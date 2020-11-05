Entertainment
‘Tenet’ to Arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Home Release Next Month
*Warner Bros. has anounced the home-release date for Christopher Nolan’s time-trippy “Tenet” thriller.
Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, “Tenet” will be available via 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms staring this Dec. 15.
In the film, Washington plays a secret agent who must travel through and invert time to stop a Russian oligarch from inciting World War III.
“Tenet” grossed $350 million at the global box office to date.
“Warner Bros. released Tenet, and I’m thrilled that it has made almost $350 million,” said Nolan, per EW. “But I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words.”
Time is running out. Watch the new trailer and listen to @trvisXX’s soundtrack single “The Plan” now. #TENET only in theaters. Tickets now available: https://t.co/XP5RPbT7Vb pic.twitter.com/4YL8kazDGv
— TENET (@TENETFilm) August 22, 2020
In the film, Washington is known simply as The Protagonist, and he was given no back story about his character.
“It excited me that there was very little information about him, because that means we got to build from scratch and develop him together, Christopher and I,” he explained. “He really let me take a crack at him, and I built a backstory so that all his motivations came from a specific place.” In creating that backstory, Washington latched onto one key plot point: early in the movie, The Protagonist takes a cyanide pill after being captured, opting to kill himself rather than give up his fellow agents. He later wakes up in a hospital bed to discover that the pill was fake–a test, designed by his shadowy employers. By taking the pill, he passed.
“That definitely sets the tone, as our intro to the character,” Washington said of that sequence. “Even when you’re seeing him in the hospital bed, and what it means to him, that he didn’t get his team out. There’s something to be said about his vulnerability, and how much he cares. I think that’s what separates him from other black ops, from other spies, the fact that he cares so much and he believes in people. It’s a strength, not a weakness.”
The actor previously said he’s down for a “Tenet” sequel.
“In my mind, that’s a yes!” Washington told Esquire.“We will be doing this again, we’ll see you in a couple of years. In reality, I don’t know. Chris does what he wants. Maybe he has something that he’s developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he’s been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don’t know. I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more, because I think we found something really unique.”
Entertainment
How Lucasfilm is Going All Out for Tuskegee Airmen this Veterans Day and Beyond (Video)
*Lucasfilm, the company behind film “Red Tails,” is encouraging folks to honor the Tuskegee Airmen on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by launching an educational curriculum guide for grades 6-12, a social media campaign, and making the documentary “Double Victory: The Tuskegee Airmen at War” permanently available on its website.
Additionally, Lucasfilm will be adding written profiles on Tuskegee pilots, nurses, and ground personnel to its website leading up to Veterans Day. And for the month of November, it’s offering “Red Tails” for free on Disney+.
Lucasfilm also released “Celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen,” a reel narrated by “Red Tails” star Leslie Odom Jr., which spotlights the Airmen’s story and legacy.
The 90 min. “Double Victory: The Tuskegee Airmen at War” and 4 min. “Celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen” are available to watch below.
Below, late Tuskegee Airman Roscoe Brown talks about being an on-set advisor to the cast of “Red Tails” to ensure they nailed the swagger and other details of the original Airmen.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘The Craft’ Star Rachel True Recalls Racism She Experienced While Making Teen Horror Film
*The 90’s teen horror film “The Craft” has been given the reboot treatment from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.
We previously introduced you to the new coven of teenage witches in “The Craft: Legacy,” which is a continuation of the original film.
The reboot reportedly follows a story similar to the original 1996 film (including some of the rituals), which starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk and Rachel True.
The part of Rochelle was originally written for a white actress, but True ultimately landed the role, MovieWeb reports.
“It’s a big movie in terms of my career, but it’s also a big movie for Black people out there,” True explained. “It’s one of the first teen movies that wasn’t a Black teen movie or a white teen movie.
The actress admits that once filming started, she was reminded by members on the production team of her “lowly” status compared to her more famous white co-stars.
“When we were shooting the movie, I had literally been told by my team to stay away from Fairuza. [They said] she can get away with stuff, and you will get fired for it. I was literally told, ‘You’re Black, so don’t say, ‘F**k you, mommy,’ like the white girls.'”
True also took issue with how the studio chose to promote the movie.
“[The publicity team] put up a poster of the four of us, mentioned the three girls and then skipped down the call sheet, I think, ‘This is how Black actors get underpaid, this is how they get forgotten, and it’s part of why I mouthed off about the publicity back in the day that I was excluded from. At the time, I don’t think my castmates understood; they were like, ‘You’re not as famous as us.’ What they didn’t get is that in the early to mid-1990s, [the studios] excluded the Black person, which meant they were never going to be as famous as you because they didn’t get the press.”
The character arc for Rochelle was dealing with racism at school and being the target for bullies. Looking back on this, True says she can appreciate the writers’ approach.
“I remember thinking, ‘Do they see Blackness as a problem?’ All the characters have issues, and to me being Black wasn’t an issue; the way other people treat me for being Black is the issue. But once I really thought about when I got older, I realized it’s a good thing they have that in there. We’d come out of a time where we had things like The Cosby Show where nobody ever mentioned racism, and here was a movie that tackled it head on. I do think it’s interesting, though, that the other three characters never say anything about it! Not one of them is ever like, ‘That’s too bad that she’s racist towards you.’ I don’t think they would do that today.”
Entertainment
Amanda Meadows & Husband Geoffrey Golden Host New ‘Dirt Cheap’ Podcast / EUR Exclusive / Watch
*The podcast production house Neon Hum has partnered up with Sony Music Entertainment for a brand new podcast called “Dirt Cheap.”
The show takes on a modern look of the 1940s novel “Murder in the Glass Room” by Edwin Rolfe and Lester Fuller.
Featured on the podcast is comics publisher Amanda Meadows and her husband Geoffery Golden. The duo spends time reading the novel out loud and taking a deep dive into the plot with their listeners.
“There is a murder. It really does literally happen in the glass room. It’s super funny when we finally discover the murder. A small spoiler is that the protagonist, Phil is the number one protagonist for his wife’s murder,” says Meadows.
Bizarre, noir and unique are words that describe the book. However, the podcast is all of that plus more. Although the novel is nearly 80 years old, the couple has no issues sparking the conversation. Meadows says this is partially because the novel is relatable to current times.
“In 1945, half of the country were fascists and half of them were socialists and we’re still there,” reminds Amanda.” History doesn’t necessarily repeat but it rhymes right?” .
Listeners can find ‘Dirt Cheap’ on all major podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Take a listen below.
Check out the podcast:
