Van Jones Says ‘Democrats Are Hurt’ Over Tight Trump-Biden Race [VIDEO]



*As President Donald Trump appeared to be leading in the election results last night, CNN’s Van Jones noted his dismay over the right race.

Jones said “a lot of Democrats are hurt tonight” before noting the difference between a political victory and a “moral victory.”

“The political victory still may come. But I think for people who saw babies being snatched away from their mothers at the border, people sending their kids into schools where the n-word is now being used against them, for people seeing this wave of intolerance, they wanted a moral victory tonight. We wanted to see a repudiation of this direction for the country. And the fact that it’s this close I think is — it hurts. It just hurts.”

READ MORE: Michael Cohen: ‘I’m Not Really Sure Why People Don’t Get It. Donald Trump is a Racist.’ (Watch)

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

While Jones emphasized that Biden could still win, he also noted, “There were people who were hoping for a big repudiation, and that has not yet come. And a lot of people are hurt and scared tonight in the Democratic party.”

Jones previously came to Trump’s defense, saying the former reality tv star has done “good stuff for the black community,” and doesn’t receive the credit he deserves for his work on criminal justice reform.

“Donald Trump — and I get beat up by liberals every time I say this, but I’m gonna keep saying it — he has done good stuff for the black community,” Jones said on CNN on Friday. “Opportunity zone stuff, black college stuff. I worked with him on criminal justice stuff. I saw Donald Trump have African American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House — embraced them, treated them well. There’s a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for.”

You can watch Jones’ somber statements about the election race above.