Summer Walker Fuels Pregnancy Rumors, Calls Out Black People For Being ‘Unorganized’

*Fans of Summer Walker suspect she is pregnant with her first child with ex-boyfriend London on da Track, and Erykah Badu will be her doula.

According to The YBF, one of London’s three baby mama’s has confirmed that Summer is pregnant.

Last month, the singer announced on Instagram that she and London had called it quits.

”Officially single lol,” she wrote. “Eventually you have to give some kind of a f*ck about yourself,” Walker added. “It’s the bare minimum for me.”

The pregnancy rumors were further fueled after Badu’s daughter Puma uploaded a video of Summer at her house wearing an orange jumpsuit and her midsection looks a a baby bump. Peep the video below.

Summer Walker really pregnant and Erykah Badu her doula yall 🥺pic.twitter.com/6yoZDL8cO6 — 𝑨𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒆𝑫𝒂𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒕 👼🏾 (@ariieevanitii) November 3, 2020

If she about to be your doula , just say that 🙃 @IAMSUMMERWALKER https://t.co/H3RgOfAwps — ™️🦋. (@prettyynaaee) November 4, 2020

In related news, Walker recently took to social media to slam the Black community for being unorganized.

Her comments were in response to a follower who shared their thoughts on the political arena.

“The whole system is corrupt,” the user wrote. “Burn everything down.”

Summer disagreed and noted why the Black community is struggling.

“You Literally won’t get anywhere doing that but making everyone go into martial law and nobody won’t get sh*t,” Walker responded. “Y’all need to take that same passion and energy & use it to come together in the black community. Black people have no unity. we want everyone one else support but won’t support each other but nobody wants to hear all that. so unorganized.“

Do you agree?

Her remarks sparked debate and divided many of her social media followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤PuppyBunny🖤 (@galactawhore) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:36am PST