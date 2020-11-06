THE REAL: Loni Explains Why She Supports Affirmative Action + Chris Bosh and RILEY Stop by

*On Friday, Nov. 6, the ladies of The Real discuss if it’s fair for women to be given an extra hand to get ahead in the world. Co-host Loni Love doesn’t think anyone should be given anything they don’t deserve, but she does believe in affirmative action, because it gives qualified people a chance they might not otherwise have.

NBA Legend Chris Bosh visits to talk about his new record label, Daddy Jack Records, and his single, “I Want It All.” He also details working with the NCAA to mandate election breaks for student athletes.

And RILEY drops by to chat about her self-titled EP and how therapy helped her be in the “best space” for it.

Loni Explains Why She Believes In Affirmative Action

Chris Bosh Worked With The NCAA To Mandate Election Breaks For Student Athletes

Riley On Her New EP And How Therapy Helped Her Be In the “Best Space” For It

Loni Love: I do believe in affirmative action, and I’m gonna tell you why: because there were a lot of times when we weren’t hiring female engineers. Or Black engineers. And it’s just by nature – sometimes people, they weren’t looking out for us ‘cause they thought we weren’t out there. It’s just like what we often talk about on this show, about, you know, having a show like The Real. This is the first show of its kind with all women of color. And, you know, television has been television, what since the 60s? The 40s? The 50s?

Adrienne Houghton: Forever.

Loni: You know, so it’s taken over, you know, 50, 60 years just to have a show like this. So I do believe in some form of affirmative action based on the population of our country, I do believe in that, because it gives – because there are people that’s qualified, but they just don’t know… they don’t have a cousin that is, you know, in a certain field. So I do believe in that.

Loni: I believe that sexism is just as bad as racism. I mean we still are arguing over having a female president, when other countries… There’ve been over 50 female leaders in other countries, but we still feel like, “Well, you know…” It’s gotta be a certain type of way. So it’s like, it’s the attitudes that people have. There are so many qualified women that can do things. We’ve had them as Fortune 500 CEOs, all kind of, you know, but it’s just that in our minds in this country, we have this feeling of, you know, “masculinity.” And that’s a purpose, and that’s good. But we also have the female perspective, and females can run it, they just run it differently and we have to allow that. The same thing as African-American or Latino or Asian – we run things differently, but that doesn’t mean that it’s – you know – that it’s not right because it’s different. If you’re qualified, if you meet the standards, then you should be allowed at least to have the chance to be that.

