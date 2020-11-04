Kanye West: Rapper Bags Over 60,000 Votes for Presidential Campaign

*According to national election results tabulated by the Associated Press, Kanye West passed 60,000 votes in the race for the White House.

The rapper was on the ballot in 12 states. His exact count, as of 10:30 a.m. PT Wednesday, was 60,761, per PEOPLE.

We previously reported, West conceded the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday with a simply four-letter word shared to his Twitter on Nov. 3: “WELP.”

The self-described “Birthday Party” candidate still has White House goals, as he wrote “KANYE 2024,” in a follow-up tweet.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Kanye announced he’d be running for president in July, and his campaign was later dubbed the “struggle campaign” due to him putting the spotlight on his mental health issues.

West told Joe Rogan on his podcast last week that God told him to run for president.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015,” West said. “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”

Kanye’s state-by-state breakdown is as follows, via MSN (according to the AP):

Arkansas: 4,040

Colorado: 6,254

Idaho: 3,631

Iowa: 3,202

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,789

Mississippi: 3,277

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,216

Utah: 4,344

Vermont: 1,265