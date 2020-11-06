Sneak Peek: Tayshia Adams is ABC’s Second Black ‘Bachelorette’ (Watch)

*Shortly after Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney advised President Donald Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and accept defeat.

“He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost. And he needs to congratulate the winner,” Kenny said, noting that the president needs to “let us move forward as a country,” he added. Watch the moment via the Twitter video below.

On Thursday, Biden urged supporters to remain calm and trust the process as ballots continue to be counted.

“In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how people of this nation express their will, and it is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else, that chooses the president of the United States of America,” Biden said. “So each ballot must be counted, and that’s what we’re going through now.”

Biden is confident that when all the votes are counted, he will be the next president of the United States.

“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world,” he continued. “We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience.”

The president reportedly has no plans to concede should Biden be declared the winner of the election. He has promised future legal challenges.

Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan on Friday said: “This election is not over.”

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” Morgan said. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”