Urban Hip Hop
Rapper King Von Fatally Shot in Atlanta
*Rapper King Von and two others were shot and killed early Friday outside an Atlanta hookah bar.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, per NBC.com.
“Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.”
Two off-duty cops who were working security reportedly tried to intervene, ultimately exchanging gunfire with the group.
“Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said.
READ MORE: Summer Walker Fuels Pregnancy Rumors, Calls Out Black People For Being ‘Unorganized’
View this post on Instagram
My heart can’t take this. No bro. Why you. Why bro. Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend. The only nigga to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao
“During the shooting incident, six men were shot during the group altercation and officer encounter. Bennett and two men died as a result of their injuries, and three were injured and are being treated at a hospital, ” GBI said in a statement.
The APD also said, in part, in a statement: “Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the homicides. Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers. Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.”
Authorities say King Von was not shot by Atlanta Police Department officers,
Following news of Von’s death, fans and other artists, including Von’s ex-girlfriend Asian Doll, took to social media to mourn the rapper.
“Come Hold Me Again Von…. I Can’t Do It Without You I’m Empty I Just Wanna Close My Eyes & Never Open Them Again,” Asian Doll wrote in a post on Tnstagram (see below).
Multimedia
With Joe Biden Set to Win Election 2020 – Where Does the Black Vote Go from Here? Dr. Cornel West, Tonetalks & Dr. Cosby
*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the election results with Dr. Cornel West, and HBCU President Dr. Kevin Cosby.
The three delve into issues from gender, to ethnicity, to immigration analyzing where the Black vote goes next with a Biden Presidency on the horizon.
Moore also uses pre-polling and exit poll data to show trends and lines of critical analysis.
News
Philadelphia Mayor Urges Trump to ‘Put His Big Boy Pants On and Congratulate Winner’ [WATCH]
*Shortly after Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney advised President Donald Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and accept defeat.
“He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost. And he needs to congratulate the winner,” Kenny said, noting that the president needs to “let us move forward as a country,” he added. Watch the moment via the Twitter video below.
On Thursday, Biden urged supporters to remain calm and trust the process as ballots continue to be counted.
“In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how people of this nation express their will, and it is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else, that chooses the president of the United States of America,” Biden said. “So each ballot must be counted, and that’s what we’re going through now.”
READ MORE: Biden Overtakes Trump in Georgia AND Pennsylvania: Say Goodbye Donald!
.@PhillyMayor Jim Kenney: “I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost. And he needs to congratulate the winner.” pic.twitter.com/SOA6fRT3bs
— The Recount (@therecount) November 6, 2020
Biden is confident that when all the votes are counted, he will be the next president of the United States.
“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world,” he continued. “We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience.”
The president reportedly has no plans to concede should Biden be declared the winner of the election. He has promised future legal challenges.
Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan on Friday said: “This election is not over.”
“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” Morgan said. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”
Police - Police Abuse
Meet Daytona Beach’s First Black Police Chief, Jakari Young (Video)
*The City of Daytona Beach, Fla. has sworn in its first Black police chief.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, 42, replaces Chief Craig Capri, who is retiring from the police department after a 30-year career. He’s been the chief of Daytona PD since 2017.
Young served as the department’s deputy chief since 2017 and has been a member of the command staff for the past six years.
Watch him in action last September, followed by his historic swearing in below:
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
