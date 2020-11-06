Urban News
Summer Walker Fuels Pregnancy Rumors, Calls Out Black People For Being ‘Unorganized’
*Fans of Summer Walker suspect she is pregnant with her first child with ex-boyfriend London on da Track, and Erykah Badu will be her doula.
According to The YBF, one of London’s three baby mama’s has confirmed that Summer is pregnant.
Last month, the singer announced on Instagram that she and London had called it quits.
”Officially single lol,” she wrote. “Eventually you have to give some kind of a f*ck about yourself,” Walker added. “It’s the bare minimum for me.”
The pregnancy rumors were further fueled after Badu’s daughter Puma uploaded a video of Summer at her house wearing an orange jumpsuit and her midsection looks a a baby bump. Peep the video below.
Summer Walker really pregnant and Erykah Badu her doula yall 🥺pic.twitter.com/6yoZDL8cO6
— 𝑨𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒆𝑫𝒂𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒕 👼🏾 (@ariieevanitii) November 3, 2020
If she about to be your doula , just say that 🙃 @IAMSUMMERWALKER https://t.co/H3RgOfAwps
— ™️🦋. (@prettyynaaee) November 4, 2020
In related news, Walker recently took to social media to slam the Black community for being unorganized.
Her comments were in response to a follower who shared their thoughts on the political arena.
“The whole system is corrupt,” the user wrote. “Burn everything down.”
Summer disagreed and noted why the Black community is struggling.
“You Literally won’t get anywhere doing that but making everyone go into martial law and nobody won’t get sh*t,” Walker responded. “Y’all need to take that same passion and energy & use it to come together in the black community. Black people have no unity. we want everyone one else support but won’t support each other but nobody wants to hear all that. so unorganized.“
Do you agree?
Her remarks sparked debate and divided many of her social media followers.

Film
Essence Atkins Will Make Directorial Debut with TV One Feature ‘Christmas Dilemma’
*Essence Atkins is set to make her directorial debut this holiday season on the TV One original movie “Christmas Dilemma.”
As an actor, Atkins’ TV One credits include original films such as “Girlfriend’s Getaway” and its sequel, along with “Coins For Christmas,” and “Coins For Love.”
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate with TV One once again to direct my first movie,” remarked Atkins in a statement. “I am immeasurably grateful for the opportunity to helm a film that I can declare I’m proud of. This entire experience has taught me so much and was a true delight.”
“This will undoubtedly be a different kind of holiday, so we thought an offbeat Christmas comedy was the perfect choice,” remarked Robyn Green Arrington, VP Programming and Production. “Additionally, having consistency behind-the-scenes during this unpredictable time was a must, so working long-time production partner, Swirl was a no-brainer. Continuing our tradition of giving deserving and prepared talent an opportunity to diversify, made the decision to have Essence Atkins at the helm of this movie easy.”
Filmed in Atlanta, “Christmas Dilemma” stars BJ Britt (Being Mary Jane, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Brittany Hall (Ballers, Satisfaction) , Carl Anthony Payne II (Martin, 5th Ward), and Christopher B. Duncan (Black Lightning, The Jamie Foxx Show).
“Christmas Dilemma” premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 on TV One at 7 P.M. ET/ 6C with an immediate encore at 9 P.M. ET/ 8C.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Actress Caught Up in Ponzi Scheme
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The one named rapper who is doing the crazy investment scheme to build towns and what not with the rapist party attending/Ponzi scheme supporting Presidential candidate has snared this A list offspring actress of a permanent A+ list singer as an investor. She can kiss all that network money away if she gets involved.
Can you guess the rapper and the actress?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rapper Offset Will Make Acting Debut in ‘American Sole’ Movie
*Migos rapper Offset will make his film acting debut in the STXfilms feature “American Sole.”
Offset (born Kiari Cephus) joins stars Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Camila Mendes in the drama, from writer/director Ian Edelman.
Here’s more from Deadline:
The plot follows two twentysomethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Offset will play a computer engineer who becomes critical to the storyline.

Offset will also curate and executive produce the sountrack for “American Sole.”
“This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope,” the rapper said. “Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.”
Said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group: “To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario. Offset’s character is important to the storyline and we couldn’t be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and the team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands.”
Kevin Hart is producing the pic through his production company HartBeat, along with Jake Stein of Scondo Productions and NBA All-Star Chris Paul through his Ohh Dip!!! banner, according to the report.
