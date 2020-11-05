David Oyelowo’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired ‘Come Away’ Targeted by Racist Reviews

*David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie are serving up a new spin to the stories behind Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.

The latest trailer for “Come Away” has dropped, starring actress Keira Chansa as Alice and Oyelowo and Jolie as her parents Jack and Rose.

As noted by PEOPLE, the trailer features “details from the Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan stories,” but with an interracial twist.

Meanwhile, fans of the beloved stories are already criticizing the film, so much so that IMDb has taken down user ratings to prevent racial comments and negative reviews,THR reports.

READ MORE: Black 4th Grader with Autism Sues Nashville School District Over ‘Let’s Make a Slave’ Lesson (Video)

Before Peter became Pan ✨ Before Alice went to Wonderland ✨ Watch the trailer for #ComeAwayMovie starring David Oyelowo, Anna Chancellor and Angelina Jolie. Discover the magic In Cinemas December 4. pic.twitter.com/T7ALVTrxjp — Signature Entertainment (@SignatureEntUK) October 29, 2020



“The thing you fear most as a filmmaker is for any kind of stink to build up around your film,” explains Oyelowo, who also produced the film. “In an era when there is so much content to take in, all it takes is looking at the rating on IMDb or on a trailer to subconsciously make a decision as to whether you are going to engage with that content or not.”

Oyelowo received similar harassment over his 2016 feature “A United Kingdom,” where he plays a prince who falls in love and marries a British white woman.

“We had such a tirade and influx of racial negative comments that Fox Searchlight had to take down our Facebook page,” he recalls.

“For a film that hasn’t been released yet — the ratings are supposed to be based on the people watching the films — it was clear there was something about the tone and nature of the film that was bumping certain people,” says Oyelowo. “One of the first things I did was to make IMDb aware of this because I know it had an effect on A United Kingdom five years ago.”

Back in 2018, Oyelowo posted a group selfie on Instagram of the colorful cast and crew behind “Come Away.” He captioned the photo, “Our film COME AWAY is now in the can! Can’t wait to share this magical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan with you all.”

“Come Away,” meant as a prequel to Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan, is set to open in the U.S. on Nov. 13. The user ratings for the movie have since been taken down on IMDB.