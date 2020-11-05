Urban Business
Custom2Fly: Black-Owned Design Company Ensures ‘Representation Matters’
*Custom2Fly, a Black-owned company based in Toronto, Canada, sells custom designed accessories and home decor products that are a must-have for every family. Submit a picture, have it drawn and placed on any of the various items they offer.
There are also signature Black characters for those that would like items less personalized. From luggage covers to backpacks and even bathroom sets, these items will be sure to catch the eye of any onlooker, while adding a personal touch to everyday items.
The founders of the company believe that their items add a touch of exclusivity and melanin to products that are usually accessible by all.
The company ships worldwide, is available online (Custom2Fly.com), and is visible on all major social media platforms. They have had influencers post their items; Most notably Ariana Fletcher (AriTheDon aka TheRealKyleSister) showed off her custom blanket and custom passport cover.
One travel influencer explain why he loves their custom products, “We all travel…I personally don’t like standing and waiting for my luggage to come out because I can accidentally pick up someone else’s due to the fact that they’re all black in color.”
Before the pandemic began, Custom2Fly was a frequent vendor seen at various events across the country including the Black College Expo in New York and Los Angeles. They are anxiously looking forward to attending vendor events again.
For press inquiries, contact Justina Ware at [email protected] at 416-835-3084.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tyler Perry to Hire New Writers, Filmmakers to Help Expand His Brand
*Tyler Perry has heard all the criticism about his writing style and he’s bringing changes to his studios in Atlanta.
After previously catching heat from fans for not having a writers room, the filmmaker plans to hire up-and-coming writers and filmmakers to help expand his brand.
“We’re super excited about the young, up-and-coming filmmakers and new writers that we’re working with,” Michelle Sneed, Tyler Perry Studios president of production and development, tells Variety. “Tyler has solidified his place in the industry; his brand is amazing, and we’ll continue to grow that. Then on the other side, we’re working on promoting, providing a platform and advocating for this new talent, both in front of and behind the camera.”
The news comes after Perry was criticized for revealing that he does not have a “writers room” for his projects, unlike most television shows.
“So, I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room,” Perry said in a video shared to Instagram in January. “And, most of the time, there are 10 people or 12 or whatever that write on these television shows. Well, I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. Work ethic!”
READ MORE: Tyler Perry Says Spike Lee’s Criticism ‘Stung’ But He Still Named A Soundstage After him
View this post on Instagram
Many of Perry’s Black colleagues were quick to call him out on social media for doing a disservice to Black writers.
In an interview with men’s magazine Level earlier this year, the Hollywood mogul recalled the challenges he faced hiring Black writers early in his career, and how this led to his “NO WRITERS ROOM” policy.
“So, when I first started my career, I got a deal with TBS. When it was time to staff, I went to DGA, SAG, and IATSE and I told them, “TBS isn’t paying me the money upfront — I’m financing these shows myself. I’m not Sony, I’m not Disney; I need to work out a deal for pay rates,” Perry tells the publication. “They worked out great deals for me. At the time, I had a bunch of writers who were nonunion, and I was unhappy with every single script they wrote. They were not speaking to the voice. They just didn’t get it.”
He also noted during the interview, “We have four shows coming up with showrunners who will have their own writers and their own writers’ room. There will always be opportunities at Tyler Perry Studios for writers. Always. But for these particular shows, my audience wants my voice.”
Arts & Culture
Entrepreneur JoAnn Scaife Launches Intriguing New Weekly Podcast, Black History Matters 365
*Entrepreneur and respected communicator JoAnn Scaife has launched an intriguing new weekly podcast, Black History Matters 365. Scaife was recently named the national spokesperson for Black History 365 Education (BH365), a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America.
Recent guests on the podcast have included authors Joel A. Freeman, Ph.D., and Dr. Walter Milton, Jr. of Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History; Chris Sanders, former NFL wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans; Dr. Susan West, vice president and chief of staff at Belmont University; and Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr., Civil Rights Movement activist, and Freedom Rider.
“I am thrilled to be the host of this extraordinary new podcast, which is part of Black History 365 Education, a Black-owned and operated faith-based company that has created a revolutionary educational curriculum to display the inclusiveness of African American History,” says Scaife. “In addition to hosting the podcast, I am honored to serve as Black History 365 Education’s spokesperson and Liaison Entrepreneur for the faith-based market. This is truly a God-sent mission for me.”
In her position as BH365 spokesperson, Scaife will help communicate the message of the organization and its new U.S. history textbook, Black History 365 by Freeman and Milton. Both the podcast and the new textbook are generating strong support from educators and influential community leaders.
“Scaife’s podcast is unique because of the compelling questions she asks, along with her ability to unearth creative ways to fill in the education gap in our public schools, community-based organizations and also in the faith-based community,” says Dr. Freeman, who also is the CEO of The Freeman Institute.
“I believe in and support the K-12 Black History 365 (BH365) curriculum,” says Ambassador Andrew Young. “I encourage every school district throughout the United States to strongly consider adopting the comprehensive Black History 365 curriculum as their choice for African American studies.”
MORE NEWS: HBO Offers Barack Obama Episode of LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ for Free (Watch Here)
A serial entrepreneur whose endeavors include Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles, and Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, Scaife was a natural choice to launch the Black History Matters 365 podcast.
“Entrepreneurship is a mission in my life,” she explains. “I take it seriously, and launching the Black History Matters 365 podcast is one of my most passionate projects yet. It’s an honor to interview some of the greatest history-makers of our time. The goal of the podcast is to introduce the theme, ‘African American History as American History,’ in a whole new way, by shining a light on the lives of those in the past and present who have contributed to every level of life. Creating a space for their voices to be heard and for their stories to be told is something I commit to daily.”
Scaife is also the founder and CEO of Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, which trains college students to become highly effective leaders on campus and in the community. She also is the founder of Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles. She is the published author of the devotional book, Beside Still Waters, the first in a planned series of six volumes. For more information, visit besidestillwaters30.com.
Scaife, a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, made history as the first African American female to graduate from Belmont’s School of Religion. She currently is a candidate for the Master of Divinity degree and a scholarship recipient for the Women Leadership Initiative program at Central Baptist Theological Seminary. Her master’s emphasis is on the ministries of education and finance.
With a career of more than 20 years, Scaife has worked with numerous Christian publishing companies, churches, and music industry businesses, serving in the capacity of product manager and developer, advisor, magazine editor, marketing director, publisher, producer, and more. Studying, teaching, and leading others daily to understand the Word of God, her heartbeat is to impact others with the truths of the Bible through her personal and spiritual experiences. She is a highly sought-after inspirational speaker for religious organizations, businesses, universities, and civic institutions. She has amassed numerous awards and recognition throughout her journey, including Who’s Who Women of America; Editor of CCM Urban Magazine; Urban Mission Spokesperson for Wycliffe Bible Translators; Board Member of West African Children’s Mission in Chicago; Project Manager for West African Girls Skill Center in Burkina Faso; Gospel Music Association (GMA) Industry Track Committee Member and Urban Task Force Coordinator; Miss Teen World Pageant (State Representative for Florida); Miss Black Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Miss Black Florida Pageant contestant.
A native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Scaife currently resides in Nashville, TN, where she serves as a collegiate minister, entrepreneur, and businesswoman in the financial industry.
BH365 is a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America. BH365’s purpose is to create cutting-edge resources that invite students, educators, and other readers to become critical thinkers, compassionate listeners, fact-based, respectful communicators, and action-oriented solutionists. For more information about Black History 365 Education and the organization’s history textbook, visit blackhistory365education.com.
Supporters can access the BHM 365 Podcast from a variety of podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Deezer, and many others. For more information about the BHM 365 Podcast, visit blackhistorymatters365.buzzsprout.com.
Entertainment
Talent Takes the Virtual Stage at the ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference via Zoom Sat., Nov. 7 2020
*On Saturday, November 7, 2020 21, the annual “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference kicks off from 1-3pmPT/3-5pmET via Zoom to offer a virtual stage for experienced and aspiring artists during the professional “talent showcase” and the national “talent competition.”
The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference starts with an “Industry Panel Q&A Session” with nine entertainment industry professionals, where attendees can ask questions. Panelists consist of two record label heads; a legal consul; a media publisher; music producers; award winning actor/filmmaker and his manager; a national television host, and professional guitarist.
The professional “talent showcase,” sponsored by Underground Hits Production, will offer performances by R&B sensation Eli, Hip-Hop’s Gxlden Doll, and Jazz trumpeter Vincent Gross (pictured above). The “talent competition” (vocal, songwriting and dance) will offer performances by Pop singer/songwriter Cole Diamond (Los Angeles); dancer Tiarah Williams (Washington, DC); R&B vocalist and the 2019 “ULMII Best Vocals” winner Brittny Terry (Los Angeles); Gospel singer/songwriter TariaJaybre’ (Waterloo, Iowa); Hip-Hop singer/songwriter/rapper/dancer Tori Kay (Los Angeles), and R&B singer/songwriter Jhane B. (Baltimore).
MORE NEWS: Louisville Officer Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend for ‘Emotional Distress’
The industry panelists consists of Digital Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Television Host/Model/Actress Melody Trice (“The Melody Trice Show,” MelodyTrice.com); Founder and General Manager of The Gardner Law Group Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Record Label Head, Music Producer, Marketing Specialist D. Baldwin of Underground Hits Production (UGHits.com); Rock guitarist, singer, songwriter and 2006 winner of CBS’s “Rock Star: Supernova” Lukas Rossi (LukasRossi.com); Multi-Award winning Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Music Producer Robert Watson (Odilllia’s “End of the World”), and Record Label Head Lena Jenkins-Smith of Young Millennium Records.
Free to the public, with space limited to those that log-on first, the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference Zoom access link is located at www.UpliftingMinds2.com, or you can email [email protected] The conference is sponsored by EURweb.com, MelodyTrice.com, ThePulseofEntertainment.com, TheGardnerLawGroup.com, ImaginationLunchbox.com, Anthony-Michael.com, UGHits.com, LawyersRock.com, Twelve27 Production, Superstar Entertainment, LukasRossi.com, Young Millennium Records, Dust Dem AFF Productions,
Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist Award”, winners in three categories (vocals, songwriting, dance) will received over $15,000 valued in prizes that include legal consul from Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); a music legal package from entertainment attorney Richard Jefferson (LawyersRock.com); vocal or acting coaching session from A&R Specialist and Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); a business or public relations strategy with consult from Business Management/Public Relations Specialist Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time and a music track from Virgin Island Music Producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production), and an appearance on “The Melody Trice Show” from TV Host, Model, Actress Melody Trice (MelodyTrice.com).
The national entertainment conference, held annually in Los Angeles and Baltimore, has an impressive success record from the artists and panelists involved throughout the years. Those stories include panelist Tiaunte Kelly (at the time at Hidden Beach Recordings) was scouted at ULMII to produce a segment of “The Dr. Phil Show”; Los Angeles competitor Miguel was signed to a record deal by “ULMII” panelists Jimmy Maynes (then VP of Jive Records) – today Miguel is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter; Baltimore competitor Naturi Naughton was scouted at ULMII by Broadway and the resulted was a Broadway run, which led to her joining the R&B group 3LW, and that led to a starring role on the STARZ Network’s drama series “Power”; Baltimore competitors the Featherstone Brothers’ original song performed at ULMII was heard by SisQo (Dru Hill) who was there to support ULMII panelist Jazz (Dru Hill) and he used the song on Dru Hill’s third album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” – it was released as the first single with accompanying music video and it went platinum, and last Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the “ULMII” panel helped him take RoShon to “the next level,” which was a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.
Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for Zoom access link, or email [email protected].
