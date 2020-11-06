Essence Atkins Will Make Directorial Debut with TV One Feature ‘Christmas Dilemma’

*Essence Atkins is set to make her directorial debut this holiday season on the TV One original movie “Christmas Dilemma.”

As an actor, Atkins’ TV One credits include original films such as “Girlfriend’s Getaway” and its sequel, along with “Coins For Christmas,” and “Coins For Love.”

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate with TV One once again to direct my first movie,” remarked Atkins in a statement. “I am immeasurably grateful for the opportunity to helm a film that I can declare I’m proud of. This entire experience has taught me so much and was a true delight.”

“This will undoubtedly be a different kind of holiday, so we thought an offbeat Christmas comedy was the perfect choice,” remarked Robyn Green Arrington, VP Programming and Production. “Additionally, having consistency behind-the-scenes during this unpredictable time was a must, so working long-time production partner, Swirl was a no-brainer. Continuing our tradition of giving deserving and prepared talent an opportunity to diversify, made the decision to have Essence Atkins at the helm of this movie easy.”

Filmed in Atlanta, “Christmas Dilemma” stars BJ Britt (Being Mary Jane, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Brittany Hall (Ballers, Satisfaction) , Carl Anthony Payne II (Martin, 5th Ward), and Christopher B. Duncan (Black Lightning, The Jamie Foxx Show).

“Christmas Dilemma” premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 on TV One at 7 P.M. ET/ 6C with an immediate encore at 9 P.M. ET/ 8C.