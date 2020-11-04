Legal
R. Kelly: Judge Rules Jury Will be Anonymous in New York Trial
*A judge has ruled that R. Kelly’s federal sex trafficking case in Brooklyn will be heard by an anonymous jury.
“Empaneling an anonymous jury is appropriate given the seriousness of the charges, the defendant’s history of obstructing the judicial process, the potential for juror intimidation and the intensity of media attention given to this case,” US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly wrote in her ruling, MSN reports.
Kelly has been in custody at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center for over a year awaiting trail for various sex crimes, including child pornography. In New York City, he faces multiple federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The singer’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, called for his release in August after he was attacked by a fellow inmate.
“Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R. Kelly at the MCC in Chicago,” Greenberg tweeted at the time. “We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured.”
READ MORE: R. Kelly’s Latest Request for Release Denied After Alleged Beating in Lockdown
Greenberg said release of his client was vital for his own safety.
“Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process,” Greenberg added.
Last month, a judge shot down Kelly’s bid to get out of the slammer. Earlier this year, a judge also denied his request for release over coronavirus concerns.
Meanwhile, Kelly’s attorneys disagree with Donnelly’s anonymous jurors ruling, noting that it would limit their ability to question potential jurors.
Judge Donnelly wrote that she was “unpersuaded” by the defense’s argument to run “what amounts to background checks” on them.
The judge also cited the possibility that “social media will become a tool for the harassment and intimidation of the jurors should their identities be made public.”
Greenberg previously told CNN that the “idea that R. Kelly is going to do anything while his case is pending to intimidate jurors or threaten jurors like some 1950s mobster is ludicrous.”
“I’ve done cases with anonymous juries,” Greenberg said in July. “But we, as his lawyers, should certainly know where the jurors are from, what they do for a living. The idea of jury selection is that you have some idea of whom you’re selecting.”
Kelly’s trial has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lizzo Poses Nude with American Flag for Inspiring Election Day Message
*Lizzo is showing off her patriotism by stripping down to nothing more than the American flag for an Election Day photo shared to Instagram.
In the caption, she expressed hope for the future of America.
“When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism,” she wrote.
“But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible….Because of you, I’m still hopeful,” the singer added.
READ MORE: Lizzo Hilariously Tries to Remove Nipple Pastie, Jokes It’s ‘Sneak Peek of My Exclusive OnlyFans’ [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible…. Because of you, I’m still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.
She continued, “I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better.”
Lizzo hopes the future citizens of this country listen “to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death.” She also hopes land is ultimately restored to “communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it.”
“I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress,” she continued. “I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated.”
In conclusion, Lizzo told her followers, “We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.”
Check out her full message via the IG post above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Ring’s Off!
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A list mostly television actress from multiple hit shows rarely wears her wedding ring any longer. For her latest national ad campaign, she purposely removed her ring. She is making some definitive steps towards her long long time boyfriend/co-star.
Can you guess the actress and her co-star?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kanye West Concedes 2020 Presidential Election, Tweets ‘KANYE 2024’
*Kanye West appeared to concede the 2020 presidential election with a short message shared to his Twitter on Nov. 3: “WELP.”
The self-described “Birthday Party” candidate still has White House goals, as he noted in a follow up tweet: “KANYE 2024.”
Prior to sharing the message, Kanye casted his ballot for the first time in Wyoming.
“God is so good,” he tweeted. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”
Kanye announced he’d be running for president in July, and his campaign was later dubbed the “struggle campaign” due to him putting the spotlight on his mental health issues.
West told Joe Rogan on his podcast that God told him to run for president.
“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015,” West said. “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”
READ MORE: Kanye West Claims God Told Him to Become ‘Leader of the Free World’ [VIDEO]
KANYE 2024 pic.twitter.com/Zm2pKcn12t
— ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2020
Ye said he stayed focused on that goal because he thought he would “definitely be a billionaire by that time.”
“Not that that’s a reason why someone should become president, but it’s to say, you know, at that time I was around 50 million dollars in debt, and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around,” he explained.
“When I saw Trump win, [I could see] that you can win if you come from outside of politics,” he said.
“If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” he continued.
West recently revealed that he’s helping develop a smart city in Haiti and it’s similar to the one Akon is building in Senegal.
“Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country,” Kanye tweeted last month.
Ye mentioned his plan during the interview with Rogan. His involvement with the Haitian government is unclear but the idea was inspired following a visit to the country in September.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]