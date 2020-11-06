Today’s Video
Sneak Peek: Tayshia Adams is ABC’s Second Black ‘Bachelorette’ (Watch)
*Tayshia Adams made her debut this week as “The Bachelorette,” taking over for Clare Crawley on week 4 of the show’s current 16th season.
Bachelor Nation first welcomed Tayshia on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” where a sudden turn of events ended her relationship with a tearful and unexpected goodbye. However, she was no stranger to dealing with heartbreak, after having experienced it in her past marriage. So, a hopeful and determined Tayshia returned to find love in a romantic oasis during the sixth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” where the match she made was not her forever love.
Now with the support of her family and friends, the native of Orange County, California is ready to give love another chance. With her parents’ 32-year marriage as her example, she is ready to find that forever love she has been waiting for – the kind her parents have shown her is possible.
After stepping out of the limo for the first time on Tuesday’s episode, her unexpected journey to find love continues next week on an all-new episode, TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01p.m. EST), on ABC.
Watch a promo below, followed by her arrival this week, in case you missed it:
Entertainment
Stranger Overhears Woman Humming ‘If This World Were Mine’ in Walmart. Then This Happened. (Watch)
*Cassandra Turner Nelson dipped into Walmart in Alpharetta, Georgia just to get some essentials for the week ahead. By the time she left, she had gotten her goods, and had performed an impromptu rendition of “If This World Were Mine” with a perfect stranger.
She didn’t even realize she had been humming the tune to herself when the stranger, Donnell Cross, approached her and started singing it. Luther Vandross would’ve been proud. Cheryl Lynn, too, as Nelson came in on her part and nailed the melody. As a matter of fact, the song’s original artists Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell were probably somewhere beaming as well.
Shoppers looked on at a distance at the unintentional duo, who have now gone viral.
Watch below:
News
Philadelphia Mayor Urges Trump to ‘Put His Big Boy Pants On and Congratulate Winner’ [WATCH]
*Shortly after Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney advised President Donald Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and accept defeat.
“He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost. And he needs to congratulate the winner,” Kenny said, noting that the president needs to “let us move forward as a country,” he added. Watch the moment via the Twitter video below.
On Thursday, Biden urged supporters to remain calm and trust the process as ballots continue to be counted.
“In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how people of this nation express their will, and it is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else, that chooses the president of the United States of America,” Biden said. “So each ballot must be counted, and that’s what we’re going through now.”
READ MORE: Biden Overtakes Trump in Georgia AND Pennsylvania: Say Goodbye Donald!
.@PhillyMayor Jim Kenney: “I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost. And he needs to congratulate the winner.” pic.twitter.com/SOA6fRT3bs
— The Recount (@therecount) November 6, 2020
Biden is confident that when all the votes are counted, he will be the next president of the United States.
“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world,” he continued. “We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience.”
The president reportedly has no plans to concede should Biden be declared the winner of the election. He has promised future legal challenges.
Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan on Friday said: “This election is not over.”
“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” Morgan said. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”
News
Rapper King Von Fatally Shot in Atlanta
*Rapper King Von and two others were shot and killed early Friday outside an Atlanta hookah bar.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, per NBC.com.
“Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.”
Two off-duty cops who were working security reportedly tried to intervene, ultimately exchanging gunfire with the group.
“Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said.
READ MORE: Summer Walker Fuels Pregnancy Rumors, Calls Out Black People For Being ‘Unorganized’
View this post on Instagram
My heart can’t take this. No bro. Why you. Why bro. Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend. The only nigga to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao
“During the shooting incident, six men were shot during the group altercation and officer encounter. Bennett and two men died as a result of their injuries, and three were injured and are being treated at a hospital, ” GBI said in a statement.
The APD also said, in part, in a statement: “Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the homicides. Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers. Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.”
Authorities say King Von was not shot by Atlanta Police Department officers,
Following news of Von’s death, fans and other artists, including Von’s ex-girlfriend Asian Doll, took to social media to mourn the rapper.
“Come Hold Me Again Von…. I Can’t Do It Without You I’m Empty I Just Wanna Close My Eyes & Never Open Them Again,” Asian Doll wrote in a post on Tnstagram (see below).
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]