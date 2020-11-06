Obama/Trump/Political
With Joe Biden Set to Win Election 2020 – Where Does the Black Vote Go from Here? Dr. Cornel West, Tonetalks & Dr. Cosby
*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the election results with Dr. Cornel West, and HBCU President Dr. Kevin Cosby.
The three delve into issues from gender, to ethnicity, to immigration analyzing where the Black vote goes next with a Biden Presidency on the horizon.
Moore also uses pre-polling and exit poll data to show trends and lines of critical analysis.
Health
Al Roker Tells Audience He Has Prostate Cancer – Will Undergo Surgery / WATCH
*Dammit, Al Roker just shared some bad news. He has prostate cancer.
Roker, 66, made the announcement this morning on the “Today” show. The revered weatherman and journalist said that he will be taking time off to undergo surgery.
“After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer,” Roker said. “And it’s a good news-bad news kind of thing. The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”
After a red flag — a high prostate-specific antigen level — was raised at a physical on Sept. 29, Roker underwent an MRI and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.
If all goes well, the beloved weather forecaster will have his prostate removed and said he hopes to return to the NBC program in two weeks.
“I don’t want people thinking, ‘Poor Al’ because I’m going to be OK,” Roker told the audience.
POLITICAL NEWS: Biden Overtakes Trump in Georgia AND Pennsylvania: Say Goodbye Donald!
“Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate,” Dr. Vincent Laudone said on TODAY.
Al is sharing his journey to urge others at risk, particularly Black men, to make sure they see a doctor to get the proper checkups to stop a cancer that is very treatable if detected early.
“The problem for African American men is that any number of reasons from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked,” Roker said.
Entertainment
THE REAL: Why Was This Election So Close? And Dulcė Sloan Drops in! / WATCH
*On Thursday, Nov. 5, the hosts of The Real discuss how the presidential election wasn’t the landslide either side had expected, making it even clearer how each vote matters more than ever.
And co-host Loni Love points out that the close election proves that the biggest issue for many people was not, in fact, racism, but the economy. She reminds us that if Joe Biden is indeed the next president, the nation will need to come together, and Biden will need to listen to the people of color who supported his campaign.
The ladies welcome Loyola University student David Price, who introduces them to the Safety Pouch he invented. The device is intended to make traffic stops safer for people of color by allowing them to access their documents more easily.
And Dulcé Sloan stops by to talk about Chick Fight, That Blackass Show and The Daily Show. She also explains why she thinks Family Matters was the most iconic Black American show.
And the hosts chat about Cardi B and Offset’s on-again, off-again and back-on-again relationship – they believe people should leave them alone to let them live their lives!
The Election Was Not A Landslide For Many Reasons And Every Vote Mattered
Let Cardi And Offset Live Their Lives!
Loyola University Student David Price Explains How His Safety Pouch Makes Traffic Stops Safer
Dulcé Sloan Thinks Family Matters Was The Most Iconic Black American Show – She Explains Why!
The Election Was Not A Landslide For Many Reasons And Every Vote Mattered
Adrienne Houghton: While many people on both sides obviously predicted that their candidate would win in a landslide, it clearly didn’t happen that way and many Democrats were actually shocked and surprised to see how many people still voted for and supported Trump in the election. With so many close states, it’s clear more than ever how much your vote truly does matter. This is the proof right here.
[EDIT]
Loni Love: Racism has never been a dealbreaker in this country, all right? And you see that. You see that right now. It’s always about economics. And I think a lot of people voted within their pocketbooks, they’re looking at the economy… and I’m not just talking about rich folks. A lot of people that got that $1200, that stimulus – they were happy about that. There were some concerns. So, the thing is, is that we as a nation have to come together, hopefully, you know, when Biden is elected and proclaimed as president, we will be able to work on the divisions. But this is the thing – Biden is going to have to look at the people that actually helped him get here and I’m gonna say it – Black women, 91%…
Garcelle Beauvais: Yes!
Loni: You’re going to have to be held accountable to listening to more Black women. You’re going to be held accountable for listening to those Latinos that have been in your corner. This is the time now. So you have to be – and so this is not – it doesn’t – it’s not finished. We’re not gonna stop.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment
Forest Whitaker Stars In David E. Talbert’s New Christmas Film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
*Well kids it’s that time of year again. The Christmas season is upon us, which means it’s time to grab the family and watch Christmas movies!
The Netflix original “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a feel-good movie for all. This star-studded cast embodies all of the emotions of the holiday season, the good and the bad. The film stars Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle, a toymaker who loses his magic and belief in Christmas and in himself after feeling like he’s lost everything.
His estranged daughter sends her daughter to spend the holidays with her grandfather who is not thrilled about her arrival.
But that doesn’t stop young Journey, played by Madalen Mills, from trying to lift her grandfather’s spirit. After being betrayed by his former apprentice Jeronicus gave up his toy-making profession.
FUN FEATURE: Amanda Meadows & Husband Geoffrey Golden Host New ‘Dirt Cheap’ Podcast / EUR Exclusive / Watch
Journey, who is filled with joy and optimism, is determined to help him find his passion again.
For some, the holidays aren’t always a joyful time but people like Journey are needed to help push people back to their joy. We sat down with Forest Whitaker to talk about the film and how it’s helpful to allow others to uplift you and support you.
“Sometimes we go on a journey and we’re struggling, we think we got to bare the world on our shoulders. By sharing and connecting you allow yourself to know you’re not alone,” says Whitaker. Once Jeronicus opens up to his granddaughter he allows space for his world to change and experience a Christmas miracle.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is such an uplifting and exciting movie and not just because of the story. Director David E. Talbert also incorporated singing, dancing, action, and special effects.
This is definitely not your typical Christmas movie. Talbert says he wanted to take all of the wonders and epic feels of what he saw growing up and he did just that with this film.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” also stars Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ricky Martin, and will be streaming on Netflix November 13.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]