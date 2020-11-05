‘Tenet’ to Arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Home Release Next Month

*Warner Bros. has anounced the home-release date for Christopher Nolan’s time-trippy “Tenet” thriller. Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, “Tenet” will be available via 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms staring this Dec. 15. In the film, Washington plays a secret agent who must travel through and invert time to stop a Russian oligarch from inciting World War III. “Tenet” grossed $350 million at the global box office to date. “Warner Bros. released Tenet, and I’m thrilled that it has made almost $350 million,” said Nolan, per EW. “But I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words.”

READ MORE: ‘The Craft’ Star Rachel True Recalls Racism She Experienced While Making Teen Horror Film

Time is running out. Watch the new trailer and listen to @trvisXX’s soundtrack single “The Plan” now. #TENET only in theaters. Tickets now available: https://t.co/XP5RPbT7Vb pic.twitter.com/4YL8kazDGv — TENET (@TENETFilm) August 22, 2020

In the film, Washington is known simply as The Protagonist, and he was given no back story about his character.

“It excited me that there was very little information about him, because that means we got to build from scratch and develop him together, Christopher and I,” he explained. “He really let me take a crack at him, and I built a backstory so that all his motivations came from a specific place.” In creating that backstory, Washington latched onto one key plot point: early in the movie, The Protagonist takes a cyanide pill after being captured, opting to kill himself rather than give up his fellow agents. He later wakes up in a hospital bed to discover that the pill was fake–a test, designed by his shadowy employers. By taking the pill, he passed.

“That definitely sets the tone, as our intro to the character,” Washington said of that sequence. “Even when you’re seeing him in the hospital bed, and what it means to him, that he didn’t get his team out. There’s something to be said about his vulnerability, and how much he cares. I think that’s what separates him from other black ops, from other spies, the fact that he cares so much and he believes in people. It’s a strength, not a weakness.”

The actor previously said he’s down for a “Tenet” sequel.

“In my mind, that’s a yes!” Washington told Esquire.“We will be doing this again, we’ll see you in a couple of years. In reality, I don’t know. Chris does what he wants. Maybe he has something that he’s developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he’s been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don’t know. I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more, because I think we found something really unique.”