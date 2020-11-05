Film
David Oyelowo’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired ‘Come Away’ Targeted by Racist Reviews
*David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie are serving up a new spin to the stories behind Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.
The latest trailer for “Come Away” has dropped, starring actress Keira Chansa as Alice and Oyelowo and Jolie as her parents Jack and Rose.
As noted by PEOPLE, the trailer features “details from the Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan stories,” but with an interracial twist.
Meanwhile, fans of the beloved stories are already criticizing the film, so much so that IMDb has taken down user ratings to prevent racial comments and negative reviews,THR reports.
Before Peter became Pan ✨ Before Alice went to Wonderland ✨ Watch the trailer for #ComeAwayMovie starring David Oyelowo, Anna Chancellor and Angelina Jolie. Discover the magic In Cinemas December 4. pic.twitter.com/T7ALVTrxjp
— Signature Entertainment (@SignatureEntUK) October 29, 2020
“The thing you fear most as a filmmaker is for any kind of stink to build up around your film,” explains Oyelowo, who also produced the film. “In an era when there is so much content to take in, all it takes is looking at the rating on IMDb or on a trailer to subconsciously make a decision as to whether you are going to engage with that content or not.”
Oyelowo received similar harassment over his 2016 feature “A United Kingdom,” where he plays a prince who falls in love and marries a British white woman.
“We had such a tirade and influx of racial negative comments that Fox Searchlight had to take down our Facebook page,” he recalls.
“For a film that hasn’t been released yet — the ratings are supposed to be based on the people watching the films — it was clear there was something about the tone and nature of the film that was bumping certain people,” says Oyelowo. “One of the first things I did was to make IMDb aware of this because I know it had an effect on A United Kingdom five years ago.”
Back in 2018, Oyelowo posted a group selfie on Instagram of the colorful cast and crew behind “Come Away.” He captioned the photo, “Our film COME AWAY is now in the can! Can’t wait to share this magical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan with you all.”
“Come Away,” meant as a prequel to Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan, is set to open in the U.S. on Nov. 13. The user ratings for the movie have since been taken down on IMDB.
‘His House’ Horror Movie Sparks Immigration Conversation [TRAILER]
*Looking for something to deep dive into on Netflix? Check out director Remi Weekes’ debut feature “His House,” which centers on two Sudanese refugees who are given asylum in Britain but under some pretty strict rules.
They can’t work and they must not leave the deteriorating house which they are assigned. They are further tormented by a ‘night witch’ and ghosts/spirits who live in the walls. Check out the trailer above.
While “His House” is certainly a horror film, Weekes says it’s also a social commentary.
“Generally what happens when you’re a fan of any kind of art form is you can love it but also be aware that the people inside the film don’t really share your same references, or that the faces in a scene aren’t the people you spend your life with,” said Weeks. “I think probably for me I want to tell the same scale of story and employ the same type of experimentation, and spectacle to create conversations that may be more relevant to my life. So this film for example creates a conversation about assimilation and how much of yourself do you let go to fit into a new world.”
Weekes admits that making the Netflix film was an “overwhelming experience.”
“During the development of this film we did a lot of research on the first-hand experiences of asylum seekers in the U.K. and people from South Sudan. When we were doing the research one of the things I found particularly interesting, which began the journey of the film, was that when you claim asylum you’re given accommodations, given a house, but there’s a really draconian rule that you’re not allowed to leave or go to a different house,” Weekes said. “You have to stay put. And you can’t get a job. You’re given a small allowance. So for many people claiming asylum it can be traumatizing. And that was the center of the film.”
In the film, Bol (Sope Dirisu) is optimistic by his new beginning in the UK, while Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) struggles to make their strange new house a home.
“I thought that could be a way into the story, if these two sides were a married couple, and this is their way of trying to work out who they were in this new world and how they want to move forward into it,” said Weekes. “I love horror films, but I didn’t want this to just be about horror. It’s about the emotional journey and the emotional feelings of the characters over how does it feel to be in that place?”
“His House” is now streaming on Netflix.
Lashana Lynch: Actress Confirmed as New 007 in ‘No Time to Die’
*It’s official…. actress Lashana Lynch has been confirmed as the new 007, and she’s making history as not only the first Black woman to take on the iconic role, but the first Black person period.
Daniel Craig will be passing the torch to Lynch, but this does not mean that her character, Nomi, will be the new James Bond. The film, “No Time to Die,” will open with Bond in retirement. It was previously reported that Nomi is the “secret agent who inherits the 007 title while Bond himself is in exile.”
News of her casting was announced last summer, and was met with racist pushback from fans of the Bond franchise.
Trina Parks, who made history as the first black James Bond girl, appearing in “Diamonds Are Forever,” also noted her disapproval over a woman becoming 007.
“Lashana is a great actress, but I don’t really agree with her becoming 007. It is not about her color, but just because Bond, the spy code-named 007, was written by Ian Fleming as a man,” she explained to DailyMailTV.
She continued: “So a black James Bond sure, I don’t see why that could not be a move, but as a man. Miss Bond doesn’t have the same ring to it. I think that there are lots of movies already where you have a woman taking center stage, defeating men – and I like that. But I don’t feel that the James Bond franchise has to go there.”
As noted by MovieWeb, Lynch has addressed the abuse hurled her way over her casting.
“I am one Black woman, if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse. I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”
Here’s a look at #NoTimeToDie‘s Lashana Lynch on the cover of @BazaarUK‘s Women of the Year December issue. pic.twitter.com/ZOpcAnjpj2
— James Bond (@007) November 4, 2020
“No Time to Die” will pick up several years after the events of “Spectre.”
Lynch has noted that she wanted to inject some truth into her 007 character.
“I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 percent authentic.”
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, “No Time to Die” is set to arrive in theaters on April 2, 2021.
Wesley Snipes Slams Rumor He ‘Tried to Strangle’ Director of ‘Blade: Trinity’
*In a recent interview with The Guardian, Wesley Snipes denied claims that he almost choked out director David S. Goyer on the set of “Blade: Trinity.”
His response comes six years after comedian Patton Oswalt (who played Hedges in the film) recalled Snipes’ “crazy in a hilarious way” behavior during filming.
In a 2014 interview with fellow comic Pete Holmes, Oswalt claimed Snipes would only respond to the name “Blade,” and communicate mostly with Post-it notes, per Complex.
Cinema Blend notes that Oswalt stated Snipes “tried to strangle” the director, and that Goyer hired bikers to pose as security in response.
Snipes tells The Guardian that if he had actually tried to strangle the director, it would’ve been a bigger story at the time.
SMALL AXE Thank you @THR ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z4iPFi4V9G
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 2, 2020
“Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now. A black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you,” Snipes explained.
Snipes then joked that Oswalt is “a reliable authority on me.” Adding, “Why do people believe this guy’s version of this story? Answer me that.”
“(…) This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem. And all it takes is one person, Mr Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”
Snipes also noted that as an executive producer for the film, he had the “au-thor-i-ty to say, to dictate, to decide.”
You can read his full Guardian piece here.
