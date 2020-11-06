Politics
Twitter Suspends Steve Bannon’s Account After Calling for Execution of Fauci and FBI Director Wray
*Twitter has suspended the account of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, after he called for the execution of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Bannon made the comments on his online talk show “War Room” on Thursday. In the episode, he said Trump must fire both Wray and Fauci should he win a second term, TheWrap reports.
“I actually want to go a step farther but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man. I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right? I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you’re gone,” said Bannon on his show.
Steve Bannon calls for Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray to be beheaded “as a warning to federal bureaucrats”@youtube prohibits “inciting others to commit violent acts against individuals”
https://t.co/OECKxxQSzX pic.twitter.com/zBHimpUZT5
— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) November 5, 2020
Trump has openly expressed frustration with Fauci over the pandemic, and with Wray over failure to investigate his opponent, Joe Biden.
During his show on Thursday, Bannon and his co-host Jack Maxey noted how traitors were hanged back in the day.
“Just yesterday, there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia,” Maxey said. “These were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors.”
“That’s how you won the revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war,” Bannon replied.
The episode has since been pulled from YouTube.
Kanye West Hit with Lawsuit for $1 Million Over Unpaid Wages to Opera Staff
*Kanye West has been hit with a $1 million class action lawsuit over his live Nebuchadnezzar opera, which premiered last year.
The rapper hosted the show at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Workers claim West failed to pay their wages, as well as failing to pay minimum wage and overtime, Complex reports.
Several employees have sued West and Live Nation. Additionally, a hair assistant on the production also claims she is owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs”.
Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera premiered November 24 and a second opera, Mary, premiered at the Marine Stadium in Miami in December.
Here’s more from Complex:
According to legal documents obtained by Complex, staffers for the event claim they were not properly compensated for their work on the production. The plaintiffs include background actors as well as a hairstylist who said she was supposed to be paid $550 for two days of work. The hairstylist said it wasn’t until four months after the show that she received $530 for services, as the defendants allegedly charged her a $20 wire fee to receive her paycheck. A number of other staffers were also allegedly charged this fee when they received their wages, which is a violation of California’s labor code.
“The defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all,” a legal document reads. “In addition, Defendants misclassified Plaintiffs and Aggrieved Employees as independent contractors as no deductions were made for payroll taxes.”
According to The Blast, the plaintiffs are seeking “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”
The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.
Health
Al Roker Tells Audience He Has Prostate Cancer – Will Undergo Surgery / WATCH
*Dammit, Al Roker just shared some bad news. He has prostate cancer.
Roker, 66, made the announcement this morning on the “Today” show. The revered weatherman and journalist said that he will be taking time off to undergo surgery.
“After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer,” Roker said. “And it’s a good news-bad news kind of thing. The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”
After a red flag — a high prostate-specific antigen level — was raised at a physical on Sept. 29, Roker underwent an MRI and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.
If all goes well, the beloved weather forecaster will have his prostate removed and said he hopes to return to the NBC program in two weeks.
“I don’t want people thinking, ‘Poor Al’ because I’m going to be OK,” Roker told the audience.
“Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate,” Dr. Vincent Laudone said on TODAY.
Al is sharing his journey to urge others at risk, particularly Black men, to make sure they see a doctor to get the proper checkups to stop a cancer that is very treatable if detected early.
“The problem for African American men is that any number of reasons from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked,” Roker said.
Politics
Biden Overtakes Trump in Georgia AND Pennsylvania: Say Goodbye Donald!
*(Via The Hill) – Democratic nominee Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania just before 9 a.m. Friday morning, moving him closer to defeating President Trump in the race for the White House.
Biden took a lead of 5,587 votes as ballots from Philadelphia were counted, diminishing Trump’s lead of 18,229 votes as of 6 a.m. Friday morning. Votes are still being tallied.
The development came hours after Biden also eclipsed Trump for the lead in Georgia. Trump would need to win both states in order to win reelection.
News networks have yet to call the race in either state, but the new counts suggest that Biden is on pace to win both Pennsylvania and Georgia, which would seal off Trump’s path to reelection. Biden would capture the election outright if he wins Pennsylvania, but he does not need the state in order to win the election if he also maintains leads in two of the three states of Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
Trump has shown no signs of plans to concede should Biden be declared the winner of the election. Indeed, he has promised future legal challenges.
