The Pulse of Entertainment: Gail Jhonson Releases ‘Joy’ Featuring Jazz in Pink Band on Shanachie
*“It’s a solo album,” Jazz Keyboardist Gail Jhonson said about her new album “Joy” (Shanachie) featuring her all female band Jazz in Pink. “The label is helping me brand my band.”
The Jazz in Pink band was founded 12 years ago by Gail, flutist Althea Rene and promoter Kyna Hubbard. Through the years it has had over 50 musicians as members.
“We’ve had women from all over the country,” she said about Jazz in Pink. “Having all women, it was deliberate. When we got started women were under represented, so I said, when I saw Rene performing, I said, ‘You killing it! Let’s support each other and start a band?’ and as a result everyone has been able to develop a solo career. We don’t get much stage time alone cause of what we (the band) are doing.”
A Philadelphia native Gail’s “Joy” album has two singles released thus far, “Joy, Joy,” featuring guitarist Paul Jackson, Jr. and saxophonist Kim Waters, and “Keystroke.” For over 20 years she has spent her career as music director for Grammy Award winning guitarist Norman Brown. She is proficient in Jazz, R&B, Funk and Gospel music. As a musicians’ musician Gail Jhonson has played the piano for such iconic vocalists as Janet Jackson, Pink, Morris Day, Bobby Womack, Peabo Bryson, Ray Parker Jr., Patti Austin, and Shiela E
“I went to Kim Waters studio, I said, ‘He is great!’…I was humbled,” Gail said about working with Waters on the “Joy” album. About Paul she said, ‘It’s important to have a person who can…understand your flow.”
Jhonson said her love of working with vocalists is, “…a marriage, a melding together.”
The “Joy” album offers 10 songs that musically describe her joy for music. Her musical talents was transferred to her children – pianist/vocalist Tamina Khyrah-Joi, a Berklee College of Music alumni has Gail is, and her son Aaron “Vein” Jones, a producer, keyboardist drummer, rapper and songwriter.
“It was play or get out,” Gail laughed when talking about her children performing with her during the shows. “But my son, God he was so talented. I lost my son eight years ago. He was a very talented artist. I was listening to his music the other day. My daughter has a beautiful voice. We ‘do’ work together” www.Shanachie.com www.GailJhonson.com www.JazzInPink.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Kanye West: Rapper Bags Over 60,000 Votes for Presidential Campaign
*According to national election results tabulated by the Associated Press, Kanye West passed 60,000 votes in the race for the White House.
The rapper was on the ballot in 12 states. His exact count, as of 10:30 a.m. PT Wednesday, was 60,761, per PEOPLE.
We previously reported, West conceded the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday with a simply four-letter word shared to his Twitter on Nov. 3: “WELP.”
The self-described “Birthday Party” candidate still has White House goals, as he wrote “KANYE 2024,” in a follow-up tweet.
The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1
— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
Kanye announced he’d be running for president in July, and his campaign was later dubbed the “struggle campaign” due to him putting the spotlight on his mental health issues.
West told Joe Rogan on his podcast last week that God told him to run for president.
“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015,” West said. “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”
Kanye’s state-by-state breakdown is as follows, via MSN (according to the AP):
Arkansas: 4,040
Colorado: 6,254
Idaho: 3,631
Iowa: 3,202
Kentucky: 6,259
Louisiana: 4,894
Minnesota: 7,789
Mississippi: 3,277
Oklahoma: 5,590
Tennessee: 10,216
Utah: 4,344
Vermont: 1,265
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Toni Struggles to Dance! [WATCH]
*The seventh season of “Braxton Family Values” premieres Thursday on WEtv and finds the sisters reuniting after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding.
In a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will Trina’s walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
On Thursday, the Braxtons reflect on Tamar’s health after a serious scare. Towanda coordinates a “Nasty” Bachelorette Party for Trina that Traci really enjoys but Tamar renames it a “Ho’ Graduation. Meanwhile, Toni shoots some stills and video for her new album.
In our exclusive clip above, superstar Toni struggles to dance in super high heels in her new music video.
Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
In the superteaser showing fans what they can expect this season, cameras captured Toni’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.
Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni adds, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”
Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam WEtv for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.
“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”
Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
Nelly Pays Tribute to Late Sister on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ [WATCH]
Nelly honored his late sister Jackie Donahue with a lovely performance on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night.
Donahue died in March 2015 from cancer. PEOPLE previously reported, she was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in March 2001. The cancer was in remission for nearly two years before Donahue suffered a relapse in 2003. Nelly formed the Jes Us 4 Jackie campaign to find a bone marrow donor for his sister but one was never found. Donahue died at age 31.
Prior to his performance on DWTS of the Rumba to the song “Nobody Knows” by the Tony Rich Project, Nelly noted that the track was one of his sister’s favorites. The dance dedication also took place on his birthday.
Watch the performance via the YouTube video above.
Everybody knows it now, @Nelly_Mo can DANCE 🔥 #DWTS #TeamDaNelly pic.twitter.com/7BcCAi3hZX
— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 3, 2020
“My sister Jackie was very special to me — she was my big sister, so she definitely acted like it,” Nelly said in a video that aired during the show. “She was a real tough cookie, such a loving and caring person, [and] she was the caption of the ship up until she was no longer able to be it.”
Of his sister’s leukemia diagnosis in 2001, Nelly admitted, “When it literally hits home, it’s a little different feeling.”
“We were trying to get as many people signed up on the bone marrow stem cell registry as possible, but it wasn’t enough and we couldn’t find one,” he said. “And she passed in 2005.”
“That was one of the worst days of my life,” the singer continued. “Before she passed, she was worried about what was going to happen to her kids. I was like, ‘Don’t worry about them — they’re going to be taken care of.’ It was a whole family effort as far as making sure her kids had everything they needed.”
Watch Nelly’s emotional clip and performance with dance partner Daniella Karagach via the YouTube video above.
“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.
