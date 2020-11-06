Tech
Best Video Editing Software for Marketers (Free)
*There are times when you shoot a video and later realize it could have been better. At times, people retake the entire video, or the portion they think can be better. But do you know there are other ways that can help you in making your video better than before? One of the best ways to do that is by using editing software. With so many options available in the market, it becomes difficult to choose the best one for your work.
Before starting to use any software, you need to understand the nature of the software and then decide which one amongst them will be the best for you. If you are looking for editing software for your organization, you need to also decide on a budget. Else, you can try using the free software tools available on the internet. Creating stunning videos can work wonders for you, and if you are a marketer, you will have to opt for feature-loaded software to make high-quality videos. Videos with good introduction or outro tend to be more engaging, for making such engaging video you can try using InVideo, it comes with a variety of features and functions which helps you make a professional video .It is not necessary that only brand marketers use this software. If you are an independent creator or marketer, you can still take advantage of using the video editing software. Be it an Instagram story or a YouTube video; you can use such software everywhere to make your videos impactful and professionally sound. To help you out in selecting the right tool, here is a list of the best free video editing software for marketers.
- Blender
When it comes to free video editing software, Blender is a wonderful tool to make your videos catchy, entertaining, and professional. This software is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, offering a range of options for the user. Blender was initially designed as a 3D suite for animation, but over time it became an open-source program that has become popular amongst the users. Operations like video masking, creating video clippings, and splicing a video are very easily done on this software.
This feature-loaded software is one of the most used programs, even by professionals, because it can easily execute various tasks. Audio mixing, scrubbing, syncing, audio amplification, chroma vectorscope, and keyframes are some of the features offered by Blender. If you have to often work on 3D animation and projects like these, then Blender is an ideal product for you.
Platforms – MAC, Windows, Linux
Watermark- Yes
Features:
- Feature-loaded software
- Open-source program
- Can easily execute 3D animation projects.
Pros
- Good UI
- Can be used by professionals as well
Cons
- Some tools might misbehave
- Open Shot
Open shot is another video editing software which is ideal for beginners. Right from the UI to the feature-list, the user will have no problem in this open-source program while editing a video. Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, Open Shot is a great video editing software. You might get complex tools while editing components of your videos, but the software is intuitive and perfect for creating magical videos.
Many times, Open Shot is used by small scale businesses due to the efficiency it has to offer. With the software, you get to enjoy unlimited watermark layers, several audio tracks, background videos, title-card templates, drag-and-drop functionality, digital video effects, and much more. If you are about to start marketing, you can simply get on this software and get started with creating videos.
Platforms – MAC, Windows, Linux
Watermark- Yes
Features:
- Open-source program
- Easy to understand UI
- Equipped with advanced tools as well
Pros
- Easy to understand UI
- Unlimited layer options
Cons
- There are times when it lags
- VSDC
Though VSDC is a fluent and smooth working free software for editing videos, it is only available for Windows users. The absence of this software in Linux and macOS is the only drawback of this software. Being an open-source video editor, you can enjoy and learn various things on this software. Right from the basics to professional editing, everything is easy and achievable with this software. If you practice editing on this software, you can use the paid version and get all the premium offerings on your screen.
VSDC is comparatively easy to use software with a lot of features, including color correction, blending modes, visual effects, audio adjustment and effects, modes, filters, and much more. When you start using this software, you will get an edge over others due to the better and easy to understand UI.
Platforms – Windows
Watermark- Yes
Features:
- Free video editor
- An array of features available
Pros
- Simple to use
- A good UI
Cons
- Not available for Linux or Mac
- Advanced features only in the paid version
- Lightworks
Lightworks is a simple and feature-loaded video editor that is compatible with Mac, Linux as well as Windows. It is a great video editing software that has powerful tools to help you make better videos. The editor is packed with absolutely useful tools and features include video trimming with high-precision, 720p export options are available, Multicam support, and a vast range of video formats. Compared to the other free software in the market, Lightworks provides a range of features that help create YouTube videos.
If you get to understand the free version of this editor, you can move on and get the paid version as well. The paid version of Lightworks is an entirely different world that offers a lot of features.
Platforms – MAC, Windows, Linux
Watermark- Yes
Features:
- Lots of features available
- The paid version supports 4k editing as well
Pros
- Has numerous editing features
- In-depth editing features
Cons
- Can be difficult to use for beginners
- Movie Maker 10
Movie Maker 10 is a video editor that is available for Windows and very convenient software. This editor is one of the best platforms for those who wish to learn editing from the basics. If you want to make some last minutes changes or create an engaging short video, this software can help you in doing that at ease. If you are using the free version of this editor, you will get a lot of features, including customizable font, colors, the ability to add a caption, and much more.
Platforms – Windows
Watermark- Yes
Features:
- A great learning editor
- All the basic tools
- Customizable font and colours
Pros
- Understanding the software is easy
- Comes loaded with features
Cons
- Could be difficult to handle for beginners
Conclusion:
Before choosing a software, you need to evaluate all the options based on the features provided and your requirement. The features range from a simple video editing to, making introduction to, converting images to video to, making a slideshow video, for these features and many more you can try using an online video editing tool like this one right here.
There are many well-designed and working video editors, but the above-listed ones are the top 5 editing software. Depending on the nature of your work, you can decide which one of these will suit your organization the most. Also, if you are a solo artist, freelancer, or an independent marketer, you can get one of these.
Education
Several Tips on How to Create the Website Markup and Succeed
*The creation of markup on the website is real art: there are no exact rules and a single answer to any question, but there are almost always several options for solving a certain problem.
There are generally accepted markup methods, as well as the best practices to achieve the goal that has been determined. How to create an effective error-free markup on your site – read below.
Put Mobile Version First
Nowadays it is already difficult to imagine a mobile device that doesn’t connect to the Internet. Many people go online from their smartphones and tablets more often than from their laptops. This inspires web designers and developers to seriously consider changing the way they create web products.
Recently, website development started with a desktop version, which was then adapted for mobile devices. However, when you test it with structured data testing tool, you understand how difficult it is to adopt the desktop version to the compact one. The Mobile-First strategy foresees the opposite: do not try to fit the full-screen website into a small screen, but create the design taking into account the limited space, gradually expanding the basic version to a full-fledged one. Additionally, we recommend using the following three tips to succeed.
1) Create the Wireframe
Before starting the layout of the site pages, it is advisable to have some sketches of their structure: the number of columns, the location of the main content, the content of the header and footer, etc. It can be done both on paper and in a graphic editor. By deciding where and how the elements of your web pages will be laid out, you can more quickly create an HTML wireframe, which can then be styled using CSS.
2) Make a Layout
Based on the wireframes, you can start writing HTML and CSS code. Having an idea of what elements will be on the web page, you can choose the appropriate tags for them. In most cases, when creating an HTML wireframe for a page, you need to move from top to bottom – from header to footer. All elements will be displayed sequentially one after the other unless you arrange it via CSS.
3) Graphics
When using graphics, pay attention to their quality, relevance, and most importantly, their volume, which is crucial if making a focus on mobile devices. Use image compressing software if you see that the image size is too large. Retina displays require suitable graphics to look smooth. Images in SVG format will display on Retina without problems, but raster graphics will need to be scaled.
In Conclusion
As you can see, the creation of correct markup needs to be done thoughtfully. Simply put the clients first and try to anticipate their wishes. By using this approach, you will succeed.
Business
Yelp to Flag Businesses Accused of Racism (Video)
*Yelp has announced that it will start issuing warning labels for businesses that have been flagged for racist behavior.
This means that any business receiving a verified complaint about racism will have a huge banner at the top of the screen saying that the business acted in a racist manner. Yelp told the publication Eater that this includes “the use of racist language, symbols, or sentiment that clearly discredits the Black Lives Matter movement.”
The move comes after Yelp noticed a rising number of reviews alleging racist behavior from businesses. The site recorded a 133% growth in incidents spurred by media reports or social media posts compared to last year. The company says they have already put up over 450 alerts on businesses pages.
Watch a report about Yelp’s new policy below:
Tech
Are LDPlayer and Uptodown App Store A Great Combination for Gamers?
*Without a doubt, the combination of LDPlayer and Uptodown is great as the platform has brought more refined features and capabilities for players.
The LDPlayer provides a convenient way of playing Android games on PC, and it is one of the most compatible options present in the market.
Combining these two platforms is great because it has eased the gamers’ way to play all the Android games on PC, which has a bigger screen and better resolution.
Why is it a great combination?
There are many valid reasons to say that the two platforms have many similar characteristics. Some of the reasons are as follow:
- Both platforms share the same philosophy when it comes to offering a user-friendly tool without any unnecessary hoops.
- The platforms do not have any unnecessary complications, and the whole installation process is too easy and simple.
- You do not have to register in order to use the program.
- It comes with a drag and drops tool through which you can move games and apps from one Uptodown to LDPlayer after they have been integrated into one another.
- The Uptodown provides an entire catalog that is full of Android apps and stays available at the fingertips of players.
- The application can update the background games even if the Android operating system has reached its limit.
- However, after updating the apps, you need to install them manually.
- Both platforms come with Gmail’s attachment, so players do not have to log in with the Gmail Account.
- The best thing about this combination is that you do not need a Google account to download or install games from Uptodown.
- You will only require a Gmail account if you want to use Google Services.
- Through the LDPlayer software, players can record and watch videos from the Uptodown YouTube channel while playing the game.
Improved Features of LDPlayer with the New Integration
The LDPlayer — A Free Android Emulator has been very much improved as the new features are very welcoming and more refined to be used with the Uptodown App Store. The Android Emulator helps in the improvement of frame rate and resolution of games to levels that were not possible before or are not possible in the cell phones. Some of the best features which have been improved in the latest version are as follow:
- The software gives players the chance to record their videos, which they can use after a while, or can upload it to their YouTube channel.
- With the integration of Uptodowm in LDPlayer , it is easy for the players to move their games or apps from Uptodown to LDPlayer with the drag and drop tool.
- The high-performance feature is the latest element that has become part of the LDPlayer, and all the lag issues have been resolved.
- It gives players the chance to customize the resolution and performance of the virtualized Android device to match their PC’s capacity.
- You will get the possibility of running multiple instances of the same game, and you can even create customized macros that can od your work.
- Players can disable the Windows for better performance in the game, especially the mouse acceleration and shooting precision in the PUBG.
- The new LDPlayer version 4 offers three types of resolution: 720p, 1080p, and 2K.
- The simple interface makes it easy for the players to navigate over the software window to find what they want.
- The amazing thing about LDPlayer is that you can set up the CPU requirement, RAM, and disk you require to play a game.
Settings Options
The players can set up the screen rotation like whether they want it or not or locking the game’s landscape and size. It has a feature through which players can enable or disable the root permissions.
LDPlayer gives users the choice of the language; even if they do not understand the language, they can change the language from the settings according to their location.
The software has the capability to play YouTube videos from the Uptodowm channel without any audio or video delay. Moreover, the new version of the game allows players to attach a gamepad with the PC for better performance.
With the Uptodown integrated into the system with the LDPlayer , you do not have to download or install any game to play. Simply, you need to take the APK file of the game and place it in the software and launch it.
No Registration Needed
As both the software are attached, you do not require any registration or log in to your Gmail account for access. Moreover, if the game is not available on Uptodown, you can install the Google Play Services and download the game from there.
The mobile phone connection has also been made smooth, as you do not have to attach it every time. Just enter all the details in the LDPlayer at the start along with the IMEI, model name, and number, and choose the FPS that you want in the game.
Moreover, the newer version of the software enables players to get their hands on the 90FPS, which were low before, and you can achieve the highest FPS and best graphics through this platform.
Conclusion
The combination of Uptodown and LDPlayer has brought amazing features for the players, which is why it has gotten so much hype. This combination has eased up the game playing process for the players as no logins require or downloading of games in the system. Everything will stay online, and you do not have to worry about the space in the PC.
Overall, the new update of LDPlayer and the combination with the Uptodown App Store allows the players to get an FPS boost, and they can gain more rewards in RPGs with a multi-instance feature. Moreover, these new advancements have made the whole Android gaming process on the PC easy and more effective for the players who do not have to worry about the screen’s performance and resolution. You can download Free Fire to have a try! You definitely may enjoy playing with LDPlayer.
