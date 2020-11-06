Today’s Video
Meet Daytona Beach’s First Black Police Chief, Jakari Young (Video)
*The City of Daytona Beach, Fla. has sworn in its first Black police chief.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, 42, replaces Chief Craig Capri, who is retiring from the police department after a 30-year career. He’s been the chief of Daytona PD since 2017.
Young served as the department’s deputy chief since 2017 and has been a member of the command staff for the past six years.
Watch him in action last September, followed by his historic swearing in below:
Philadelphia Officials Release Bodycam, Names of Officers Involved in Walter Wallace Jr. Shooting [VIDEO]
*The City of Philadelphia has identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., the 27-year-old Black man who killed last month during a confrontation with law enforcement.
During a press conference Wednesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw named Sean Matarazzo, 25, and Thomas Munz, 26, as the officers involved in the deadly incident, ABC News reports. Officials also released audio and bodycam footage of the officers’ interaction with Wallace in the moments leading up to his death.
We previously reported… the shooting occurred on Oct. 26 before 4 p.m. as officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Officers ordered Wallace to drop a knife he was holding, but a police spokeswoman said Wallace instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times.”
READ MORE: Fatal Shooting of Walter Wallace Prompts Rioting in Philly – 30 Cops Injured, 1 Hit by Truck
The Philadelphia police officers who killed #WalterWallaceJr while he was having a mental health crisis did not have Tasers.
They shot him at least 14 times.
His mother said family had told the officers Wallace was having a crisis: “They stood there and laughed at us.” pic.twitter.com/WgGUkrhZE7
— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 29, 2020
Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at Wallace as he walks in the street and around a car. They yelled at him to put his knife down, but Wallace ignored the demands and began moving toward Matarazzo and Munz, according to police officials. Seconds later, each of the officers fired seven shots at Wallace.
“I understand he had a knife, but that does not give you carte blanche to execute a man, quite frankly,” family attorney Shaka Johnson told reporters at a news conference. “What other than death did you intend when you shoot a man — each officer — seven times apiece?”
The killing of Wallace and graphic cellphone video of the deadly encounter sparked protests, rioting and looting in Philadelphia.
Despite claims from the local police union president that Wallace was seen “lunging” at officers in the video, Johnson said the bodycam footage shows that that’s simply not true.
“What you will not see…and mark my words on this, you will not see a man with a knife lunging at police,” she said.
“The city has failed, not only the Wallace family, not only the other members of that community, who will be scarred and traumatized for the remainder of their days, but the city has also failed those police officers, it failed them tremendously,” Johnson said. “The only remedy the police had, in that moment per their thinking, was their service weapon. There was no less lethal action available. And that has been our war cry.”
City officials (and the Wallace family) released a joint statement on Friday, noting that the release of the body camera footage and 911 audio “is in the best interest of our city and its residents.”
“Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city,” the statement said. “The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible.”
The police shooting of Wallace is still under investigation.
Kansas City Activist Who Slammed Police in Viral Video Under NFAC Protection
*An activist in Kansas City made national news after video of her ripping the entire board of police commissioners went viral. Now she’s under the protection of the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC) following harassment by police.
The NFAC was founded by Grandmaster Jay.
We previously reported… Keiajah “Kj” Brooks was one of a group of activists who interrupted the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, calling for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation.
The 20-year-old delivered a speech for the ages, slamming the police department for using Black children as photo ops to generate positive PR, and then singling out each member of the Board of Police Commissioners by name to drag individually.
Brooks’ powerful speech has reportedly pissed off the department, as she took to Instagram and Twitter recently to detail several instances of harassment. As noted by Complex, this includes “an unknown number repeatedly calling her phone and a Kansas City Police Department vehicle driving through the parking lot of her apartment complex multiple times,” the outlet writes.
READ MORE: ‘You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist’: Black Woman Goes Off on Entire Kansas City Police Board (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
@kcmopolice we know that you hire civilians to help silence people you don’t want heard or whose families you want to intimidate. you’ve intimidated the families of victims of KCPD into complete silence by harassing and following them or worse (and we have watched worse occur personally.) i will not make my security situation known, but if you would like to aid in getting me security, my cash app is in my bio. (AND I PAY TAXES ON IT KCPD, SO TRY ANOTHER WAY OF GETTING ME LOCKED UP.) 🚨🚨 i will also add the disclaimer that i do not indulge in any illegal substances or involve myself in ANY nefarious activities. i do not suffer from any mental illnesses or ideations. i have no intentions or plans of harming myself or any one else… 🚨🚨 remember 818.
Over the weekend, KJ tagged the Kansas City Police Department in an Instagram post highlighting their “known and documented history of corruption, scare tactics, assassinations, and terrorism.”
In an interview with BuzzFeed News, she noted that she decided to speak out at the board meeting to give voice to “all the Black people who have been terrorized by the [Kansas City Police Department].”
She also posted a message on IG detailing how the police will try to kill her.
Tagging the Kansas City Mo. Police, KJ wrote:
@kcmopolice we know that you hire civilians to help silence people you don’t want heard or whose families you want to intimidate. you’ve intimidated the families of victims of KCPD into complete silence by harassing and following them or worse (and we have watched worse occur personally.) i will not make my security situation known, but if you would like to aid in getting me security, my cash app is in my bio. (AND I PAY TAXES ON IT KCPD, SO TRY ANOTHER WAY OF GETTING ME LOCKED UP.) i will also add the disclaimer that i do not indulge in any illegal substances or involve myself in ANY nefarious activities. i do not suffer from any mental illnesses or ideations. i have no intentions or plans of harming myself or any one else… remember 818
Up top, watch the video of the board meeting in question, KJ’s comments begin around 53 minutes in (or peep the clip below).
Activist Keiajah “Kj” Brooks roasted this police commission in a powerful speech.
“Eating cookies and drinking milk with children does not absolve you of your complicity in their oppression and denigration.” pic.twitter.com/1gYxO4XipO
— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 28, 2020
Louisville Officer Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend for ‘Emotional Distress’
*Louisville Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly has filed a lawsuit against the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for “battery, assault, and distress.”
Mattingly, one of the officers involved in Taylor’s killing, filed the suit on Thursday, claiming he is entitled to damages because Kenneth Walker allegedly shot him in the leg during a botched raid on Taylor’s home by law enforcement on March 13, Complex reports.
Mattingly, alongside Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, fired 32 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, and he now claims that he experienced “severe trauma, mental anguish and emotional distress” on the night that Taylor was killed, People reports.
“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit reads.
On the night of the shooting, the three undercover officers conducted an improper raid when they burst in Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments.
READ MORE: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Calls Proceedings A ‘Betrayal’ in Exclusive Interview / WATCH
Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot at officers when they attempted to enter without announcing themselves. He was not injured in the incident, but was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder for allegedly striking a police officer when he fired one shot out of Taylor’s apartment.
The charges were ultimately dropped and now Walker is seeking immunity against his actions under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law, ABC News reports.
Walker told Gayle King in a recent interview “I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” he said of the police on that tragic night.
He also explained to King that he and Taylor heard knocking and asked “several times” who was at her apartment door. “And there was no response. So the next thing I know the door is flying open,” he told King.
“It was dead silent in the house,” he said. “And it was 12, 1 at night, or whatever time. So it was—it’s always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”
Walker said that’s what prompted him to open fire, and insists he would not have shot at police officers.
“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”
Walker’s attorney told CBS News that his client is “protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his home.”
