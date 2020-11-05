Urban Hip Hop
Gang Member Who Kidnapped Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 24 Years
*The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member who kidnapped rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in July 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to 24 years in prison.
Anthony “Harv” Ellison was convicted for the kidnapping in a fall 2019 trial. He was also convicted for retaliatory-related gang violence that involved 6ix9ine’s then-manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and an innocent bystander anmed Mark Hobdy, Complex reports.
We previously reported, 6ix9ine was showing off approximately $15,000 to $20,000 in cash and flaunting his $750,000 chain before all of it was snatched in a robbery, kidnapping and beating that landed him in the hospital.
Wednesday’s sentencing hearing was about the kidnapping, but much of it reportedly centered around the slashing of Hobdy, who was close friends with Ellison’s original intended target.
READ MORE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Sexual Assault Over 2015 Video Showing Abuse of Minor
View this post on Instagram
“The slashing of Mark Hobdy is one of the most brutal acts of violence in this case,” said Assistant US Attorney Michael Longyear. “Mr. Ellison felt it incumbent upon himself that he would get close to a friend of the person who committed the act, and that was the case here.”
Ellison’s attack required 300 stitches to close a gash. “The personal nature to walk up to someone and open up their face is truly horrifying,” Longyear continued.
Judge Engelmayer noted that Hobdy “was entirely a blameless person” caught between Ellison and Jordan’s intra-gang war.
“You carved up a human being’s face for no reason other than to send a message,” Engelmayer told Ellison. “You personally scarred Mark Hobdy for life.”
Ellison’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, also took aim at 6ix9ine during the hearing.
“If he didn’t bring violence to Nine Trey, then he certainly profited mightily from it,” Cannick said of the rapper, noting that he joined the gang and committed crimes to boost his brand and image.
“He did those things because it helped him to the tune of millions of dollars,” he said.
Philadelphia Officials Release Bodycam, Names of Officers Involved in Walter Wallace Jr. Shooting [VIDEO]
*The City of Philadelphia has identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., the 27-year-old Black man who killed last month during a confrontation with law enforcement.
During a press conference Wednesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw named Sean Matarazzo, 25, and Thomas Munz, 26, as the officers involved in the deadly incident, ABC News reports. Officials also released audio and bodycam footage of the officers’ interaction with Wallace in the moments leading up to his death.
We previously reported… the shooting occurred on Oct. 26 before 4 p.m. as officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Officers ordered Wallace to drop a knife he was holding, but a police spokeswoman said Wallace instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times.”
READ MORE: Fatal Shooting of Walter Wallace Prompts Rioting in Philly – 30 Cops Injured, 1 Hit by Truck
The Philadelphia police officers who killed #WalterWallaceJr while he was having a mental health crisis did not have Tasers.
They shot him at least 14 times.
His mother said family had told the officers Wallace was having a crisis: “They stood there and laughed at us.” pic.twitter.com/WgGUkrhZE7
— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 29, 2020
Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at Wallace as he walks in the street and around a car. They yelled at him to put his knife down, but Wallace ignored the demands and began moving toward Matarazzo and Munz, according to police officials. Seconds later, each of the officers fired seven shots at Wallace.
“I understand he had a knife, but that does not give you carte blanche to execute a man, quite frankly,” family attorney Shaka Johnson told reporters at a news conference. “What other than death did you intend when you shoot a man — each officer — seven times apiece?”
The killing of Wallace and graphic cellphone video of the deadly encounter sparked protests, rioting and looting in Philadelphia.
Despite claims from the local police union president that Wallace was seen “lunging” at officers in the video, Johnson said the bodycam footage shows that that’s simply not true.
“What you will not see…and mark my words on this, you will not see a man with a knife lunging at police,” she said.
“The city has failed, not only the Wallace family, not only the other members of that community, who will be scarred and traumatized for the remainder of their days, but the city has also failed those police officers, it failed them tremendously,” Johnson said. “The only remedy the police had, in that moment per their thinking, was their service weapon. There was no less lethal action available. And that has been our war cry.”
City officials (and the Wallace family) released a joint statement on Friday, noting that the release of the body camera footage and 911 audio “is in the best interest of our city and its residents.”
“Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city,” the statement said. “The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible.”
The police shooting of Wallace is still under investigation.
LeBron James on Mission to Solve Murder of His Close Friend’s Sister
*LeBron James is demanding justice for the sister of his friend Brandon Weems, who was discovered in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.
Ericka Weems, 37, was pronounced dead at her home on Nov. 2 following a welfare check, and her death has been ruled a homicide, PEOPLE reports.
The Lakers star is now on a mssion to solve her murder and he’s calling on the residents of his hometown of Akron, Ohio, for help.
“My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom,” James tweeted.
READ MORE:LeBron James to Produce ‘Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street’ Documentary
AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020
“My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel,” he added.
“She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart,” said Brandon in an interview with News 5 Cleveland. “I’m going to miss her dearly.”
Sister Shermaine Weems-Reed also told the outlet, “They just stripped our whole world in the blink of an eye.”
Summit County Crimestoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information about Weems’ death. Anyone with information can call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO at 274637. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
R. Kelly: Judge Rules Jury Will be Anonymous in New York Trial
*A judge has ruled that R. Kelly’s federal sex trafficking case in Brooklyn will be heard by an anonymous jury.
“Empaneling an anonymous jury is appropriate given the seriousness of the charges, the defendant’s history of obstructing the judicial process, the potential for juror intimidation and the intensity of media attention given to this case,” US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly wrote in her ruling, MSN reports.
Kelly has been in custody at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center for over a year awaiting trail for various sex crimes, including child pornography. In New York City, he faces multiple federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The singer’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, called for his release in August after he was attacked by a fellow inmate.
“Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R. Kelly at the MCC in Chicago,” Greenberg tweeted at the time. “We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured.”
READ MORE: R. Kelly’s Latest Request for Release Denied After Alleged Beating in Lockdown
Greenberg said release of his client was vital for his own safety.
“Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process,” Greenberg added.
Last month, a judge shot down Kelly’s bid to get out of the slammer. Earlier this year, a judge also denied his request for release over coronavirus concerns.
Meanwhile, Kelly’s attorneys disagree with Donnelly’s anonymous jurors ruling, noting that it would limit their ability to question potential jurors.
Judge Donnelly wrote that she was “unpersuaded” by the defense’s argument to run “what amounts to background checks” on them.
The judge also cited the possibility that “social media will become a tool for the harassment and intimidation of the jurors should their identities be made public.”
Greenberg previously told CNN that the “idea that R. Kelly is going to do anything while his case is pending to intimidate jurors or threaten jurors like some 1950s mobster is ludicrous.”
“I’ve done cases with anonymous juries,” Greenberg said in July. “But we, as his lawyers, should certainly know where the jurors are from, what they do for a living. The idea of jury selection is that you have some idea of whom you’re selecting.”
Kelly’s trial has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
