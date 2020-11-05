Today’s Video
Lord Ha’ Mercy: Paula White Accuses ‘Demonic Covenants’ of Rigging Trump’s Re-Election (Watch)
*Paula White, President Trump’s “spiritual adviser,” has gone viral again for a prayer service she held Wednesday, Nov. 4, with the purpose of summoning “angels” to aid in Trump’s re-election campaign.
In the video, White says “demonic covenants” and “demonic confederacies” are trying to “hijack the election” and the “plan of God.”
“We break and divide every demonic confederacy against the election, against America, against that who you have declared to be in the White House. We break it up in the name of Jesus.” White declared from the pulpit.
Watch below:
Of course this was mercilessly mocked on Twitter. Someone even made an Eminem remix.
That Paula White Eminem remix though
🔥 lit is what all them young kids say right ? pic.twitter.com/Exu9WKtCph
— Charlie Flowe (@DjFlowe) November 5, 2020
‘His House’ Horror Movie Sparks Immigration Conversation [TRAILER]
*Looking for something to deep dive into on Netflix? Check out director Remi Weekes’ debut feature “His House,” which centers on two Sudanese refugees who are given asylum in Britain but under some pretty strict rules.
They can’t work and they must not leave the deteriorating house which they are assigned. They are further tormented by a ‘night witch’ and ghosts/spirits who live in the walls. Check out the trailer above.
While “His House” is certainly a horror film, Weekes says it’s also a social commentary.
“Generally what happens when you’re a fan of any kind of art form is you can love it but also be aware that the people inside the film don’t really share your same references, or that the faces in a scene aren’t the people you spend your life with,” said Weeks. “I think probably for me I want to tell the same scale of story and employ the same type of experimentation, and spectacle to create conversations that may be more relevant to my life. So this film for example creates a conversation about assimilation and how much of yourself do you let go to fit into a new world.”
READ MORE: Folks Are Thanking Stacey Abrams Directly for Putting Georgia in Play for Democrats (Video)
Weekes admits that making the Netflix film was an “overwhelming experience.”
“During the development of this film we did a lot of research on the first-hand experiences of asylum seekers in the U.K. and people from South Sudan. When we were doing the research one of the things I found particularly interesting, which began the journey of the film, was that when you claim asylum you’re given accommodations, given a house, but there’s a really draconian rule that you’re not allowed to leave or go to a different house,” Weekes said. “You have to stay put. And you can’t get a job. You’re given a small allowance. So for many people claiming asylum it can be traumatizing. And that was the center of the film.”
In the film, Bol (Sope Dirisu) is optimistic by his new beginning in the UK, while Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) struggles to make their strange new house a home.
“I thought that could be a way into the story, if these two sides were a married couple, and this is their way of trying to work out who they were in this new world and how they want to move forward into it,” said Weekes. “I love horror films, but I didn’t want this to just be about horror. It’s about the emotional journey and the emotional feelings of the characters over how does it feel to be in that place?”
“His House” is now streaming on Netflix.
David Oyelowo’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired ‘Come Away’ Targeted by Racist Reviews
*David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie are serving up a new spin to the stories behind Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.
The latest trailer for “Come Away” has dropped, starring actress Keira Chansa as Alice and Oyelowo and Jolie as her parents Jack and Rose.
As noted by PEOPLE, the trailer features “details from the Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan stories,” but with an interracial twist.
Meanwhile, fans of the beloved stories are already criticizing the film, so much so that IMDb has taken down user ratings to prevent racial comments and negative reviews,THR reports.
READ MORE: Black 4th Grader with Autism Sues Nashville School District Over ‘Let’s Make a Slave’ Lesson (Video)
Before Peter became Pan ✨ Before Alice went to Wonderland ✨ Watch the trailer for #ComeAwayMovie starring David Oyelowo, Anna Chancellor and Angelina Jolie. Discover the magic In Cinemas December 4. pic.twitter.com/T7ALVTrxjp
— Signature Entertainment (@SignatureEntUK) October 29, 2020
“The thing you fear most as a filmmaker is for any kind of stink to build up around your film,” explains Oyelowo, who also produced the film. “In an era when there is so much content to take in, all it takes is looking at the rating on IMDb or on a trailer to subconsciously make a decision as to whether you are going to engage with that content or not.”
Oyelowo received similar harassment over his 2016 feature “A United Kingdom,” where he plays a prince who falls in love and marries a British white woman.
“We had such a tirade and influx of racial negative comments that Fox Searchlight had to take down our Facebook page,” he recalls.
“For a film that hasn’t been released yet — the ratings are supposed to be based on the people watching the films — it was clear there was something about the tone and nature of the film that was bumping certain people,” says Oyelowo. “One of the first things I did was to make IMDb aware of this because I know it had an effect on A United Kingdom five years ago.”
Back in 2018, Oyelowo posted a group selfie on Instagram of the colorful cast and crew behind “Come Away.” He captioned the photo, “Our film COME AWAY is now in the can! Can’t wait to share this magical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan with you all.”
“Come Away,” meant as a prequel to Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan, is set to open in the U.S. on Nov. 13. The user ratings for the movie have since been taken down on IMDB.
Gang Member Who Kidnapped Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 24 Years
*The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member who kidnapped rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in July 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to 24 years in prison.
Anthony “Harv” Ellison was convicted for the kidnapping in a fall 2019 trial. He was also convicted for retaliatory-related gang violence that involved 6ix9ine’s then-manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and an innocent bystander anmed Mark Hobdy, Complex reports.
We previously reported, 6ix9ine was showing off approximately $15,000 to $20,000 in cash and flaunting his $750,000 chain before all of it was snatched in a robbery, kidnapping and beating that landed him in the hospital.
Wednesday’s sentencing hearing was about the kidnapping, but much of it reportedly centered around the slashing of Hobdy, who was close friends with Ellison’s original intended target.
READ MORE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Sexual Assault Over 2015 Video Showing Abuse of Minor
View this post on Instagram
“The slashing of Mark Hobdy is one of the most brutal acts of violence in this case,” said Assistant US Attorney Michael Longyear. “Mr. Ellison felt it incumbent upon himself that he would get close to a friend of the person who committed the act, and that was the case here.”
Ellison’s attack required 300 stitches to close a gash. “The personal nature to walk up to someone and open up their face is truly horrifying,” Longyear continued.
Judge Engelmayer noted that Hobdy “was entirely a blameless person” caught between Ellison and Jordan’s intra-gang war.
“You carved up a human being’s face for no reason other than to send a message,” Engelmayer told Ellison. “You personally scarred Mark Hobdy for life.”
Ellison’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, also took aim at 6ix9ine during the hearing.
“If he didn’t bring violence to Nine Trey, then he certainly profited mightily from it,” Cannick said of the rapper, noting that he joined the gang and committed crimes to boost his brand and image.
“He did those things because it helped him to the tune of millions of dollars,” he said.
