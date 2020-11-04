President Donald Trump
TAYO Fatunla Cartoon: US Presidential Election – EXIT Poll
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
Keith Olbermann Apologizes for Calling President Trump a ‘Whiny Little Kunta Kinte’
*Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann is under fire for calling President Donald Trump a “whiny Kunta Kinte” in a now-deleted tweet.
He made the remark in response to Trump firing shots at Fox News for airing speeches from former President Barack Obama.
“Actually, Fox puts him on more than anybody else, which is sort of shocking to me because Fox has changed a lot. Somebody said, ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ I say, ‘Fox.’ It’s much different,” said Trump during an on-air “Fox & Friends” interview.
“In the old days, they wouldn’t put, you know, they wouldn’t put Sleepy Joe Biden on every time he opened his mouth. They had other networks for that, frankly, and it was run a much different operation. I’m just telling you it’s much different,” he added before praising the network’s leading opinion hosts but excluding the news department.
READ MORE: ‘We Are All Going to Congress’: Cori Bush Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech; Set to Join ‘The Squad’ (Watch)
Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***
Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part https://t.co/hIIrt1Ke17
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020
“I’m not complaining. I’m just telling people. It’s one of the biggest differences this season compared to last,” Trump added.
Olbermann defended the network Tuesday morning via the Kunta comment. But Twitter users quickly noted the odd comparison to the “Roots” character — a Black slave who stood up to his white masters. The character was famously portrayed by LeVar Burton.
Olbermann’s comment was called racist by commentators on the left and right, with Burton writing, “Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup. Try again! Love, Kunta,” the actor tweeted.
Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup.
Try again!
Love,
Kunta
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 3, 2020
In an email to TheWrap, Olbermann explained that he was attempting to refer to Trump with a vulgar word that sounds similar to “Kunta.”
“I’ve deleted the previous ‘Kunta Kinte’ version to make it clear,” he said. In a new tweet, Olbermann apologized.
Van Jones Says ‘Democrats Are Hurt’ Over Tight Trump-Biden Race [VIDEO]
*As President Donald Trump appeared to be leading in the election results last night, CNN’s Van Jones noted his dismay over the right race.
Jones said “a lot of Democrats are hurt tonight” before noting the difference between a political victory and a “moral victory.”
“The political victory still may come. But I think for people who saw babies being snatched away from their mothers at the border, people sending their kids into schools where the n-word is now being used against them, for people seeing this wave of intolerance, they wanted a moral victory tonight. We wanted to see a repudiation of this direction for the country. And the fact that it’s this close I think is — it hurts. It just hurts.”
READ MORE: Michael Cohen: ‘I’m Not Really Sure Why People Don’t Get It. Donald Trump is a Racist.’ (Watch)
WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
While Jones emphasized that Biden could still win, he also noted, “There were people who were hoping for a big repudiation, and that has not yet come. And a lot of people are hurt and scared tonight in the Democratic party.”
Jones previously came to Trump’s defense, saying the former reality tv star has done “good stuff for the black community,” and doesn’t receive the credit he deserves for his work on criminal justice reform.
“Donald Trump — and I get beat up by liberals every time I say this, but I’m gonna keep saying it — he has done good stuff for the black community,” Jones said on CNN on Friday. “Opportunity zone stuff, black college stuff. I worked with him on criminal justice stuff. I saw Donald Trump have African American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House — embraced them, treated them well. There’s a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for.”
You can watch Jones’ somber statements about the election race above.
‘Castrating the Facts’: Network Anchors Blast Trump For Declaring Victory Prematurely, Calling Vote Count ‘Fraud’ (Video)
*News anchors called out President Donald Trump early Wednesday after he prematurely declared himself the Winner of the 2020 election, despite millions of outstanding ballots left to be counted in several key states.
Speaking just after 2:30 a.m. in the East Room of the White House, Trump attacked the legitimate vote counting efforts, calling it “fraud” with no basis. The President then claimed he “did win” the election, despite the millions of votes that have yet to be counted.
All the major networks carried Trump’s address at the start, but NBC News and MSNBC cut into it to note that he was not truthful, to put it lightly.
“We’re listening to the President speaking at the White House, but we’ve got to dip in here because there have been several statements that are just frankly not true,” NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie said as the network cut away.
On MSNBC, Brian Williams told viewers the network was “reluctant” to interrupt the President’s speech, but said Trump’s remarks were “not based in the facts at all.”
The other major networks carried Trump’s speech in full, but aired forceful fact-checks after it had concluded.
CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell said Trump was guilty of “castrating the facts of the election results.”
“This is an extremely flammable situation and the President just threw a match on it,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace noted. “He hasn’t won these states.”
On ABC News, correspondent Terry Moran said bluntly: “This isn’t law, this isn’t politics, this is theater,” Moran said. “And let’s be blunt: it’s the theater of authoritarianism.”
“Almost everything President Trump said in his declaration of victory was not true,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper said.
Watch Tapper and panelists Dana Bash and Abby Phillips react with shock and horror below:
