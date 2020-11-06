Roland Martin Has Hard to Answer Questions for Ice Cube About Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ / [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Ice Cube appeared on Roland Martin’s “Unfiltered” program Thursday night where they discussed the rapper’s praise for President Donald Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America.

Cube previously announced his “Contract with Black America” and how Trump made “adjustments” to his plan that favor his own plan.

Martin asked “what’s in their plan that they actually took from yours? Because I’ve gone through their plan line by line, and to be perfectly honest with you, I don’t see even what’s in the plan they released that even mirrors what’s in yours.”

“Well like I said, both plans between both parties are lacking,” Cube replied, adding “you have to look at the contract with black America and see where the overlap is.”

Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Niggas are mad at me?😂😂😂…have a nice life. — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 5, 2020

As noted by Mediaite, Martin had just done that, and said “But your contract lists these 13 different points here. And again, in their plan, what do you see in the platinum plan that they released that mirrors anything that’s in yours?”

After a long pause Cube replies “You know, you got, if I’m looking at it, agreeing to direct VC venture capital] money to black investment companies up to 40 billion dollars…”

Martin notes “You see a lot of people have been talking about this $500 billion, that’s not going to Black people. In fact, that’s just actually the infrastructure funding program, that’s not actually $500 billion going to black people.”

“How many billion is the other one giving to Black people?” Cube asks.

“No no no no, what I’m saying is that’s not even, they list this thing under black economic empowerment and access to capital, it says ‘seek infrastructure funding that will lead to widespread growth in the annual $500 billion federal contracting opportunities.’ That line right there is not for black people. That’s federal contracting opportunities for everybody. So that’s not, they’re trying to make it sound like ‘Oh, $500 billion to Black people. It’s not. That’s the actual annual program overall for everybody,” Martin explains.

Martin later asks who, specifically, did Cube speak to at the White House about the “Platinum Plan.”

“I’ve never met Donald Trump a day in my life,” Cube explained. “And I’ve never been to the White House. So it was people on his campaign, this chick (Katrina Pierson) who put out the tweet, it wasn’t her, I never met her either. I don’t know who she is.”

“Do you believe that the Trump campaign greatly overstated your involvement for the purpose of them being able to say ‘We have attached ourselves to Ice Cube? Did you believe that you were used politically for their purposes?” Martin asks.

“Look, I knew whoever I engaged would use that politically. I don’t care about that part. The part I care about is getting something done,” Cube replies.

Watch the full interview above beginning around 42 minutes in.

Read Ice Cube’s “Contract with Black America” here, Trump’s “Platinum Plan” here, and Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” plan here.