of The Message with Ebro Darden, Erykah Badu sits with Ebro to discuss her playlist ‘Now Breathe Like It’ and the steps she’s taking to stay mindful and centered in these uncertain times. Listen anytime on-demand at apple.co/the-message.
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About Her Musical Selections Featured In The Episode…
“These are songs that I truly and really wake up to every day, that I play in the car when I need it. It’s the vibe for me, it’s the freak for me, it’s what uplifts me or brings me to tears or makes me very, very, very sad. The kind of sad that you want to feel when there’s some good music in your spirit. The tears that bring joy. These are real for me. And sharing them with you is a very personal and real thing for me.”
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About Her Feelings Heading Into The Election and The Unifying Power of Music…
“No matter what we believe, what the powers that be believe will effect us. No matter how many different directions we want to take ourselves and our communities, what the powers that be that believe will effect all of us so it’s very good to keep up with what’s going on and the choices the powers that be are making for us. Of course, we can effectively come together and change those things as we’ve seen over the years and it takes time… because anything that is strong and will outlast all of us takes a long time and a real plan. Organizing and putting forth your effort and your life… I did this documentary a couple weeks ago… leading up to this day asking people in my city what they believed and were they Republican or Democrat or did they believe the system really worked or does the voting system really work in your opinion. And they gave these differing opinions and everybody’s was very intelligent and it was their own belief. I challenged them next to put on some headphones and listen to a song. It was Beastie Boys “Hold It Now, Hit It”. No matter what they believed, whether they agreed or not on their beliefs, everyone nodded in agreement to the kick of the snare. Hip Hop is bigger than the government. Anything that we collectively believe together can change many things… the frequency of everything.”
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About Her Experience Navigating 2020…
“This has been a very long and short and long and short year. 2020 kind of describes how my life is… dramatic pauses and crazy endings and rapid beginnings.”
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About The 20th Anniversary of Mama’s Gun…
“Wow, it seems like yesterday. Ebro, I’ve been on the road so long, I don’t remember growing up. It’s crazy. I try to live life so present that things happen, and the next day, you’re in another year. Kind of like this year, for example, this has been a very long and short and long and short year. 2020, it describes how my life is. The dramatic pauses and crazy endings and rapid beginnings.”
Sam Citron
[email protected]
Eboni K. Williams Tells Bevy Smith Which RHONY Cast Member She’s Bonded With & More / LISTEN
*Eboni K Williams called in to SiriusXM’s Bevelations on Radio Andy yesterday to discuss her new podcast “Holding Court with Eboni K Williams.”
While talking to SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith, Eboni K Williams shared which RHONY cast member she has bonded with the most saying “you know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Additionally, Eboni K Williams opened up about how she’s approaching discussing race on the upcoming season of RHONY and why she wanted to join the show.
Bevy Smith hosts Bevelations on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (ch. 102) Mondays through Fridays at 5:00 pm ET.
Eboni K Williams on which RHONY cast member she’s bonded with most
“You know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“She’s lovely. And what I, and Leah knows this. So I’m not saying anything to you that I’ve not said to Leah. When I first engaged with her, I was sure, you know, well, I called Leah like black adjacent. She’s adjacent to the culture. And sometimes with our adjacent friends Bevy, they mean, well, but they come out a little strong, you know, it’s like, okay, you’re doing a little bit much… Leah does not do too much. And I so love that about her. Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Eboni K Williams on discussing race on RHONY
Bevy Smith: There’s no way for you guys to avoid the conversation of race. Eboni, are you willing to bring it up or will you just wait for it to come to you, what’s going to be your take on it.
Eboni K Williams: Well, you know, I don’t want to spill too much because honestly I just start by saying this race is absolutely discussed, I think in responsible, but very authentic ways on this season, it’s already happening. You know, I don’t think, I mean, it’s already happening. Okay. I can tell you that much. We’re not, you know, we’re still very much in our filming process. I believe it will continue to happen because it’s what you said. It’s unavoidable, it’s unavoidable. I mean, as a cast we, you know, just experienced this election, we’re still, I mean, we’re still very much in this election. We still don’t have an outcome.
Bevy Smith: And there is definitely Trump supporters on that show.
Eboni K Williams: Absolutely. Absolutely. And, and people that weren’t sure they wanted to vote in this election period. So listen, it’s there, you know, I’m not one to bite my tongue or ignore the big elephant in the room. So I, it’s both Bevy when it’s brought to me to discuss, you know, I hold, no, I, I, as we say in the South, I cut no cards. Okay. No cut cards. But listen, I’m also not the preachy type. You know this about me Bevy. I’m not, I’m not here to lecture you. I have two full time jobs. One is not to be professor to white women about Black America, but however, right. Cause that doesn’t pay. However what I am though is a human and somebody that thinks that God has blessed me with a particular temperament and skillset to engage in these dialogues, Bevy responsibly and authentically. And open-hearted um, people may, I don’t, I don’t show that aspect of me. And that’s one reason, Bevy, that I wanted to do the show I’ve been, I’m being asked that a lot. Like why would somebody with, you know, a substantial career even want to do reality TV? Well, here’s the thing. That’d be people know me as a lawyer. People know me as a journalist. People know me as a broadcaster. People don’t know my heart. People don’t know me as a friend. People don’t know me as a lover. And I’m excited to share that, right? So I’m openhearted with these ladies too. You, I’m not gonna take no bullshit and I’m not going to play with them. But, but listen, when they show me, they want to grow, I’m open and so excited to support them in their growth.
Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston Set for Posthumous Inductions into Rock Hall Tonight
*They’ve both gone on to the great beyond, but tonight Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G. and other stars will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Those other stars set to be inducted into the hall’s 2020 class are Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and the Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, and the Doobie Brothers.
Houston, who died in 2012, released her debut album in 1985 and became one of the greatest singers in music history. The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, had a short recording career with only two albums, He died in 1997 at age 24. The talented rapper obviously made a major impact in short short span.
Artists become eligible for induction to the Rock Hall 25 years after the release of their first record.
The Rock Hall’s annual induction ceremony was originally supposed to take place in May at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, the city where the rock museum is located. The situation changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bottom line is that HBO will air a taped special tonight (11-07-20) at 8pm Eastern, with big names like Bruce Springsteen, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Alicia Keys making appearances alongside some of the inductees.
Others set to make appearances during the TV special include Dave Grohl, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Levine and Brad Paisley. During the event, music managers Irving Azoff and Jon Landau will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
Also worth noting is the fact that EUR associate Keith O’Derek’s footage of Biggie (Notorious B.I.G.) will be included as part of the late rapper’s induction.
