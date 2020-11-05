Entertainment
THE REAL: Why Was This Election So Close? And Dulcė Sloan Drops in! / WATCH
*On Thursday, Nov. 5, the hosts of The Real discuss how the presidential election wasn’t the landslide either side had expected, making it even clearer how each vote matters more than ever.
And co-host Loni Love points out that the close election proves that the biggest issue for many people was not, in fact, racism, but the economy. She reminds us that if Joe Biden is indeed the next president, the nation will need to come together, and Biden will need to listen to the people of color who supported his campaign.
The ladies welcome Loyola University student David Price, who introduces them to the Safety Pouch he invented. The device is intended to make traffic stops safer for people of color by allowing them to access their documents more easily.
And Dulcé Sloan stops by to talk about Chick Fight, That Blackass Show and The Daily Show. She also explains why she thinks Family Matters was the most iconic Black American show.
And the hosts chat about Cardi B and Offset’s on-again, off-again and back-on-again relationship – they believe people should leave them alone to let them live their lives!
Adrienne Houghton: While many people on both sides obviously predicted that their candidate would win in a landslide, it clearly didn’t happen that way and many Democrats were actually shocked and surprised to see how many people still voted for and supported Trump in the election. With so many close states, it’s clear more than ever how much your vote truly does matter. This is the proof right here.
Loni Love: Racism has never been a dealbreaker in this country, all right? And you see that. You see that right now. It’s always about economics. And I think a lot of people voted within their pocketbooks, they’re looking at the economy… and I’m not just talking about rich folks. A lot of people that got that $1200, that stimulus – they were happy about that. There were some concerns. So, the thing is, is that we as a nation have to come together, hopefully, you know, when Biden is elected and proclaimed as president, we will be able to work on the divisions. But this is the thing – Biden is going to have to look at the people that actually helped him get here and I’m gonna say it – Black women, 91%…
Garcelle Beauvais: Yes!
Loni: You’re going to have to be held accountable to listening to more Black women. You’re going to be held accountable for listening to those Latinos that have been in your corner. This is the time now. So you have to be – and so this is not – it doesn’t – it’s not finished. We’re not gonna stop.
Arts & Culture
Juan and Lisa Winans Say Faith and Commitment Are Keys to Marriage During COVID Quarantine
*Recording artists Juan and Lisa Winans say that faith and commitment to the sanctity of marriage have helped them through the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has proven challenging for many married partners. The couple has already reached the Top 5 of Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with their dynamic new Dare Records single titled “It Belongs To Me,” featuring a guest appearance by six-time Grammy Award winner Marvin L. Winans. During this season, they’ve also come to appreciate their unique position as husband and wife and the impact their marriage can make. From the way they minister in song on stage, writing collaborations, or when speaking at marriage events, they’ve witnessed the grace of God empowering others through their relationship.
“It Belongs To Me” is more remarkable because it was recorded and released during the worldwide global pandemic, a time when many families are feeling the strain of illness, home confinement, and devastating changes to their income. The stress of quarantine living has led to a 34 percent uptick in divorce filings over the same March-to-June period in 2019, with 31 percent pointing to quarantine as a contributing factor, and 20 percent of those seeking divorce having been married for five months or less, according to a 2020 poll by Legal Templates.
Juan and Lisa, married for 13 years with a young daughter, say that faith, commitment, and scheduling self-care breaks go a long way to helping them overcome any challenges.
“I think COVID has presented us an opportunity,” says Juan. “What God is saying to people is that this is a moment to realign ourselves with His Word, to realign and reprioritize the things that we are giving our time to, the things that we are giving our emotion, our meditation too.”
“This is a season unlike anything that we’ve ever witnessed,” adds Lisa. “The stress is extraordinary, but it’s important to take a break and to take time to evaluate and not make any knee-jerk reactions based on where we are right now, but understanding that this too shall pass. If you can get through this season and then move into some therapy and more positive associations with your marriage, then you may find that you have good reasons to stay.”
Juan concludes: “Some days you feel more successful than others, but ultimately so much of this is about commitment: Our commitment to Christ, our commitment to our spouses not to give up when things get difficult. That’s where the love and that’s where the choice to love should come to the forefront.”
Maintaining ties to friends and a church family during quarantine can also prove difficult during this pandemic. “I would encourage couples out there to try to find community in the best way that you can,” says Lisa. “I know sometimes you have Zoom fatigue or you want to be isolated and you get used to the isolation. But I would say to fight for those relationships that you know support your marriage, that you know support your walk with Christ, and actively guard your marriage and actively invest in it. Invest in the spiritual life of your marriage.”
Juan, a third-generation member of the award-winning Winans family, began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group, The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf.
Lisa, formerly Lisa Kimmey, is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life, and Hymns. During Lisa’s tenure, she made a special guest appearance on the ‘90s hit sitcom, “Moesha,” which streaming giant Netflix recently added to its lineup of African American classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. She also was a host of original programming for the Gospel Music Channel and hosted the Verizon Wireless “How Sweet the Sound” choir competition along with Donald Lawrence.
Married since 2007, Juan and Lisa have each written dozens of songs for other artists. Together they also made an appearance on the NBC reality competition “Songland,” where they competed as songwriters to be mentored by the likes of Boyz II Men and others in their songwriting craft. Their April 2020 appearance garnered as much appreciation for Juan and Lisa’s incredible voices as for their compositional skills.
“It Belongs To Me” is available wherever music is sold and streamed. For more information on Juan and Lisa Winans visit www.JuanAndLisaWinans.com.
Entertainment
Forest Whitaker Stars In David E. Talbert’s New Christmas Film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
*Well kids it’s that time of year again. The Christmas season is upon us, which means it’s time to grab the family and watch Christmas movies!
The Netflix original “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a feel-good movie for all. This star-studded cast embodies all of the emotions of the holiday season, the good and the bad. The film stars Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle, a toymaker who loses his magic and belief in Christmas and in himself after feeling like he’s lost everything.
His estranged daughter sends her daughter to spend the holidays with her grandfather who is not thrilled about her arrival.
But that doesn’t stop young Journey, played by Madalen Mills, from trying to lift her grandfather’s spirit. After being betrayed by his former apprentice Jeronicus gave up his toy-making profession.
FUN FEATURE: Amanda Meadows & Husband Geoffrey Golden Host New ‘Dirt Cheap’ Podcast / EUR Exclusive / Watch
Journey, who is filled with joy and optimism, is determined to help him find his passion again.
For some, the holidays aren’t always a joyful time but people like Journey are needed to help push people back to their joy. We sat down with Forest Whitaker to talk about the film and how it’s helpful to allow others to uplift you and support you.
“Sometimes we go on a journey and we’re struggling, we think we got to bare the world on our shoulders. By sharing and connecting you allow yourself to know you’re not alone,” says Whitaker. Once Jeronicus opens up to his granddaughter he allows space for his world to change and experience a Christmas miracle.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is such an uplifting and exciting movie and not just because of the story. Director David E. Talbert also incorporated singing, dancing, action, and special effects.
This is definitely not your typical Christmas movie. Talbert says he wanted to take all of the wonders and epic feels of what he saw growing up and he did just that with this film.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” also stars Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ricky Martin, and will be streaming on Netflix November 13.
Entertainment
How Lucasfilm is Going All Out for Tuskegee Airmen this Veterans Day and Beyond (Video)
*Lucasfilm, the company behind film “Red Tails,” is encouraging folks to honor the Tuskegee Airmen on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by launching an educational curriculum guide for grades 6-12, a social media campaign, and making the documentary “Double Victory: The Tuskegee Airmen at War” permanently available on its website.
Additionally, Lucasfilm will be adding written profiles on Tuskegee pilots, nurses, and ground personnel to its website leading up to Veterans Day. And for the month of November, it’s offering “Red Tails” for free on Disney+.
Lucasfilm also released “Celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen,” a reel narrated by “Red Tails” star Leslie Odom Jr., which spotlights the Airmen’s story and legacy.
The 90 min. “Double Victory: The Tuskegee Airmen at War” and 4 min. “Celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen” are available to watch below.
Below, late Tuskegee Airman Roscoe Brown talks about being an on-set advisor to the cast of “Red Tails” to ensure they nailed the swagger and other details of the original Airmen.
