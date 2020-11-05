EUR Commentary
Election Night: A Battle for the Soul of the Nation
*When I woke up on Tuesday morning, I could not help but think about who voters would cast their ballots for in the final hours of this year’s Presidential Election. An election that should be considered one of the most important of this generation’s lifetime. It is arguably more significant than the history-making victory of President Barack Obama in 2008 and the shocking landslide loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The results of this year’s election will reveal a great many things about our nation. For one, it will solidify what our identity is as a county in terms of progression and status quo traditionalism (at least for the meantime). Second, it will show if we “truly” believe and embody the values of equality, truth, justice and progress that is often our criticism for countries that lack them. Lastly, it will expose if President Trump genuinely has the support of a “silent majority” of Americans who unequivocally believe in his platform and refuse to let his abrasive personality and constant flow of lies prevent his reelection.
In all honesty this election is a battle of our nation’s soul that asks the question; “Will we choose to be better?” In other words, do we continue with the Trump train of mediocrity and division or do we join Vice-President Biden in mending the wounds of racism and selfishness that has plagued our country since inception.
Currently, as of the time of this publishing, Biden is winning in the national polls. CNN lists Biden as having 237 electoral votes and Trump as having 213. Both their roads to White House depend on several swing states. However, these states changed over the course of election night with the current states needing to be claimed by the two opposing candidates being: Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Biden has picked up Wisconsin, gaining 10 electoral votes and is leading in close percentages in Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. While, Trump leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.
The major news networks believe that Pennsylvania is especially a key battleground state and consensus is that it is vital if either candidate wants a real chance at capturing the White House. Trump has a comfortable lead in the state and it looks like he could very well see another four years in the Oval Office. However, Biden could do without the Keystone State if he secures Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan.
Even with that said, this election is too close to call. The fact still remains that Trump is popular amongst his base and a few key groups of people such as Black males and Latinos, specifically of Cuban and Venezuelan ancestry. I personally hope for a Biden and Harris victory this election, but we will have to wait for the “Trump, you’re fired!” celebration.
Frankly, if Biden does come out of this dogfight victorious, his victory should not be seen as a culmination of America’s dearth of racial animosity and economic inequality. To accept this thinking would be utterly ignorant; such as when people equated President Obama’s 2008 election with America being post-racial. To be honest, I’m not sure what a Biden victory would mean for Americans who select him over Trump.
Personally, a Biden win for me would mean gaining a President that can put a sentence together and have coherent thoughts, while espousing unity amongst a divided nation. But for others it could mean choosing to no longer be a spectator to the reality show that is Washington and a return to normalcy in the sense of a traditional President. So in essence, a Biden victory could mean a number of things; a majority of Americans could of decided they want a leader who is competent and heals division or some just defected from their usual political affiliation in order to save its image (cough, cough…The Lincoln Project). Whatever the reason is, a Joe Biden White House will undoubtedly be a considerable improvement over the current Administration.
EURweb.com, Everything Urban & RadioScope (formerly The Electronic Urban Report) Covering the Culture since 1997
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
Education
Memphis Boy, 6, Raps Careers Beginning with Every Letter of the Alphabet (Watch)
*A 6-year-old Memphis boy is getting national attention for a viral video where he raps the ABCs of careers!
Six-year-old Robert Samuel White and his father Bobby came up with the “You Can Be ABCs” of careers, rapping about a different career for every letter of the alphabet. For example, Sam raps: “You can be an F, you can be a firefighter, fight fires in red trucks.”
The adorable video has gone viral with more than 40,000 views on YouTube!
Watch below:
Business
Morehouse College Partners With Points of Light in Social Justice Initiative to Fight Systemic Racism (Video)
*Global nonprofit Points of Light is partnering with Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically black college focused on educating men, to launch “Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism,” a new initiative designed to empower businesses, nonprofits and individuals to use their influence to fight against systemic racism.
In cooperation with leading experts, Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism will host a series of virtual and in-person community forums that will feature leaders in the racial equity movement, partnering organizations, grassroots organizers and everyday people who have experienced racism and are fighting against injustice.
Each community conversation will provide strategies for taking action and resources for deeper learning so that participants can have the tools necessary to launch effective social issue campaigns in their communities.
The first conversation titled, “Moving Forward: Taking Action on Race and Equity,” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. This discussion will be moderated by Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin with special guests, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; Michael Smith, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Frederick J. Riley, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project. This event will serve as the official kick off for the monthly forums.
For more information about Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism, check out the fundraising videos below. To learn about upcoming events, resources and ways to get engaged, visit www.pointsoflight.org/listen-learn-act-to-end-racism/.
Education
Black Doctor (Shawn Smith) Launches Diabetes Meal Plan For African Americans
Austin, TX — Dr. Shawn Smith, CEO and founder of the My Black Diabetes Meal Plan, has released the first-ever core product for reversing diabetes in African American pre-diabetics & Type 2 patients. It is called The 28 Day Plan. Designed to address the systemic challenges Black Americans face when dealing with diabetes, the program makes eating well a habit, not a chore.
The 28 Day Plan has taken the team over 560 hours of nutritional investigation to acquire and build. The core plan comes with easy to use software built around Black ‘soul food’ culture, detailed recipe and grocery lists, and a baseline of food combinations that have been used to take user A1cs (the three-month snapshot of blood sugar levels) from a 12 (high and unhealthy) to 5.2 (normal range).
Each plan is supported with a unique alkaline approach and backed by decades of peer-reviewed nutrition science shown to be the most impactful on blood glucose levels in long-term participants. With a growing community of Black diabetics also available through the platform, Black people facing diabetes learn quickly that they have a community of supporters who are going through the same experiences and are eager to grow together.
“We’re out to initiate a new type of Black activism & empowerment, one where serving our community in powerful ways is completely normal,” says Dr. Smith. “Since we know Black diabetics are 50% more likely to go blind from the disease and 2.5 times more likely to die from diabetic complications than their White counterparts, I believe one of the best forms of protest is to live life without the fear of death or the stress of a failing body. Unfortunately, you can’t do that if you’re A1cs are too high.
RELATED NEWS: State Offers New Rape, Assault Protections for Health Care Workers
Removing Type 2 diabetes and its complications from the Black community is one way we’re giving our people their freedom back… and it’s only the beginning.”
“I’m so glad you are [My Black Diabetes Meal Plan] getting involved in this fight,” said Dr. Antonio Smith (no relation to founder) of Internal Medicine Physician at Harper University Hospital- Detroit Medical Center. “Lifestyle change is one of the most overlooked ways diabetic patients are able to permanently get off medication that I’ve seen. We needed something like this.”
The 28 Day Plan is customized and personalized for each user. The free diabetic assessment and plan are now available for use directly online at MyBlackDiabetesMealPlan.com.
The purpose of My Black Diabetes Meal Plan is to eradicate Type 2 diabetes in the Black community. With painstaking research, collaborations with internal medicine physicians, and chronically high HbA1cs.
For press inquiries, contact Shawn Smith at [email protected] or 512-456-8017.
source:
Shawn Smith
[email protected]
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]