Rapper King Von Fatally Shot in Atlanta

Published

2 hours ago

on

rapper king von- twitter
king-von

Twitter

*Rapper King Von and two others were shot and killed early Friday outside an Atlanta hookah bar.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, per NBC.com.

“Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.”

Two off-duty cops who were working security reportedly tried to intervene, ultimately exchanging gunfire with the group. 

“Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said. 

READ MORE: Summer Walker Fuels Pregnancy Rumors, Calls Out Black People For Being ‘Unorganized’

“During the shooting incident, six men were shot during the group altercation and officer encounter. Bennett and two men died as a result of their injuries, and three were injured and are being treated at a hospital, ” GBI said in a statement.

The APD also said, in part, in a statement: “Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the homicides. Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers. Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.”

Authorities say King Von was not shot by Atlanta Police Department officers,

Following news of Von’s death, fans and other artists, including Von’s ex-girlfriend Asian Doll, took to social media to mourn the rapper. 

“Come Hold Me Again Von…. I Can’t Do It Without You I’m Empty I Just Wanna Close My Eyes & Never Open Them Again,” Asian Doll wrote in a post on Tnstagram (see below).

 

Come Hold Me Again Von…. I Can’t Do It Without You I’m Empty I Just Wanna Close My Eyes & Never Open Them Again 💔

