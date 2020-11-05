News
Nas Talks New Album, Working with Nipsey Hustle and Possible JAY-Z Collab
*In a new interview, hip-hop icon Nas dished with NME about his new album “King’s Disease,’ hanging with the late Amy Winehouse and possibly reuniting with Jay-Z on a new track.
The publication caught up with Nas on a Zoom call, during which he got candid about fighting systemic racism and Nipsey Hussle’s plans for a Nas documentary. There’s also the possibility of a Nas biopic.
“There’s been talk about me doing my life story, like a TV series. [Producer] Brian Grazer called me into his office years ago to discuss doing something like that. I think it’ll happen if it’s supposed to happen, and when it’s time,” the rapper explained. “It could be too soon right now, I don’t know. But it has to feel right. It has to come together in a way that makes me go: ’This will make a difference. This will be what I think it should be. I don’t wanna just do it just to see my life story. It has to be right.”
Check out excerpts from his conversation with NME below.
‘King’s Disease’ is a very complex album with a lot for the listener to digest…
“I wanted to put together a bunch of music that represents Nasir in 2020. Me and [rapper and producer] Hit-Boy started working on it before COVID hit but then the quarantine stopped us and I decided I didn’t wanna release it anymore. But then I got the call from him and he woke me up, telling me that we gotta finish it. So it’s just a piece of work around what I was thinking this year.”
There’s a moment where you refer to King’s Disease as “rich man disease” – have you ever suffered from believing your own hype?
“I wanna say probably, because everybody gets caught up for at least five minutes in their life, where you’re just in love with the moment that you’re in. The moment of achievement, the moment of success, you know? But I’m not the guy that dwells on anything that’s not feeding me either. So I can’t say that I’ve let anything get the best of me, but I’m human. So perhaps maybe somewhere down the line I have, yeah.”
The album’s lead single, ‘Ultra Black’, is a beautiful celebration of Black excellence. Sadly, there are still white people in the world who think that being pro-Black means being anti-white…
“I think people don’t realise there’s a reason for records like James Brown’s ‘Say It Loud – I’m Black And I’m Proud’. They weren’t recorded because everything was OK and we wanted to say, ‘Hey man, I’m better than you white people.’ The reason for them is the foot on our necks. We’re in a world right now where we’re facing some really terrible racist practices and there are people who don’t realise it’s happening. So these records were made to remind us that we are God’s creation just like every white man, every Asian brother, and everyone else.
“We’re trying to tell you that we’ve been told that we’re nothing so much that we’re breaking down the ignorance. We’re breaking down the hatred, we’re breaking down the lies. We’re removing the chokehold of systemic racism from our throats. Systemic racism kills our spirit. It kills our drive. It kills our souls. It kills our dreams and it kills our body with bullets, you know, by the people that were supposed to protect us. So ‘Ultra Black’ represents love.”
A few months back you posted a pic of you and Nipsey Hussle to celebrate what would have been his 35th birthday. You captioned it: “We had plans my brother.” What were you guys talking about doing?
“It was more to do with business and investment business. One thing he wanted to talk to me about was putting together a documentary on ‘I Am’ [the 1999 album that was originally intended as a live album]. Once it got bootlegged, I didn’t even want to hear it again. I didn’t want to hear those songs again. I was just upset, you know? Nipsey was really serious about doing a documentary about it and he was working on it. Not as far as like gathering footage, but I gave him my blessing to do it.”
You were good friends with Amy Winehouse. You recorded a couple of records together – 2012’s ‘Cherry Wine’ and 2011’s ‘Like Smoke’ – but were there any more planned?
“We discussed a song for her next album, which was a ‘Me & Mr. Jones’ part two in a way. I forget the name, but it was something like ‘The Fuckery’. But yeah, we talked about doing another song together and just working together. More than anything, we just talked and joked around. We shared the same birthday and we liked the same type of humour. She had jokes so we’d just sit there and joke on the phone for hours.”
Last year, New York rapper Dave East told NME about a Timbaland beat he has with a Jay-Z verse on it. He said he wants to get you on it alongside him and Jay . Has he asked you about it?
“He told me about it. I was just waiting on a phone call.”
So you’re open to the idea?
“Yeah. I haven’t heard the song yet, but all East has to do is tell me when it’s a go, and if it’s a go I’m there.”
Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ is out now on all streaming platforms.
Read his full NME interview here.
George Floyd
Lock THEM Up! Judge Orders ONE Trial for All 4 George Floyd Murder Case Cops
*A Minnesota judge who is overseeing the trial of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the killing of George Floyd has ruled today that all four men will stand trial together. The legal case would also, in fact, remain in Minneapolis.
Hennepin County District Judge Peter A. Cahill decided on the trial after the officers’ legal teams requested they undergo separate trials months earlier in September at a hearing. The lawyers representing — Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — argued that their clients might get a fairer trial if they were done separately outside of Hennepin County, according to @foxnews and @apnews
Defense lawyers also argued that because of the high-profile case, witnesses could be intimidated, along with jurors. Also, lawyers argued that the former officers should face separate trials due to each officer trying to diminish each other’s character by finger-pointing.
Entertainment
Forest Whitaker Stars In David E. Talbert’s New Christmas Film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
*Well kids it’s that time of year again. The Christmas season is upon us, which means it’s time to grab the family and watch Christmas movies!
The Netflix original “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a feel-good movie for all. This star-studded cast embodies all of the emotions of the holiday season, the good and the bad. The film stars Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle, a toymaker who loses his magic and belief in Christmas and in himself after feeling like he’s lost everything.
His estranged daughter sends her daughter to spend the holidays with her grandfather who is not thrilled about her arrival.
But that doesn’t stop young Journey, played by Madalen Mills, from trying to lift her grandfather’s spirit. After being betrayed by his former apprentice Jeronicus gave up his toy-making profession.
Journey, who is filled with joy and optimism, is determined to help him find his passion again.
For some, the holidays aren’t always a joyful time but people like Journey are needed to help push people back to their joy. We sat down with Forest Whitaker to talk about the film and how it’s helpful to allow others to uplift you and support you.
“Sometimes we go on a journey and we’re struggling, we think we got to bare the world on our shoulders. By sharing and connecting you allow yourself to know you’re not alone,” says Whitaker. Once Jeronicus opens up to his granddaughter he allows space for his world to change and experience a Christmas miracle.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is such an uplifting and exciting movie and not just because of the story. Director David E. Talbert also incorporated singing, dancing, action, and special effects.
This is definitely not your typical Christmas movie. Talbert says he wanted to take all of the wonders and epic feels of what he saw growing up and he did just that with this film.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” also stars Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ricky Martin, and will be streaming on Netflix November 13.
Entertainment
‘Tenet’ to Arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Home Release Next Month
*Warner Bros. has anounced the home-release date for Christopher Nolan’s time-trippy “Tenet” thriller.
Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, “Tenet” will be available via 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms staring this Dec. 15.
In the film, Washington plays a secret agent who must travel through and invert time to stop a Russian oligarch from inciting World War III.
“Tenet” grossed $350 million at the global box office to date.
“Warner Bros. released Tenet, and I’m thrilled that it has made almost $350 million,” said Nolan, per EW. “But I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words.”
In the film, Washington is known simply as The Protagonist, and he was given no back story about his character.
“It excited me that there was very little information about him, because that means we got to build from scratch and develop him together, Christopher and I,” he explained. “He really let me take a crack at him, and I built a backstory so that all his motivations came from a specific place.” In creating that backstory, Washington latched onto one key plot point: early in the movie, The Protagonist takes a cyanide pill after being captured, opting to kill himself rather than give up his fellow agents. He later wakes up in a hospital bed to discover that the pill was fake–a test, designed by his shadowy employers. By taking the pill, he passed.
“That definitely sets the tone, as our intro to the character,” Washington said of that sequence. “Even when you’re seeing him in the hospital bed, and what it means to him, that he didn’t get his team out. There’s something to be said about his vulnerability, and how much he cares. I think that’s what separates him from other black ops, from other spies, the fact that he cares so much and he believes in people. It’s a strength, not a weakness.”
The actor previously said he’s down for a “Tenet” sequel.
“In my mind, that’s a yes!” Washington told Esquire.“We will be doing this again, we’ll see you in a couple of years. In reality, I don’t know. Chris does what he wants. Maybe he has something that he’s developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he’s been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don’t know. I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more, because I think we found something really unique.”
