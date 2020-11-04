Winner! Biden Appears to Have WON Wisconsin by 20,000 Votes; ALL Ballots Counted

*Lizzo is showing off her patriotism by stripping down to nothing more than the American flag for an Election Day photo shared to Instagram.

In the caption, she expressed hope for the future of America.

“When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism,” she wrote.

“But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible….Because of you, I’m still hopeful,” the singer added.

She continued, “I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better.”

Lizzo hopes the future citizens of this country listen “to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death.” She also hopes land is ultimately restored to “communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it.”

“I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress,” she continued. “I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated.”

In conclusion, Lizzo told her followers, “We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.”

Check out her full message via the IG post above.