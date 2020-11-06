Black Women’s Pilot Group Aims to Increase Diversity Through Mentorship (Watch)

*Packing is an integral but complex task in the process of moving. It is very important to pack your belongings safely to keep away any damage. Moving takes a lot of time as it includes many small individual tasks and needs a proper plan to execute these tiny tasks. But getting enough time for a move happens only in a perfect world and not in real life. In the real world, life is fast and everything is done in a hurry which includes a last-minute move too.

A last-minute move is the result of generally two situations, one is finding out late that you have to move and another reason can be, procrastinating your pre-planned move to the last day due to work or anxiety. Whatever the reason may be, you need to figure out your move quickly to get out of this unwanted situation and have a safe move. Be quick in picking the best one from the iMoving.com local moving companies list and get started.

The first task that you need to do after deciding the move is to gather all the required things for packing. Make sure you stock on enough packing supplies that should include packing paper, cardboard boxes, packing tape, markers, a pair of scissors, newspapers, and bubble wrap. Once you have gathered all the required packing material, it will ensure a fast track packing process. And, now is the time to pack a whole house in just one day.

Here are some tips and tricks that you can use to pack your stuff in 24 hours while keeping your sanity in place:

Start Early and Make a List

Decluttering your house is the last thing you can do in such a tight schedule but still take a round of your house and make a list of large items that you want to discard and keep them aside. Start as soon as you get to know about the move. Don’t waste time but don’t get panic too. Stay calm and start taking out all the unnecessary things. You cannot declutter your small belongings as you are short of time but make sure you keep unwanted stuff out while packing.

Go Room by Room

Don’t just take out all your closets in all the rooms together. Pack your stuff room by room, otherwise, you will get overwhelmed seeing a mess around. It will be a panic and haste situation so keep your calm to stay sane. When you know that you have to pack in one day, you may make the mistake of taking out everything all together. But keep patience and go room by room. This is the best way to eliminate complications from a local move.

Try to group similar items and pack items room-wise or as you are planning them to organize at your new place. Don’t forget to put labels on every box, this will ensure that your unpacking process will be smoother. Consider labeling your boxes thoughtfully, you can use labels like ‘Open Last’, ‘Open First’, ‘Fragile’, and name of the room, etc.

Even if you are planning a professional moving company, it is highly recommended to be a part of the packing process. Create a content list and make a list of labels accordingly. Packing the boxes room-wise and labeling them properly means half of your work is done.

Sort Later

Don’t start sorting things as you have very little in your hand. Pack everything that comes your way but you can take out the unwanted stuff aside.

Pack Smartly and Safely

Don’t pack your breakables in a hurry; make sure you keep enough padding while packing vases, glassware, and kitchenware. You can consider using soft towels, socks, and other clothing.

Pack all your hangings clothes with hangers and wrap them in a strong garbage bag around them. Start it from the bottom of the bag and tie the bag strings around the hangers. Don’t take the stuff out of dressers’ drawers. Keep them intact and take out each drawer and pack it with the packing material, this way they will act as a storage box and you will not need to unpack them either. Once moving is done, simply, take out the packing material and fit them back in the dresser.

Take Help from Family and Friends

Don’t hesitate in asking for help from your family and friends. They are always keen and happy in helping. Call them and know about their availability and divide work among them according to their convenience. It will be fun working together and you will enjoy the process even more.

In the end, you can serve them with food and drinks to say thanks. They can even help you in unpacking your stuff at your new place and organize it. Always consider organizing a house warming party with your hard-working clan once your house is set and ready to welcome guests.