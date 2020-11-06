Health
Al Roker Tells Audience He Has Prostate Cancer – Will Undergo Surgery / WATCH
*Dammit, Al Roker just shared some bad news. He has prostate cancer.
Roker, 66, made the announcement this morning on the “Today” show. The revered weatherman and journalist said that he will be taking time off to undergo surgery.
“After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer,” Roker said. “And it’s a good news-bad news kind of thing. The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”
After a red flag — a high prostate-specific antigen level — was raised at a physical on Sept. 29, Roker underwent an MRI and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.
If all goes well, the beloved weather forecaster will have his prostate removed and said he hopes to return to the NBC program in two weeks.
“I don’t want people thinking, ‘Poor Al’ because I’m going to be OK,” Roker told the audience.
“Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate,” Dr. Vincent Laudone said on TODAY.
Al is sharing his journey to urge others at risk, particularly Black men, to make sure they see a doctor to get the proper checkups to stop a cancer that is very treatable if detected early.
“The problem for African American men is that any number of reasons from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked,” Roker said.
Entertainment
‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Forced to Leave ‘DWTS’ After Being Hospitalized (Video)
*Though narrowly surviving a vote to remain on “Dancing With the Stars” last week, Jeannie Mai’s journey on the show has come to an end due to a health emergency.
“The Real” co-host was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she told “Good Morning America” in an exclusive statement. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”
“I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she added.
Mai competed with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong on the show.
The pair narrowly escaped elimination in last week’s episode, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba casting the tie-breaking vote in favor of keeping Mai in the competition. “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home by the judges instead.
Watch Jeannie and Brandon’s last dance (the Paso Doble) and near elimination from last week’s show below:
This week’s “DWTS” was originally scheduled to be a double elimination round, with two contestants getting the boot. Now, just one contestant will be sent home in light of Mai having to leave the show.
“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” “DWTS” said in a statement. “Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”
Coronavirus
Judge: People in Prison CAN Receive $1,200 Stimulus Payments
*The first round of economic impact payments funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, has been opened to a new group of Americans.
Incarcerated individuals can now apply to receive their stimulus payments of up to $1200.
According to a June report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), the IRS initially sent nearly 85,000 payments, totaling about $100 million, to incarcerated individuals. After the report raised concerns about the payments, the IRS decided that payments to incarcerated people were not allowed under the CARES Act and ordered that the payments sent should be returned.
Then a class-action lawsuit was filed. Lawyers argued that denying the payments solely based on an individual’s incarcerated status was against the law. The language of the CARES Act does not explicitly say that incarcerated individuals cannot receive payments.
On Sept. 24, Judge Phyllis Hamilton of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ordered the Treasury Department and the IRS to reverse the decision. The previously rescinded stimulus payments now have to be returned to the incarcerated individuals.
On Oct. 14, Hamilton also ordered the IRS to extend the deadline for incarcerated individuals covered by the lawsuit to file paperwork to receive the money to Nov. 4. People covered by the lawsuit who did not file a 2018 or 2019 tax return will have to submit a postmarked simplified Form 1040 paper return by Nov. 4 to receive the stimulus payment.
The IRS also extended the online deadline to register for a stimulus payment for people who don’t typically file a tax return to Nov. 21.
According to the IRS website, the government is working on an appeal to the decision. “The government has filed an appeal and request to stay the preliminary injunction. Any updates regarding the appeal will be posted on this webpage,” the IRS states.
Under the CARES Act, stimulus payments must be made by Dec. 31. People will still have an opportunity to get the stimulus funds next year, but they won’t receive the money until they file their 2020 tax return.
Information on how to help an incarcerated person file for a stimulus payment is available at caresactprisoncase.org. The website includes directions on where to mail the simplified return, as well as a sample Form 1040 with instructions on where to add the incarcerated individual’s personal corrections number to ensure payment is sent to the right place
source:
Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
Health
A Mammogram? ‘It’s Not a Fun Process’: Male Breast Cancer Survivor Shares His Journey
*After a rare diagnosis, Aubrey Glencamp began the fight of his life — and won.
October is dedicated to breast-cancer awareness. Pink symbolizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This potentially deadly form of cancer claims more than 42,000 lives a year. Usually detected in women, there are rare cases when the disease is discovered in men.
Aubrey Glencamp is one of them.
According to research, only 1 in every 833 men are diagnosed with breast cancer. After a double mastectomy and chemo in 2016, Glencamp, who was diagnosed at 33, is now cancer-free. He credits early detection as the key to beating the disease.
(In fact, mammograms are one of the best forms of prevention and early detection of breast cancer. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes.)
Glencamp, who lives in Northern Florida, hopes his experience serves as a reminder that no one is exempt from breast cancer. He encourages other men to share their story, rather than suffer in silence. Helping to remove the stigma that breast cancer is a “woman’s disease,” is a part of his mission.
His story is one of inspiration and determination — he even had a miracle baby along the way.
Percy Crawford interviewed Aubrey Glencamp for Zenger News.
Zenger: How are you doing today?
Aubrey Glencamp: I’m feeling fine. I’m still taking the medication Tamoxifen. I have some side effects, usually weight gain. I’m not having the hot flashes I first had. Next year, I should be done it.
Zenger: Has Covid affected your recovery?
Glencamp: No! Since I’m four years out, it hasn’t really affected it, but at the same time, I’m still careful and try not to congregate because I’m at high risk.
Zenger: In 2016, your wife actually discovered the lump in your chest. You were dieting and working out a lot, so at first you were not concerned because you thought it was some sort of fatty tissue. When did it become real and how?
Glencamp: In February 2016, I was laying a certain way and she happened to touch that exact spot. “What is this bump on your chest?” she asked. I had no idea. It didn’t even register to me. I went to the doctor that same week and got checked. Even my doctor was thinking it was fatty tissue. We weren’t thinking breast cancer. He didn’t think it was anything to really worry about and told me to continue living my life.
I was getting ready to do a Fitness Bootcamp at the time. He said: “Continue to do what you’re doing. Don’t worry about it.” Probably four weeks later, I went for my first appointment, which happened to be a mammogram.
Zenger: Aside from the lump that your wife discovered, you didn’t feel sick or any other symptoms, correct?
Glencamp: No. I had no other symptoms. Some guys will get some kind of blood or discharge, or inverted nipple. I didn’t have anything like that. At that time, I didn’t even feel it.
Zenger: After you were diagnosed and did your research, I’m sure you discovered that a male being diagnosed with breast cancer was super-rare.
Glencamp: It’s pretty rare. As far as percentages are concerned, it’s a 1% net, depending on where you do your research.
Zenger: What was the most difficult part of your cancer ordeal?
Glencamp: It may have been just getting over the stigma. Here you are as a male being diagnosed with breast cancer. And there wasn’t a lot of information out there. So, prior to me being connected with The Men’s Breast Cancer Coalition, I had no idea of any male that had breast cancer, other than Richard Roundtree. (Roundtree is the actor who played private eye John Shaft in the 1971 film “Shaft.”)
Even in my family, no one had breast cancer. I didn’t have any reference as to what to expect. And most things were geared toward women.
Zenger: Were you able to maintain some of your normal way of living?
Glencamp: It definitely changed. Prior to that, I was doing half-marathons, Spartan Races, 5K’s, 10K’s, you name it. Even leading up to my surgeries, I had a race every weekend, because I didn’t know when I was going to be able to race again. Once surgery happened, I actually had a double mastectomy. I had both removed just in case. And my levels went down. My bones were a lot sorer. Just going through chemo and trying to get back in that lifestyle. I haven’t been as active as I was prior to the diagnosis. That part of my life has changed.
Zenger: And there was a fear that you wouldn’t be able to produce children.
Glencamp: Yeah! They said once you start chemo, there’s no telling if chemo is going to make you sterile or what chemo is going to do to you. They were trying to get us to go to a fertility clinic, but by the time we got work figured out and made all the doctor’s appointments, I just never got a chance to go. And then God blessed us two days before my surgery with the news that my wife was pregnant. My daughter is definitely our miracle baby.
Zenger: Does she know that she is a miracle baby and why?
Glencamp: She’s only three, so it’s still early. She sees the scars, but as far as me having cancer, she has no idea.
Zenger: What does it mean to you to be a survivor?
Glencamp: It means a lot. The reason why I share my story is because I wanted other men to know that it was OK, that there are other guys out there supporting them. I’m working on a blog to let them know what to expect — and that there is life afterwards. You always have that thought that something could come back. I was Stage 2 HER2 positive, so it was aggressive, and by the time I had surgery, it had reached my lymph nodes. So, I’m constantly worried if something may come back, but while I’m here, I definitely want to share my story and hopefully save a life or two for somebody that may not have checked. They may start checking and be able to find something through early detection.
Zenger: I also read you mentioned not realizing what women went through in terms of how uncomfortable a mammogram is. I’m sure that was a teachable moment, as well.
Glencamp: It’s not a fun process. Now when I go for check-ups, it’s more of the physical feeling around trying to make sure there are no bumps. That process was definitely different and just going through that procedure shed the light on what women have to go through, and that pressure and how uncomfortable it can be.
Zenger: What advice would you give anyone diagnosed with breast cancer?
Glencamp: Have faith and a great support system around you. The biggest thing for me and something I have always shared was, don’t treat us any different. If someone is going through cancer, don’t cry around me. I’m going through this, if I’m smiling and putting on a brave face, then I want you to, as well.
What you do in private is completely up to you, but while I’m smiling and joking, I want you to do the same thing or stay away from me (laughing). I would say, just have a positive outlook. Know that you can, while you’re here, do the best that you can to enjoy life to its fullest.
Zenger: You are a true inspiration, brother. Always stay in the fight, and I appreciate you sharing your story with me.
Glencamp: Thank you. I appreciate it.
(Edited by Fern Siegel and Allison Elyse Gualtieri)
The post A Mammogram? ‘It’s Not a Fun Process’: Male Breast Cancer Survivor Shares His Journey appeared first on Zenger News.
