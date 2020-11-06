Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants to Know If He Father Children with Other Women During Marriage

*Dr. Dre ‘s estranged wife has filed legal docs to obtain paperwork relating to any children the mogul may have fathered with other women during their 24-year marriage.

Nicole Young is trying to dig up documents showing paternity actions Dre may have been involved in.

We previously reported ,Young is also trying to subpoena three women Dre allegedly had affairs with: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to the Daily Mail

They each have been named in the latest court filing in their bitter divorce. Nicole claims the women are former lovers of the Dre, and she’s reportedly trying to get them to spill the tea on her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre. The couple’s nasty fight over Dre’s estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.

The ladies have all hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight for them. He filed a motion to quash the subpoenas, saying none of the women has “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement.

Young previously filed legal docs demanding Dre turn over the original version of the “ironclad prenup” at the center of the divorce battle.

Here’s more from TMZ:

In the docs, she says Dre’s failed to produce the prenup even though the law is clear he must turn over all relevant financial, business and personal documents.

She says because Dre hasn’t produced it … she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an “intentional abuse” of the divorce process.

Young filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.