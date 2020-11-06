EUR Commentary
TAYO Fatunla: Africa Concern – Who’s Concern?
*In the last four years lack of world leadership from the US has allowed for disturbing incidences in Africa which leaders are getting away with.
In these trying and extraordinary times and away from the build up and aftermath of the US elections, Tanzanian, after its concluded shambolic elections has nose dived into tension with opposition leaders arrested and black out on social media.
Police have since arrested Freeman Mbowe, the chairman of the main opposition party in the wake of a disputed election. This matter is of grave concern to democracy in Tanzania.
This is not how the founding Fathers of democracy especially Julius Nyerere the first president of independent Tanzania would love to have this happen. Concerned Kenyan cartoonist GADO who started his cartooning career in Tanzania drew his cartoon to express how he feels about the whole matter and calls on the rest of the world to pay attention.
Then there is the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon. Around the time of protests and killings in Nigeria also in October, The Kumba school massacre took place at Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba. Armed separatist fighters shot dead seven children on the spot and tens of others who were left in critical condition were rushed to the hospital. And at least 54 people were killed in a rebel attack in a school yard in Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region. So who is paying attention? It should not take foreigners from the West in these nations to be caught up in these incidences before the West, wakes up to these ongoing issues escalating in Africa. Four years of “America first” looking inward leadership has failed Africa.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator.
Election Night: A Battle for the Soul of the Nation
*When I woke up on Tuesday morning, I could not help but think about who voters would cast their ballots for in the final hours of this year’s Presidential Election. An election that should be considered one of the most important of this generation’s lifetime. It is arguably more significant than the history-making victory of President Barack Obama in 2008 and the shocking landslide loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The results of this year’s election will reveal a great many things about our nation. For one, it will solidify what our identity is as a country in terms of progressivism and conservatism. Second, it will show if we “truly” believe and embody the values of equality, truth, justice and progress that is often our criticism for countries that lack them. Lastly, it will prove if President Trump genuinely has the support of a “silent majority” of Americans who unequivocally believe in his platform and refuse to let his abrasive personality and constant flow of lies prevent his reelection.
In all honesty this election is a battle of our nation’s soul that asks the question; “Will we choose to be better?” In other words, do we continue with the Trump train of mediocrity and division or do we get on the Biden wagon and assist him in mending the wounds of racism and selfishness that has plagued our country since inception.
Currently, as of the time of this publishing, Biden is winning in the national polls. CNN lists Biden as having 237 electoral votes and Trump as having 213. But, their roads to the White House depend on picking up several swing states. This list of swing states changed over the course of election night with the current states needing to be claimed by the two opposing candidates being: Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Biden has picked up Wisconsin, gaining 10 electoral votes and is leading in close percentages in Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. While, Trump leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.
The major news networks believe that Pennsylvania is especially a key battleground state and consensus is that it is vital if either candidate wants a real chance at capturing the White House. Trump has a comfortable lead in the state and it looks like he could very well see another four years in the Oval Office. However, Biden could do without the Keystone State if he secures Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan.
Even with that said, this election is too close to call. The fact still remains that Trump is popular amongst his base and a few key groups of people such as Black males and Latinos, specifically of Cuban and Venezuelan ancestry. I personally hope for a Biden and Harris victory this election, but we will have to wait for the “Trump, you’re fired!” celebration.
Frankly, if Biden does come out of this dogfight victorious, his victory should not be seen as a culmination of America’s dearth of racial animosity and economic inequality. To accept this thinking would be utterly ignorant; such as when people equated President Obama’s 2008 election with America being post-racial. To be honest, I’m not sure what a Biden victory would mean for Americans who select him over Trump.
Personally, a Biden win for me would mean gaining a President that can put a sentence together and have coherent thoughts, while espousing unity amongst a divided nation. But for others it could mean choosing to no longer be a spectator to the reality show that is Washington and a return to normalcy in the sense of a traditional President. Or perhaps, some Americans just defected from their usual political affiliation in order to save its image (cough, cough…The Lincoln Project). Whatever the reason is, a Joe Biden White House will undoubtedly be a considerable improvement over the current Administration.
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Did They Really Have to Shoot and Kill Walter Wallace Jr.?
*Thousands of viewers have watched a Facebook/YouTube clip of a knife welding young man brandishing his weapon menacingly at a knot of Columbian police officers.
The man taunted, waved his knife, and even lunged at officers. The officers cordoned him off, waited patiently, and continued to talk to him.
The stand-off ended when one officer rushed the suspect from behind with a deft move that knocked the knife out of his hand. He was quickly subdued. The point. Neither he, the officers, or any civilians were injured. The point further, he was taken alive. Here’s the clip of the commendable action by Columbian police.
Why is he alive, then, and Walter Wallace Jr. isn’t? Wallace also had a knife. He had a mental challenge. Yet, He was gunned down by Philadelphia police.
The killing sparked a couple nights of violence in the city. Philadelphia police and city officials were disturbed at the Wallace slaying. They should be. The Wallace slaying was just the latest in the long and never-ending train of police killings of young Black men. And always, the tormenting question: Did they have to die? Weren’t there other ways that police could have handled the incident without gunplay?
Columbian police answered those questions convincingly. They weren’t the only ones. There have been other instances where police also subdued a knife welding suspect without resorting to deadly force. In almost all cases, though the suspects have not been young Black men. Witnesses to the Wallace slaying of Wallace also provided a partial answer. They shouted at police to taser him or use other non-lethal means to subdue him. Wallace’s history of mental illness was known by his family and others. They demanded to know why the police and not trained medical personnel were the first responders to the scene.
The fact that there are other ways to subdue a suspect without resorting to lethal force, and that seemingly the ones most likely to die in a hail of bullets are Black suspects deepens anger and suspicion that this is just another example of police being the judge, jury and executioner of Blacks. Philadelphia police officials, city officials and the DA promise to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the Wallace shooting. There’s little consolation in that since there’s rarely any action taken against the officers involved in dubious shootings.
The police agencies that are on the hot seat for a dubious shooting or another act that results in the death of a civilian investigate themselves. There is almost never an independent, outside agency that will conduct a truly impartial investigation. And when the cops are hauled into a court docket for overuse of deadly force, it’s near impossible to convict.
Get the rest of this article at TheHutchinsonReport.net.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Why Trump Keeps Beating Biden Over the Head with the Crime Bill
*On November 18, 1993, then Senator Joe Biden let it fly on the Senate floor. He lambasted the “predators on the streets” and “sociopaths” who were “beyond the pale,” and must be “cordoned off.” Biden punctuated his impassioned cheer of the Clinton Crime Bill up for Senate passage with borderline race tinged rhetoric about broken homes, family squalor and ignorance. The inference was he was talking about young Blacks.
Biden’s words that day keep coming back to haunt him like a hideous nightmare. Trump dredged it up again at the last presidential debate. Joe, Trump intoned, you branded young Blacks as “super-predators.” He then gleefully finger pointed Biden as practically the Founding Father of the 1994 Crime Bill; the bill widely reviled as the single biggest cause of the mass prison incarceration of explosion of mostly young Blacks and Hispanics.
Biden, in defense, did the same two things that he’s done repeatedly every time he gets hit over the head by Trump and the GOP with his cheerlead of the bill. He denied that he called anyone “super predators.” He didn’t, but his label of “predators on the streets” came darn close. It’s his second counter though that he hopes will take some of the sting out of his overexuberant tout of the bill a quarter century ago. He called it “a mistake,” and says times have changed. He spruces up some of the features of the bill such as ramped up drug treatment and services that he claims ownership of in the bill.
Biden pivots and rightly points out that the majority of the Congressional Black Caucus backed it out of fear of violent crime and drug plague hammering Blacks. He then does a quick fast forward to cite his array of criminal justice system and police reform-oriented proposals he’s put forth during the campaign.
It doesn’t change the past but it’s part mea culpa and bigger part hope that it gets Trump off his back, and does no damage among Black voters on November 3.
Trump, though, won’t go away on this. He senses a tiny opening with this that can be exploited to fuel the still very deep sting and resentment over the bill. There’s some cause for worry about that.
The draconian bill was the brainchild of Reagan and Bush Sr., they could not have gotten the bill through a mostly Democratic-controlled Congress. But then President Clinton did. He muscled it through Congress. The bill shelled out $22 billion to the states and feds to hire more police and prosecutors build new prisons, and courts, and establish crime commissions.
It criminalized thousands, mostly Blacks and Latinos, for petty crimes and drug possession, ignited the biggest prison-police boom in U.S history, spurred dozens of states to adopt three strikes laws, led to the deadly rash of racial profiling cases, and widened the gaping racial disparities in prison sentencing. The anti-crime legislative mania also tacitly encouraged more states to disenfranchise thousands of ex-felons. The law added more than 30 new provisions for the death penalty in federal law. To no surprise, the majority of those that await execution are Black men. In 1993, there were less than a half million blacks in America’s jails. That figure has soared to more than 2 million today with still about half of them Black.
Biden’s public pledge to change that takes the battle against crime in the direction that it should have gone even twenty years ago. And that’s putting massive resources into investment and repair in poor and minority communities, while committing to fight to end the blatant racial disparities in arrests, sentencing, imprisonment, and the death penalty that have become the trademark of the criminal justice system.
However, the damage that the bill wreaked is done. And Trump knows the bitterness that it has caused among many Blacks. He can take the issue twist and turn it around on Biden to the point of casting himself as some sort of Harriet Tubman liberator of Blacks from the shackle of mass incarceration. So, as Biden squirms on the crime bill, Trump parlays his threadbare record on criminal justice issues which include nothing more than after much arm twisting endorsing a Second Start and a handful of pardons of Black inmates.
The challenge then is not to hold Biden’s feet to the fire for a policy from the past that’s had and has bad consequences for the present. But to hold him feet to the flame to deliver on her pledge to push for meaningful criminal justice system reforms, and programs and initiatives to aid the urban poor once in the White House.
The crime bill will forever remain part of Clinton’s legacy, the good, and the much larger bad of it. Trump will cynically and calculatingly twist that odious history around and call Biden on the carpet for it. And hope that enough other Blacks do the same to dampen enthusiasm for him.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of What's Right and Wrong with the Electoral College (Middle Passage Press)
