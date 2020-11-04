Older Brother of Rapper DaBaby Dies by Suicide



*Rapper DaBaby has shared the heartbreaking news that his older brother Glen Johnson died by suicide Tuesday in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Johnson’s death was reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Prior to taking his own life, he shared an Instagram video of him sitting in his car while holding a gun.

According to TMZ, the video showed the father of three speaking about how he’s “been wronged,” while crying (peep the clip above).

DaBaby referenced the tragedy on social media, sharing lyrics from his track “Intro” off the “Kirk” album. The lyrics give fans insight into his brother’s struggles: “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n****,” DaBaby raps on the track.

Damn bruh 💔 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 4, 2020



DaBaby’s father passed away last year, shortly after the release of his debut album “Baby On Baby.” He spoke about the incident ahead of the release of “Kirk.”

“I got a text message saying my Album was #3 on the charts then talked to my lil brother and found out my pops passed away out of nowhere and my shit went #1 on the charts out of nowhere,” he said in the caption of an Instagram post. “My biggest loss and my biggest win at the same time. Errthang they love about me I learned from you.”

DaBaby also spoke about managing his grief in an October 2019 appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“Just came on the tour bus, but I’m typing obituaries and sh*t,” he said. “I’m doing all this while I’m breaking through on tour, rocking sold-out shows.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. If there is an immediate risk of self-harm, call 911.