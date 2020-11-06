News
Lori Loughlin May be Released From Prison By Christmas
*Lori Loughlin could be released from prison by Christmas.
The actress began serving her two-month prison sentence last month for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.
As part of her sentence, the former Hallmark Channel was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and serve 150 hours of community service, PEOPLE reported.
Lori’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also agreed to a plea deal in August. He was sentenced to 5-months in prison, 50 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.
Prosecutors agreed he was the more active parent in the college admissions scheme, in which the couple paid $500,000 to mastermind Rick Singer to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them rowed, per ABC News.
READ MORE: With Joe Biden Set to Win Election 2020 – Where Does the Black Vote Go from Here? Dr. Cornel West, Tonetalks & Dr. Cosby
The couple was charged with bribery, money laundering conspiracy, mail and wire fraud conspiracy. Both initially pleaded not guilty before eventually agreeing to take a plea deal.
The former “Full House” star is at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. According to reports, she has a release date of Sunday, Dec, 27. However, because the date falls on the weekend, the Bureau of Prisons tend to release inmates on the last preceding weekday. This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Thursday, while Christmas Day is on Friday.
“Lori’s been communicating daily with her family and is trying her best to get acclimated to her new surroundings but she’s ready to go home,” a source tells ET. “This is a huge challenge. She is trying to stay strong but she’s also been very frightened of contracting COVID. This was a huge stress for Lori even before she was locked up and now her fear is even worse.”
The source adds, “Her girls are worried about her and are doing everything they can to reassure her that she can do this and trying to help her to stay strong. Never in a million years did Lori ever think she‘d be behind bars in her lifetime and she had a very difficult time dealing with that reality. She lost many nights of sleep in fear of what everyday life would be like in prison.”
During the sentencing, the judge called the couple’s actions “a breathtaking crime on the nation’s higher education system.”
“Here you are an admired, successful actor with a long-lasting marriage, with two healthy resilient children, more money than you could possibly need, a fairy tale life. Yet you stand before me a convicted felon. And for what,” Judge Nathaniel Gorton asked. “For the inexplicable desire to grasp even more.”
Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants to Know If He Father Children with Other Women During Marriage
They each have been named in the latest court filing in their bitter divorce. Nicole claims the women are former lovers of the Dre, and she’s reportedly trying to get them to spill the tea on her soon-to-be-ex-husband.
However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre. The couple’s nasty fight over Dre’s estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.
READ MORE: New Twist! Dr. Dre’s Wife Trying to Force His 3 Mistresses to Testify in Bitter Divorce Case
The ladies have all hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight for them. He filed a motion to quash the subpoenas, saying none of the women has “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement.
Young previously filed legal docs demanding Dre turn over the original version of the “ironclad prenup” at the center of the divorce battle.
Here’s more from TMZ:
In the docs, she says Dre’s failed to produce the prenup even though the law is clear he must turn over all relevant financial, business and personal documents.
She says because Dre hasn’t produced it … she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an “intentional abuse” of the divorce process.
Young filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
Kanye West Hit with Lawsuit for $1 Million Over Unpaid Wages to Opera Staff
*Kanye West has been hit with a $1 million class action lawsuit over his live Nebuchadnezzar opera, which premiered last year.
The rapper hosted the show at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Workers claim West failed to pay their wages, as well as failing to pay minimum wage and overtime, Complex reports.
Several employees have sued West and Live Nation. Additionally, a hair assistant on the production also claims she is owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs”.
Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera premiered November 24 and a second opera, Mary, premiered at the Marine Stadium in Miami in December.
READ MORE: Kanye West: Rapper Bags Over 60,000 Votes for Presidential Campaign
Here’s more from Complex:
According to legal documents obtained by Complex, staffers for the event claim they were not properly compensated for their work on the production. The plaintiffs include background actors as well as a hairstylist who said she was supposed to be paid $550 for two days of work. The hairstylist said it wasn’t until four months after the show that she received $530 for services, as the defendants allegedly charged her a $20 wire fee to receive her paycheck. A number of other staffers were also allegedly charged this fee when they received their wages, which is a violation of California’s labor code.
“The defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all,” a legal document reads. “In addition, Defendants misclassified Plaintiffs and Aggrieved Employees as independent contractors as no deductions were made for payroll taxes.”
According to The Blast, the plaintiffs are seeking “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”
The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.
David L. Hecht and Hecht Partners LLP Recognized in Billboard Magazine’s November 2020 Feature Article
*New York, NY Today, Billboard Magazine released its November 2020 feature article regarding world-famous choreographer JaQuel Knight’s quest to obtain a copyright registration for his choreography as featured in the smash-hit music video Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), performed by Beyoncé Knowles.
JaQuel and his mentor Frank Gaston Jr., co-authors of the work, previously won the MTV Moonman at the 2009 Video Music Awards (VMAs) for Best Choreography in connection with their work on the Single Ladies choreography. Ultimately, it was David L. Hecht, founder and managing partner of Hecht Partners LLP (“Hecht Partners”) that filed and succeeded in obtaining the registration for copyright on the iconic choreography, which has been awarded Registration Number PA 2-247-718.
JaQuel and his counsel at Hecht Partners hired the Dance Notation Bureau (“DNB”) to notate the choreography before it could be formally registered. A copy of the notation submission to the USPTO is available on the Hecht Partners website. As recognized by Billboard, the copyright registration on Single Ladies is historic, as it makes Knight “the first commercial choreographer in pop music to succeed in [obtaining a copyright registration] for his work.”
MORE NEWS: Nas Talks New Album, Working with Nipsey Hustle and Possible JAY-Z Collab
David L. Hecht described that obtaining the registration was “momentous” as “JaQuel’s choreography as performed in Single Ladies is truly iconic.” “Registration of choreography has been allowed by the Copyright Office since 1978,” added Mr. Hecht, who has been heavily involved in the protection of intellectual property rights for his entire career. “However, many choreographers and dancers are not aware that protection of this form of intellectual property exists. I am honored to work with JaQuel and his manager, Mary Pelloni, to ensure that his intellectual property is fully protected.”
About Hecht Partners:
Hecht Partners is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property, class actions, transnational arbitration, and litigation.
