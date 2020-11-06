Urban Films
Rapper Offset Will Make Acting Debut in ‘American Sole’ Movie
*Migos rapper Offset will make his film acting debut in the STXfilms feature “American Sole.”
Offset (born Kiari Cephus) joins stars Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Camila Mendes in the drama, from writer/director Ian Edelman.
Here’s more from Deadline:
The plot follows two twentysomethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Offset will play a computer engineer who becomes critical to the storyline.
READ MORE: Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off
View this post on Instagram
Offset will also curate and executive produce the sountrack for “American Sole.”
“This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope,” the rapper said. “Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.”
Said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group: “To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario. Offset’s character is important to the storyline and we couldn’t be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and the team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands.”
Kevin Hart is producing the pic through his production company HartBeat, along with Jake Stein of Scondo Productions and NBA All-Star Chris Paul through his Ohh Dip!!! banner, according to the report.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Roland Martin Has Hard to Answer Questions for Ice Cube About Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ / [WATCH]
*Ice Cube appeared on Roland Martin’s “Unfiltered” program Thursday night where they discussed the rapper’s praise for President Donald Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America.
Cube previously announced his “Contract with Black America” and how Trump made “adjustments” to his plan that favor his own plan.
Martin asked “what’s in their plan that they actually took from yours? Because I’ve gone through their plan line by line, and to be perfectly honest with you, I don’t see even what’s in the plan they released that even mirrors what’s in yours.”
“Well like I said, both plans between both parties are lacking,” Cube replied, adding “you have to look at the contract with black America and see where the overlap is.”
READ MORE: T.I. Defends Ice Cube Amid Backlash for Working with Trump on Platinum Plan for Black America
Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Niggas are mad at me?😂😂😂…have a nice life.
— Ice Cube (@icecube) November 5, 2020
As noted by Mediaite, Martin had just done that, and said “But your contract lists these 13 different points here. And again, in their plan, what do you see in the platinum plan that they released that mirrors anything that’s in yours?”
After a long pause Cube replies “You know, you got, if I’m looking at it, agreeing to direct VC venture capital] money to black investment companies up to 40 billion dollars…”
Martin notes “You see a lot of people have been talking about this $500 billion, that’s not going to Black people. In fact, that’s just actually the infrastructure funding program, that’s not actually $500 billion going to black people.”
“How many billion is the other one giving to Black people?” Cube asks.
“No no no no, what I’m saying is that’s not even, they list this thing under black economic empowerment and access to capital, it says ‘seek infrastructure funding that will lead to widespread growth in the annual $500 billion federal contracting opportunities.’ That line right there is not for black people. That’s federal contracting opportunities for everybody. So that’s not, they’re trying to make it sound like ‘Oh, $500 billion to Black people. It’s not. That’s the actual annual program overall for everybody,” Martin explains.
Martin later asks who, specifically, did Cube speak to at the White House about the “Platinum Plan.”
“I’ve never met Donald Trump a day in my life,” Cube explained. “And I’ve never been to the White House. So it was people on his campaign, this chick (Katrina Pierson) who put out the tweet, it wasn’t her, I never met her either. I don’t know who she is.”
“Do you believe that the Trump campaign greatly overstated your involvement for the purpose of them being able to say ‘We have attached ourselves to Ice Cube? Did you believe that you were used politically for their purposes?” Martin asks.
“Look, I knew whoever I engaged would use that politically. I don’t care about that part. The part I care about is getting something done,” Cube replies.
Watch the full interview above beginning around 42 minutes in.
Read Ice Cube’s “Contract with Black America” here, Trump’s “Platinum Plan” here, and Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” plan here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kanye West Hit with Lawsuit for $1 Million Over Unpaid Wages to Opera Staff
*Kanye West has been hit with a $1 million class action lawsuit over his live Nebuchadnezzar opera, which premiered last year.
The rapper hosted the show at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Workers claim West failed to pay their wages, as well as failing to pay minimum wage and overtime, Complex reports.
Several employees have sued West and Live Nation. Additionally, a hair assistant on the production also claims she is owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs”.
Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera premiered November 24 and a second opera, Mary, premiered at the Marine Stadium in Miami in December.
READ MORE: Kanye West: Rapper Bags Over 60,000 Votes for Presidential Campaign
Here’s more from Complex:
According to legal documents obtained by Complex, staffers for the event claim they were not properly compensated for their work on the production. The plaintiffs include background actors as well as a hairstylist who said she was supposed to be paid $550 for two days of work. The hairstylist said it wasn’t until four months after the show that she received $530 for services, as the defendants allegedly charged her a $20 wire fee to receive her paycheck. A number of other staffers were also allegedly charged this fee when they received their wages, which is a violation of California’s labor code.
“The defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all,” a legal document reads. “In addition, Defendants misclassified Plaintiffs and Aggrieved Employees as independent contractors as no deductions were made for payroll taxes.”
According to The Blast, the plaintiffs are seeking “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”
The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘The Craft’ Star Rachel True Recalls Racism She Experienced While Making Teen Horror Film
*The 90’s teen horror film “The Craft” has been given the reboot treatment from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.
We previously introduced you to the new coven of teenage witches in “The Craft: Legacy,” which is a continuation of the original film.
The reboot reportedly follows a story similar to the original 1996 film (including some of the rituals), which starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk and Rachel True.
The part of Rochelle was originally written for a white actress, but True ultimately landed the role, MovieWeb reports.
“It’s a big movie in terms of my career, but it’s also a big movie for Black people out there,” True explained. “It’s one of the first teen movies that wasn’t a Black teen movie or a white teen movie.
READ MORE:Usher and Girlfriend Welcomes Newborn Daughter: Sovereign Bo Raymond
The actress admits that once filming started, she was reminded by members on the production team of her “lowly” status compared to her more famous white co-stars.
“When we were shooting the movie, I had literally been told by my team to stay away from Fairuza. [They said] she can get away with stuff, and you will get fired for it. I was literally told, ‘You’re Black, so don’t say, ‘F**k you, mommy,’ like the white girls.'”
True also took issue with how the studio chose to promote the movie.
“[The publicity team] put up a poster of the four of us, mentioned the three girls and then skipped down the call sheet, I think, ‘This is how Black actors get underpaid, this is how they get forgotten, and it’s part of why I mouthed off about the publicity back in the day that I was excluded from. At the time, I don’t think my castmates understood; they were like, ‘You’re not as famous as us.’ What they didn’t get is that in the early to mid-1990s, [the studios] excluded the Black person, which meant they were never going to be as famous as you because they didn’t get the press.”
The character arc for Rochelle was dealing with racism at school and being the target for bullies. Looking back on this, True says she can appreciate the writers’ approach.
“I remember thinking, ‘Do they see Blackness as a problem?’ All the characters have issues, and to me being Black wasn’t an issue; the way other people treat me for being Black is the issue. But once I really thought about when I got older, I realized it’s a good thing they have that in there. We’d come out of a time where we had things like The Cosby Show where nobody ever mentioned racism, and here was a movie that tackled it head on. I do think it’s interesting, though, that the other three characters never say anything about it! Not one of them is ever like, ‘That’s too bad that she’s racist towards you.’ I don’t think they would do that today.”
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]