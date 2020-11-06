Twitter Suspends Steve Bannon’s Account After Calling for Execution of Fauci and FBI Director Wray

*Twitter has suspended the account of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, after he called for the execution of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Bannon made the comments on his online talk show “War Room” on Thursday. In the episode, he said Trump must fire both Wray and Fauci should he win a second term, TheWrap reports.

“I actually want to go a step farther but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man. I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right? I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you’re gone,” said Bannon on his show.

Trump has openly expressed frustration with Fauci over the pandemic, and with Wray over failure to investigate his opponent, Joe Biden.

During his show on Thursday, Bannon and his co-host Jack Maxey noted how traitors were hanged back in the day.

“Just yesterday, there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia,” Maxey said. “These were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors.”

“That’s how you won the revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war,” Bannon replied.

The episode has since been pulled from YouTube.

