Black Women’s Pilot Group Aims to Increase Diversity Through Mentorship (Watch)
*There are less than 150 Black women pilots in the United States. That equates to less than one percent representation in the entire career field.
Sisters of the Skies aims to change that. The professional group of Black women pilots formed with the goal of boosting their numbers through mentorship, professional development, STEM, outreach and scholarships. They’re hoping that through their programs, more Black women will get their licenses to become airline transport pilots, military pilots, commercial pilots, or certified flight instructors.
“Young ladies don’t know what they can accomplish because sometimes in order for us to be something, you have to see something,” an SOS member told Good Morning America. “I have been mistaken more times than I care to count for someone other than a pilot.”
“Most people they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re the actual pilot?… You do the takeoff and the landing?’… I’m like ‘Yeah, it was us,’” said another member.
Watch a GMA digital spotlight on the group’s mentorship efforts below:
Automotive
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $133,075 (Base Model: $114,000)
Seating Capacity: 5
Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; an electronic stability control system; a traction control system; a brake hold feature; a rearview camera; an active brake assist system; and a blind spot assist system
Options: 22-inch spoke wheels; optional paint color; a carbon fiber engine cover; an augmented video; rear side airbags; a panoramic sunroof; a four zone automatic climate control system; a black headliner; and heated rear seats
MORE NEWS: Vivica A. Fox Recalls Making ‘History’ with 1996 Film ‘Set It Off’
Other AMG Trims:
AMG GLE53
AMG GLE63
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM, Burmester surround system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 4.0-liter, 8-cylinder/603-hp
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 15-city/19-hwy
What’s New: The high-performance GLE 63 S is all new for the 2021 model year. Its the latest addition to the GLE line.
For the full review, click here.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly program, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
Civil Rights
Ga. State Sen. Nikema Williams Elected to Replace Late John Lewis in U.S. Congress (Video)
*Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, beat Republican Angela Stanton-King in the Atlanta-based district to replace the late congressman John Lewis in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A special election runoff to become Lewis’ short-term replacement takes place next month, but that winner will only be in Congress until Williams is sworn in on Jan. 3. Neither Williams nor Stanton-King is running in the special election.
Stanton-King, 43, is a reality TV personality and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.
Williams, 42, joins two other Black women, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and 2018 gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, among the state’s most recognizable, influential Democrats. Williams said she wants to use federal power to provide more subsidized health care and guarantee voting rights.
Get to know Nikema Williams in the video below.
How to Pack in Just a Day for a Move
*Packing is an integral but complex task in the process of moving. It is very important to pack your belongings safely to keep away any damage. Moving takes a lot of time as it includes many small individual tasks and needs a proper plan to execute these tiny tasks. But getting enough time for a move happens only in a perfect world and not in real life. In the real world, life is fast and everything is done in a hurry which includes a last-minute move too.
A last-minute move is the result of generally two situations, one is finding out late that you have to move and another reason can be, procrastinating your pre-planned move to the last day due to work or anxiety. Whatever the reason may be, you need to figure out your move quickly to get out of this unwanted situation and have a safe move. Be quick in picking the best one from the iMoving.com local moving companies list and get started.
The first task that you need to do after deciding the move is to gather all the required things for packing. Make sure you stock on enough packing supplies that should include packing paper, cardboard boxes, packing tape, markers, a pair of scissors, newspapers, and bubble wrap. Once you have gathered all the required packing material, it will ensure a fast track packing process. And, now is the time to pack a whole house in just one day.
Here are some tips and tricks that you can use to pack your stuff in 24 hours while keeping your sanity in place:
Start Early and Make a List
Decluttering your house is the last thing you can do in such a tight schedule but still take a round of your house and make a list of large items that you want to discard and keep them aside. Start as soon as you get to know about the move. Don’t waste time but don’t get panic too. Stay calm and start taking out all the unnecessary things. You cannot declutter your small belongings as you are short of time but make sure you keep unwanted stuff out while packing.
Go Room by Room
Don’t just take out all your closets in all the rooms together. Pack your stuff room by room, otherwise, you will get overwhelmed seeing a mess around. It will be a panic and haste situation so keep your calm to stay sane. When you know that you have to pack in one day, you may make the mistake of taking out everything all together. But keep patience and go room by room. This is the best way to eliminate complications from a local move.
Try to group similar items and pack items room-wise or as you are planning them to organize at your new place. Don’t forget to put labels on every box, this will ensure that your unpacking process will be smoother. Consider labeling your boxes thoughtfully, you can use labels like ‘Open Last’, ‘Open First’, ‘Fragile’, and name of the room, etc.
Even if you are planning a professional moving company, it is highly recommended to be a part of the packing process. Create a content list and make a list of labels accordingly. Packing the boxes room-wise and labeling them properly means half of your work is done.
Sort Later
Don’t start sorting things as you have very little in your hand. Pack everything that comes your way but you can take out the unwanted stuff aside.
Pack Smartly and Safely
Don’t pack your breakables in a hurry; make sure you keep enough padding while packing vases, glassware, and kitchenware. You can consider using soft towels, socks, and other clothing.
Pack all your hangings clothes with hangers and wrap them in a strong garbage bag around them. Start it from the bottom of the bag and tie the bag strings around the hangers. Don’t take the stuff out of dressers’ drawers. Keep them intact and take out each drawer and pack it with the packing material, this way they will act as a storage box and you will not need to unpack them either. Once moving is done, simply, take out the packing material and fit them back in the dresser.
Take Help from Family and Friends
Don’t hesitate in asking for help from your family and friends. They are always keen and happy in helping. Call them and know about their availability and divide work among them according to their convenience. It will be fun working together and you will enjoy the process even more.
In the end, you can serve them with food and drinks to say thanks. They can even help you in unpacking your stuff at your new place and organize it. Always consider organizing a house warming party with your hard-working clan once your house is set and ready to welcome guests.
