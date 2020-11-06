Film
Essence Atkins Will Make Directorial Debut with TV One Feature ‘Christmas Dilemma’
*Essence Atkins is set to make her directorial debut this holiday season on the TV One original movie “Christmas Dilemma.”
As an actor, Atkins’ TV One credits include original films such as “Girlfriend’s Getaway” and its sequel, along with “Coins For Christmas,” and “Coins For Love.”
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate with TV One once again to direct my first movie,” remarked Atkins in a statement. “I am immeasurably grateful for the opportunity to helm a film that I can declare I’m proud of. This entire experience has taught me so much and was a true delight.”
READ MORE:Forest Whitaker Stars In David E. Talbert’s New Christmas Film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
“This will undoubtedly be a different kind of holiday, so we thought an offbeat Christmas comedy was the perfect choice,” remarked Robyn Green Arrington, VP Programming and Production. “Additionally, having consistency behind-the-scenes during this unpredictable time was a must, so working long-time production partner, Swirl was a no-brainer. Continuing our tradition of giving deserving and prepared talent an opportunity to diversify, made the decision to have Essence Atkins at the helm of this movie easy.”
Filmed in Atlanta, “Christmas Dilemma” stars BJ Britt (Being Mary Jane, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Brittany Hall (Ballers, Satisfaction) , Carl Anthony Payne II (Martin, 5th Ward), and Christopher B. Duncan (Black Lightning, The Jamie Foxx Show).
“Christmas Dilemma” premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 on TV One at 7 P.M. ET/ 6C with an immediate encore at 9 P.M. ET/ 8C.
Rapper Offset Will Make Acting Debut in ‘American Sole’ Movie
*Migos rapper Offset will make his film acting debut in the STXfilms feature “American Sole.”
Offset (born Kiari Cephus) joins stars Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Camila Mendes in the drama, from writer/director Ian Edelman.
Here’s more from Deadline:
The plot follows two twentysomethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Offset will play a computer engineer who becomes critical to the storyline.
READ MORE: Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off
View this post on Instagram
Offset will also curate and executive produce the sountrack for “American Sole.”
“This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope,” the rapper said. “Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.”
Said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group: “To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario. Offset’s character is important to the storyline and we couldn’t be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and the team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands.”
Kevin Hart is producing the pic through his production company HartBeat, along with Jake Stein of Scondo Productions and NBA All-Star Chris Paul through his Ohh Dip!!! banner, according to the report.
Forest Whitaker Stars In David E. Talbert’s New Christmas Film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
*Well kids it’s that time of year again. The Christmas season is upon us, which means it’s time to grab the family and watch Christmas movies!
The Netflix original “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a feel-good movie for all. This star-studded cast embodies all of the emotions of the holiday season, the good and the bad. The film stars Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle, a toymaker who loses his magic and belief in Christmas and in himself after feeling like he’s lost everything.
His estranged daughter sends her daughter to spend the holidays with her grandfather who is not thrilled about her arrival.
But that doesn’t stop young Journey, played by Madalen Mills, from trying to lift her grandfather’s spirit. After being betrayed by his former apprentice Jeronicus gave up his toy-making profession.
FUN FEATURE: Amanda Meadows & Husband Geoffrey Golden Host New ‘Dirt Cheap’ Podcast / EUR Exclusive / Watch
Journey, who is filled with joy and optimism, is determined to help him find his passion again.
For some, the holidays aren’t always a joyful time but people like Journey are needed to help push people back to their joy. We sat down with Forest Whitaker to talk about the film and how it’s helpful to allow others to uplift you and support you.
“Sometimes we go on a journey and we’re struggling, we think we got to bare the world on our shoulders. By sharing and connecting you allow yourself to know you’re not alone,” says Whitaker. Once Jeronicus opens up to his granddaughter he allows space for his world to change and experience a Christmas miracle.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is such an uplifting and exciting movie and not just because of the story. Director David E. Talbert also incorporated singing, dancing, action, and special effects.
This is definitely not your typical Christmas movie. Talbert says he wanted to take all of the wonders and epic feels of what he saw growing up and he did just that with this film.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” also stars Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ricky Martin, and will be streaming on Netflix November 13.
How Lucasfilm is Going All Out for Tuskegee Airmen this Veterans Day and Beyond (Video)
*Lucasfilm, the company behind film “Red Tails,” is encouraging folks to honor the Tuskegee Airmen on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by launching an educational curriculum guide for grades 6-12, a social media campaign, and making the documentary “Double Victory: The Tuskegee Airmen at War” permanently available on its website.
Additionally, Lucasfilm will be adding written profiles on Tuskegee pilots, nurses, and ground personnel to its website leading up to Veterans Day. And for the month of November, it’s offering “Red Tails” for free on Disney+.
Lucasfilm also released “Celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen,” a reel narrated by “Red Tails” star Leslie Odom Jr., which spotlights the Airmen’s story and legacy.
The 90 min. “Double Victory: The Tuskegee Airmen at War” and 4 min. “Celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen” are available to watch below.
Below, late Tuskegee Airman Roscoe Brown talks about being an on-set advisor to the cast of “Red Tails” to ensure they nailed the swagger and other details of the original Airmen.
