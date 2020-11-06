Legal
Kanye West Hit with Lawsuit for $1 Million Over Unpaid Wages to Opera Staff
*Kanye West has been hit with a $1 million class action lawsuit over his live Nebuchadnezzar opera, which premiered last year.
The rapper hosted the show at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Workers claim West failed to pay their wages, as well as failing to pay minimum wage and overtime, Complex reports.
Several employees have sued West and Live Nation. Additionally, a hair assistant on the production also claims she is owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs”.
Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera premiered November 24 and a second opera, Mary, premiered at the Marine Stadium in Miami in December.
Here’s more from Complex:
According to legal documents obtained by Complex, staffers for the event claim they were not properly compensated for their work on the production. The plaintiffs include background actors as well as a hairstylist who said she was supposed to be paid $550 for two days of work. The hairstylist said it wasn’t until four months after the show that she received $530 for services, as the defendants allegedly charged her a $20 wire fee to receive her paycheck. A number of other staffers were also allegedly charged this fee when they received their wages, which is a violation of California’s labor code.
“The defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all,” a legal document reads. “In addition, Defendants misclassified Plaintiffs and Aggrieved Employees as independent contractors as no deductions were made for payroll taxes.”
According to The Blast, the plaintiffs are seeking “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”
The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.
‘The Craft’ Star Rachel True Recalls Racism She Experienced While Making Teen Horror Film
*The 90’s teen horror film “The Craft” has been given the reboot treatment from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.
We previously introduced you to the new coven of teenage witches in “The Craft: Legacy,” which is a continuation of the original film.
The reboot reportedly follows a story similar to the original 1996 film (including some of the rituals), which starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk and Rachel True.
The part of Rochelle was originally written for a white actress, but True ultimately landed the role, MovieWeb reports.
“It’s a big movie in terms of my career, but it’s also a big movie for Black people out there,” True explained. “It’s one of the first teen movies that wasn’t a Black teen movie or a white teen movie.
The actress admits that once filming started, she was reminded by members on the production team of her “lowly” status compared to her more famous white co-stars.
“When we were shooting the movie, I had literally been told by my team to stay away from Fairuza. [They said] she can get away with stuff, and you will get fired for it. I was literally told, ‘You’re Black, so don’t say, ‘F**k you, mommy,’ like the white girls.'”
True also took issue with how the studio chose to promote the movie.
“[The publicity team] put up a poster of the four of us, mentioned the three girls and then skipped down the call sheet, I think, ‘This is how Black actors get underpaid, this is how they get forgotten, and it’s part of why I mouthed off about the publicity back in the day that I was excluded from. At the time, I don’t think my castmates understood; they were like, ‘You’re not as famous as us.’ What they didn’t get is that in the early to mid-1990s, [the studios] excluded the Black person, which meant they were never going to be as famous as you because they didn’t get the press.”
The character arc for Rochelle was dealing with racism at school and being the target for bullies. Looking back on this, True says she can appreciate the writers’ approach.
“I remember thinking, ‘Do they see Blackness as a problem?’ All the characters have issues, and to me being Black wasn’t an issue; the way other people treat me for being Black is the issue. But once I really thought about when I got older, I realized it’s a good thing they have that in there. We’d come out of a time where we had things like The Cosby Show where nobody ever mentioned racism, and here was a movie that tackled it head on. I do think it’s interesting, though, that the other three characters never say anything about it! Not one of them is ever like, ‘That’s too bad that she’s racist towards you.’ I don’t think they would do that today.”
‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Erica Mena Shares First Photos of Daughter Amid Safaree Breakup
*”Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Erica Mena has shared the first photos of her 9-month-old daughter’s face to her Instagram on Wednesday.
One photo shows Mena and baby Safire Majesty wearing matching pants and one image of Safire rocking a cute bow headband. The proud mother captioned the photo, “The BEST part of 2020 🌹 My Safire Majesty,” Mena wrote in the caption.
Check out the photos below.
Mena welcomed Safire with her husband and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” costar Safaree Samuels, on Feb. 2. Mena also shares a 13-year-old son with ex Raul Conde.
The new images of Safire coincides with news that Mena and Samuels have called it quits.
Safaree, who previously dated Nicki Minaj, took to Instagram on November 4 and appeared to announce the couple’s break up. “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!” he captioned a pic of himself standing in front of a black and orange Rolls Royce.
Meanwhile, Erica wrote on Twitter, “No cocky $hit, ain’t too many like me. No man could ever stop me!!!!!!!” and later took to her IG Story to share a crypt message, writing “now it’s different … nothing gets in my way for too long.”
She previously posted a cryptic caption on Instagram: “MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f****d up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots.”
Safaree and Erica began dating in 2018 and tied the knot a year later.
The two have also unfollowed each other on social media.
Sabrina Parr Calls Off Her Engagement to Lamar Odom: ‘He Needs Help’
*A year after announcing their plans to tie the knot, Lamar Odom and fiancé Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement.
Parr confirmed the news on Instagram Wednesday night, noting that the former NBA star has some personal issues that he needs to sort out, PEOPLE reports.
“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
My Baby Doll looking Naturally Stunning @getuptoparr . She just dropped an incredible e-book called the Natural Body Guide on the steps to having the body that you choose. You see how through God and Hardwork you can achieve greatness. Go cop that e-book, the link is in her bio to get it !!
Odom has been forthcoming in the past about his struggle with drug addiction, but Parr did not specify what exactly caused them to curb their relationship.
“I wish him all the best,” the personal trainer added.
Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.
“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”
Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.
“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.
“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.
“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.
“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.
Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
