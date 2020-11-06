Lori Loughlin May be Released From Prison By Christmas

*Lori Loughlin could be released from prison by Christmas.

The actress began serving her two-month prison sentence last month for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

As part of her sentence, the former Hallmark Channel was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and serve 150 hours of community service, PEOPLE reported.

Lori’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also agreed to a plea deal in August. He was sentenced to 5-months in prison, 50 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors agreed he was the more active parent in the college admissions scheme, in which the couple paid $500,000 to mastermind Rick Singer to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them rowed, per ABC News.

The couple was charged with bribery, money laundering conspiracy, mail and wire fraud conspiracy. Both initially pleaded not guilty before eventually agreeing to take a plea deal.

The former “Full House” star is at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. According to reports, she has a release date of Sunday, Dec, 27. However, because the date falls on the weekend, the Bureau of Prisons tend to release inmates on the last preceding weekday. This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Thursday, while Christmas Day is on Friday.

“Lori’s been communicating daily with her family and is trying her best to get acclimated to her new surroundings but she’s ready to go home,” a source tells ET. “This is a huge challenge. She is trying to stay strong but she’s also been very frightened of contracting COVID. This was a huge stress for Lori even before she was locked up and now her fear is even worse.”

The source adds, “Her girls are worried about her and are doing everything they can to reassure her that she can do this and trying to help her to stay strong. Never in a million years did Lori ever think she‘d be behind bars in her lifetime and she had a very difficult time dealing with that reality. She lost many nights of sleep in fear of what everyday life would be like in prison.”

During the sentencing, the judge called the couple’s actions “a breathtaking crime on the nation’s higher education system.”

“Here you are an admired, successful actor with a long-lasting marriage, with two healthy resilient children, more money than you could possibly need, a fairy tale life. Yet you stand before me a convicted felon. And for what,” Judge Nathaniel Gorton asked. “For the inexplicable desire to grasp even more.”