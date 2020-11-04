Letitia Wright Tapped to Star in Civil Rights Drama ‘Surrounded’

*Director Anthony Mandler has cast Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell and Michael K. Williams in his civil war drama “Surrounded,” which is set to begin production in New Mexico in November.

Here’s the description via Shadow and Act:

Five years after the Civil War, former Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington travels West to lay claim on a gold mine bequeathed by her late slaveowner father. It is a mean, dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man. After her stagecoach is ambushed, she is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit’s gang tries to free him.

The project is the first film from Blackhand Media, a partnership between Mandler and BRON Studios.

Mander will direct from a screenplay by Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Surrounded is the first film under my partnership with Aaron L. Gilbert’s Bron and the Blackhand Media banner,” said Mandler. “I’ve always loved the Western genre and the opportunity to tell this story from the eyes of a Black female during the Wild West is an honor.”

Meanwhile, Wright can next be seen in “Mangrove,” which tells the story of the “Mangrove 9,” a group of British black activists who were tried for provoking riots during a protest in 1970.

We previously reported… Wright plays the role of Altheia Jones-Le Cointe, a Trinidadian physician and research scientist and also leader in the British Black Panther Movement.

The film takes us through the powerful trial and shows racial tensions between Britain police and Black activists. It comes at a critical time as racial tensions and protests are growing across the world currently.

“I can’t describe this woman in one word. I would just say extraordinary because she made a difference where she was. She’s the everyday woman,” Wright tells EUR in an exclusive interview. “She made a difference when she was in university studying biochemistry. She made a difference to stand up against people who wanted to come into the school.”