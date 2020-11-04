News
Winner! Biden Appears to Have WON Wisconsin by 20,000 Votes; ALL Ballots Counted
*It looks like Joe Biden has won Wisconsin. And he did it with just over 20,000 votes, according to the state’s Elections Commission Administrator who told NBC that all ballots have now been counted.
“All of the ballots have indeed been counted. We’re not seeing that there’s any counties that haven’t posted their results on their websites,” said Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
As of this posting, with 97 percent of ballots tallied, Biden is currently ahead of President Donald Trump by 20,697 votes.
An estimated total of 3.3 million votes have been cast in Wisconsin. Biden is currently winning 49.5% of these votes, while Trump is winning 48.8%.
Late mail-in ballot votes have pulled strongly in favour of the former Vice President and have seen him widen the margin over the Republican incumbent in the closing stages.
It’s likely that the state will officially declare that Biden is the winner this morning after stumbling over a delay with counting mail-in ballots in one city when the printers ran out of ink.
Lizzo Poses Nude with American Flag for Inspiring Election Day Message
*Lizzo is showing off her patriotism by stripping down to nothing more than the American flag for an Election Day photo shared to Instagram.
In the caption, she expressed hope for the future of America.
“When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism,” she wrote.
“But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible….Because of you, I’m still hopeful,” the singer added.
When I think of this country I don't think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible…. Because of you, I'm still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn't politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today's the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.
She continued, “I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better.”
Lizzo hopes the future citizens of this country listen “to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death.” She also hopes land is ultimately restored to “communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it.”
“I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress,” she continued. “I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated.”
In conclusion, Lizzo told her followers, “We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.”
Van Jones Says ‘Democrats Are Hurt’ Over Tight Trump-Biden Race [VIDEO]
*As President Donald Trump appeared to be leading in the election results last night, CNN’s Van Jones noted his dismay over the right race.
Jones said “a lot of Democrats are hurt tonight” before noting the difference between a political victory and a “moral victory.”
“The political victory still may come. But I think for people who saw babies being snatched away from their mothers at the border, people sending their kids into schools where the n-word is now being used against them, for people seeing this wave of intolerance, they wanted a moral victory tonight. We wanted to see a repudiation of this direction for the country. And the fact that it’s this close I think is — it hurts. It just hurts.”
READ MORE: Michael Cohen: ‘I’m Not Really Sure Why People Don’t Get It. Donald Trump is a Racist.’ (Watch)
WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
While Jones emphasized that Biden could still win, he also noted, “There were people who were hoping for a big repudiation, and that has not yet come. And a lot of people are hurt and scared tonight in the Democratic party.”
Jones previously came to Trump’s defense, saying the former reality tv star has done “good stuff for the black community,” and doesn’t receive the credit he deserves for his work on criminal justice reform.
“Donald Trump — and I get beat up by liberals every time I say this, but I’m gonna keep saying it — he has done good stuff for the black community,” Jones said on CNN on Friday. “Opportunity zone stuff, black college stuff. I worked with him on criminal justice stuff. I saw Donald Trump have African American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House — embraced them, treated them well. There’s a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for.”
You can watch Jones’ somber statements about the election race above.
BLIND ITEM: Ring’s Off!
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A list mostly television actress from multiple hit shows rarely wears her wedding ring any longer. For her latest national ad campaign, she purposely removed her ring. She is making some definitive steps towards her long long time boyfriend/co-star.
Can you guess the actress and her co-star?
