Best Video Editing Software for Marketers (Free)

*There are times when you shoot a video and later realize it could have been better. At times, people retake the entire video, or the portion they think can be better. But do you know there are other ways that can help you in making your video better than before? One of the best ways to do that is by using editing software. With so many options available in the market, it becomes difficult to choose the best one for your work.

Before starting to use any software, you need to understand the nature of the software and then decide which one amongst them will be the best for you. If you are looking for editing software for your organization, you need to also decide on a budget. Else, you can try using the free software tools available on the internet. Creating stunning videos can work wonders for you, and if you are a marketer, you will have to opt for feature-loaded software to make high-quality videos. Videos with good introduction or outro tend to be more engaging. It is not necessary that only brand marketers use this software. If you are an independent creator or marketer, you can still take advantage of using the video editing software. Be it an Instagram story or a YouTube video; you can use such software everywhere to make your videos impactful and professionally sound. To help you out in selecting the right tool, here is a list of the best free video editing software for marketers.

Blender

When it comes to free video editing software, Blender is a wonderful tool to make your videos catchy, entertaining, and professional. This software is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, offering a range of options for the user. Blender was initially designed as a 3D suite for animation, but over time it became an open-source program that has become popular amongst the users. Operations like video masking, creating video clippings, and splicing a video are very easily done on this software.

This feature-loaded software is one of the most used programs, even by professionals, because it can easily execute various tasks. Audio mixing, scrubbing, syncing, audio amplification, chroma vectorscope, and keyframes are some of the features offered by Blender. If you have to often work on 3D animation and projects like these, then Blender is an ideal product for you.

Platforms – MAC, Windows, Linux

Watermark- Yes

Features:

Feature-loaded software

Open-source program

Can easily execute 3D animation projects.

Pros

Good UI

Can be used by professionals as well

Cons

Some tools might misbehave

Open Shot

Open shot is another video editing software which is ideal for beginners. Right from the UI to the feature-list, the user will have no problem in this open-source program while editing a video. Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, Open Shot is a great video editing software. You might get complex tools while editing components of your videos, but the software is intuitive and perfect for creating magical videos.

Many times, Open Shot is used by small scale businesses due to the efficiency it has to offer. With the software, you get to enjoy unlimited watermark layers, several audio tracks, background videos, title-card templates, drag-and-drop functionality, digital video effects, and much more. If you are about to start marketing, you can simply get on this software and get started with creating videos.

Platforms – MAC, Windows, Linux

Watermark- Yes

Features:

Open-source program

Easy to understand UI

Equipped with advanced tools as well

Pros

Easy to understand UI

Unlimited layer options

Cons

There are times when it lags

VSDC

Though VSDC is a fluent and smooth working free software for editing videos, it is only available for Windows users. The absence of this software in Linux and macOS is the only drawback of this software. Being an open-source video editor, you can enjoy and learn various things on this software. Right from the basics to professional editing, everything is easy and achievable with this software. If you practice editing on this software, you can use the paid version and get all the premium offerings on your screen.

VSDC is comparatively easy to use software with a lot of features, including color correction, blending modes, visual effects, audio adjustment and effects, modes, filters, and much more. When you start using this software, you will get an edge over others due to the better and easy to understand UI.

Platforms – Windows

Watermark- Yes

Features:

Free video editor

An array of features available

Pros

Simple to use

A good UI

Cons

Not available for Linux or Mac

Advanced features only in the paid version

Lightworks

Lightworks is a simple and feature-loaded video editor that is compatible with Mac, Linux as well as Windows. It is a great video editing software that has powerful tools to help you make better videos. The editor is packed with absolutely useful tools and features include video trimming with high-precision, 720p export options are available, Multicam support, and a vast range of video formats. Compared to the other free software in the market, Lightworks provides a range of features that help create YouTube videos.

If you get to understand the free version of this editor, you can move on and get the paid version as well. The paid version of Lightworks is an entirely different world that offers a lot of features.

Platforms – MAC, Windows, Linux

Watermark- Yes

Features:

Lots of features available

The paid version supports 4k editing as well

Pros

Has numerous editing features

In-depth editing features

Cons

Can be difficult to use for beginners

Movie Maker 10

Movie Maker 10 is a video editor that is available for Windows and very convenient software. This editor is one of the best platforms for those who wish to learn editing from the basics. If you want to make some last minutes changes or create an engaging short video, this software can help you in doing that at ease. If you are using the free version of this editor, you will get a lot of features, including customizable font, colors, the ability to add a caption, and much more.

Platforms – Windows

Watermark- Yes

Features:

A great learning editor

All the basic tools

Customizable font and colours

Pros

Understanding the software is easy

Comes loaded with features

Cons

Could be difficult to handle for beginners

Conclusion:

Before choosing a software, you need to evaluate all the options based on the features provided and your requirement.

There are many well-designed and working video editors, but the above-listed ones are the top 5 editing software. Depending on the nature of your work, you can decide which one of these will suit your organization the most. Also, if you are a solo artist, freelancer, or an independent marketer, you can get one of these.