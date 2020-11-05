Today’s Video
Black 4th Grader with Autism Sues Nashville School District Over ‘Let’s Make a Slave’ Lesson (Video)
*A Metro Nashville Public Schools student who is African American and has autism has sued the district over a “Let’s Make A Slave” lesson taught to his fourth grade class earlier this year.
The “lesson” at Waverly-Belmont Elementary School focused on a slave owner’s speech to white Virginia colonists on how to control slaves. Among other statements, the suit shows the speech included comparing African Americans to horses, tarring slaves, and setting them on fire. The suit contends that by being forced to hear the speech and go through the lesson, the boy was subjected to a “racially hostile environment” and he and his classmates were told to pretend they were actually slaves.
According to the lawsuit reported by FOX 17 News, the boy’s autism “involves not knowing whether to take statements literally and understanding context.” The suit called the lesson “extraordinarily despicable and inflammatory.”
The lesson was reportedly planned by a student-teacher from Vanderbilt University and approved by the class teacher.
“John Doe and classmates were told to pretend they were actual slaves, folding themselves under desks and pretending to seek freedom from slavery by being mailed away in a box,” the suit states. “The students were instructed that if they moved, they would be caught and returned to a life of slavery.”
The school district said in a statement released back in February that the “student-teacher was dismissed and asked not to return to Waverly-Belmont as a result of teaching material that was not age appropriate or within the scope of sequence for the 4th grade class. Metro Schools regrets if any students or parents were caused pain as a result of this incident. District leaders have been working with school administrators and parents to address concerns for the students involved.”
Below is a news report about the instructor’s dismissal back in February, before the boy’s lawsuit against the school district.
Read the full lawsuit below:
Election Night: A Battle for the Soul of the Nation
*When I woke up on Tuesday morning, I could not help but think about who voters would cast their ballots for in the final hours of this year’s Presidential Election. An election that should be considered one of the most important of this generation’s lifetime. It is arguably more significant than the history-making victory of President Barack Obama in 2008 and the shocking landslide loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The results of this year’s election will reveal a great many things about our nation. For one, it will solidify what our identity is as a county in terms of progression and status quo traditionalism (at least for the meantime). Second, it will show if we “truly” believe and embody the values of equality, truth, justice and progress that is often our criticism for countries that lack them. Lastly, it will expose if President Trump genuinely has the support of a “silent majority” of Americans who unequivocally believe in his platform and refuse to let his abrasive personality and constant flow of lies prevent his reelection.
In all honesty this election is a battle of our nation’s soul that asks the question; “Will we choose to be better?” In other words, do we continue with the Trump train of mediocrity and division or do we join Vice-President Biden in mending the wounds of racism and selfishness that has plagued our country since inception.
Currently, as of the time of this publishing, Biden is winning in the national polls. CNN lists Biden as having 237 electoral votes and Trump as having 213. Both their roads to White House depend on several swing states. However, these states changed over the course of election night with the current states needing to be claimed by the two opposing candidates being: Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Biden has picked up Wisconsin, gaining 10 electoral votes and is leading in close percentages in Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. While, Trump leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.
The major news networks believe that Pennsylvania is especially a key battleground state and consensus is that it is vital if either candidate wants a real chance at capturing the White House. Trump has a comfortable lead in the state and it looks like he could very well see another four years in the Oval Office. However, Biden could do without the Keystone State if he secures Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan.
Even with that said, this election is too close to call. The fact still remains that Trump is popular amongst his base and a few key groups of people such as Black males and Latinos, specifically of Cuban and Venezuelan ancestry. I personally hope for a Biden and Harris victory this election, but we will have to wait for the “Trump, you’re fired!” celebration.
Frankly, if Biden does come out of this dogfight victorious, his victory should not be seen as a culmination of America’s dearth of racial animosity and economic inequality. To accept this thinking would be utterly ignorant; such as when people equated President Obama’s 2008 election with America being post-racial. To be honest, I’m not sure what a Biden victory would mean for Americans who select him over Trump.
Personally, a Biden win for me would mean gaining a President that can put a sentence together and have coherent thoughts, while espousing unity amongst a divided nation. But for others it could mean choosing to no longer be a spectator to the reality show that is Washington and a return to normalcy in the sense of a traditional President. So in essence, a Biden victory could mean a number of things; a majority of Americans could of decided they want a leader who is competent and heals division or some just defected from their usual political affiliation in order to save its image (cough, cough…The Lincoln Project). Whatever the reason is, a Joe Biden White House will undoubtedly be a considerable improvement over the current Administration.
EURweb.com, Everything Urban & RadioScope (formerly The Electronic Urban Report) Covering the Culture since 1997
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
Memphis Boy, 6, Raps Careers Beginning with Every Letter of the Alphabet (Watch)
*A 6-year-old Memphis boy is getting national attention for a viral video where he raps the ABCs of careers!
Six-year-old Robert Samuel White and his father Bobby came up with the “You Can Be ABCs” of careers, rapping about a different career for every letter of the alphabet. For example, Sam raps: “You can be an F, you can be a firefighter, fight fires in red trucks.”
The adorable video has gone viral with more than 40,000 views on YouTube!
Watch below:
Morehouse College Partners With Points of Light in Social Justice Initiative to Fight Systemic Racism (Video)
*Global nonprofit Points of Light is partnering with Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically black college focused on educating men, to launch “Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism,” a new initiative designed to empower businesses, nonprofits and individuals to use their influence to fight against systemic racism.
In cooperation with leading experts, Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism will host a series of virtual and in-person community forums that will feature leaders in the racial equity movement, partnering organizations, grassroots organizers and everyday people who have experienced racism and are fighting against injustice.
Each community conversation will provide strategies for taking action and resources for deeper learning so that participants can have the tools necessary to launch effective social issue campaigns in their communities.
The first conversation titled, “Moving Forward: Taking Action on Race and Equity,” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. This discussion will be moderated by Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin with special guests, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; Michael Smith, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Frederick J. Riley, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project. This event will serve as the official kick off for the monthly forums.
For more information about Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism, check out the fundraising videos below. To learn about upcoming events, resources and ways to get engaged, visit www.pointsoflight.org/listen-learn-act-to-end-racism/.
