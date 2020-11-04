Other News
How to Pack in Just a Day for a Move
*Packing is an integral but complex task in the process of moving. It is very important to pack your belongings safely to keep away any damage. Moving takes a lot of time as it includes many small individual tasks and needs a proper plan to execute these tiny tasks. But getting enough time for a move happens only in a perfect world and not in real life. In the real world, life is fast and everything is done in a hurry which includes a last-minute move too.
A last-minute move is the result of generally two situations, one is finding out late that you have to move and another reason can be, procrastinating your pre-planned move to the last day due to work or anxiety. Whatever the reason may be, you need to figure out your move quickly to get out of this unwanted situation and have a safe move. Be quick in picking the best one from the iMoving.com local moving companies list and get started.
The first task that you need to do after deciding the move is to gather all the required things for packing. Make sure you stock on enough packing supplies that should include packing paper, cardboard boxes, packing tape, markers, a pair of scissors, newspapers, and bubble wrap. Once you have gathered all the required packing material, it will ensure a fast track packing process. And, now is the time to pack a whole house in just one day.
Here are some tips and tricks that you can use to pack your stuff in 24 hours while keeping your sanity in place:
Start Early and Make a List
Decluttering your house is the last thing you can do in such a tight schedule but still take a round of your house and make a list of large items that you want to discard and keep them aside. Start as soon as you get to know about the move. Don’t waste time but don’t get panic too. Stay calm and start taking out all the unnecessary things. You cannot declutter your small belongings as you are short of time but make sure you keep unwanted stuff out while packing.
Go Room by Room
Don’t just take out all your closets in all the rooms together. Pack your stuff room by room, otherwise, you will get overwhelmed seeing a mess around. It will be a panic and haste situation so keep your calm to stay sane. When you know that you have to pack in one day, you may make the mistake of taking out everything all together. But keep patience and go room by room. This is the best way to eliminate complications from a local move.
Try to group similar items and pack items room-wise or as you are planning them to organize at your new place. Don’t forget to put labels on every box, this will ensure that your unpacking process will be smoother. Consider labeling your boxes thoughtfully, you can use labels like ‘Open Last’, ‘Open First’, ‘Fragile’, and name of the room, etc.
Even if you are planning a professional moving company, it is highly recommended to be a part of the packing process. Create a content list and make a list of labels accordingly. Packing the boxes room-wise and labeling them properly means half of your work is done.
Sort Later
Don’t start sorting things as you have very little in your hand. Pack everything that comes your way but you can take out the unwanted stuff aside.
Pack Smartly and Safely
Don’t pack your breakables in a hurry; make sure you keep enough padding while packing vases, glassware, and kitchenware. You can consider using soft towels, socks, and other clothing.
Pack all your hangings clothes with hangers and wrap them in a strong garbage bag around them. Start it from the bottom of the bag and tie the bag strings around the hangers. Don’t take the stuff out of dressers’ drawers. Keep them intact and take out each drawer and pack it with the packing material, this way they will act as a storage box and you will not need to unpack them either. Once moving is done, simply, take out the packing material and fit them back in the dresser.
Take Help from Family and Friends
Don’t hesitate in asking for help from your family and friends. They are always keen and happy in helping. Call them and know about their availability and divide work among them according to their convenience. It will be fun working together and you will enjoy the process even more.
In the end, you can serve them with food and drinks to say thanks. They can even help you in unpacking your stuff at your new place and organize it. Always consider organizing a house warming party with your hard-working clan once your house is set and ready to welcome guests.
Civil Rights
Ga. State Sen. Nikema Williams Elected to Replace Late John Lewis in U.S. Congress (Video)
*Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, beat Republican Angela Stanton-King in the Atlanta-based district to replace the late congressman John Lewis in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A special election runoff to become Lewis’ short-term replacement takes place next month, but that winner will only be in Congress until Williams is sworn in on Jan. 3. Neither Williams nor Stanton-King is running in the special election.
Stanton-King, 43, is a reality TV personality and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.
Williams, 42, joins two other Black women, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and 2018 gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, among the state’s most recognizable, influential Democrats. Williams said she wants to use federal power to provide more subsidized health care and guarantee voting rights.
Get to know Nikema Williams in the video below.
Civil Rights
‘ I Remember When I Couldn’t Vote’: 99-year-old Mississippi Man Born on Plantation Casts Ballot
*A 99-year-old Mississippi man, born the son of a sharecropper on a plantation, is reminding all of us about the importance of exercising the right to vote.
Dr. Robert H. Smith Sr., of Jackson, Mississippi wore a face mask while dropping off his absentee ballot in October and donning his “I Voted” sticker.
“I remember when I couldn’t vote,” Smith told ABC News.
Smith lives in Hinds County, the most populous county in Mississippi. He said he stood in line for approximately 20 minutes alongside his son to submit his ballot in-person last month. He shared how proud the moment made him feel after overcoming a number of obstacles throughout his lifetime.
“Voting is an experience that every American citizen should have,” he said, adding, “we the people decide who’s going to be our leader.”
He was born on the Burks Plantation near Rayville, Louisiana, on May 9, 1921. His father was a sharecropper on the plantation but left to become a Baptist preacher who ministered at several local c churches in the region.
Upon graduating from high school, Smith was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and was later promoted to the rank of chief warrant officer in the European Theater of Operations. He went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree at Southern University, master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Ph.D. from Florida State University.
In 1943, during his first visit to New York City, he met a young nurse from the Harlem School of Nursing, Grayce Stewart, who would become his wife of 72 years. Stewart was “the prettiest girl” he’d ever laid eyes on, he said, to this day. Together, the couple has three children, Robert Jr., Rodney, and Rhonda – who took after her mother and became a registered nurse. They also have two grandchildren.
Upon completion of his studies, Smith fulfilled his passion for teaching as a professor of sociology at Florida A&M University, dean of liberal studies at Jackson State University and dean of freshman studies at Tougaloo College – all three of which are historically black colleges and universities. Smith also became a Deacon Emeritus at New Hope Baptist Church Jackson, which he counts among his greatest achievements.
Read more about his incredible story below:
Civil Rights
Rosa Parks Would Be Floored: View the $128M Upgrade of Watts’ Rosa Parks Metro Station (Video)
*County transportation officials this week gave a “sneak peek” of the $128 million renovation of the A Line’s Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station and the Rosa Parks Customer Center in Watts.
Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti, County Supervisor and Metro board member Mark Ridley-Thomas, Metro board member Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker and Metro CEO Phillip Washington recently visited the station and Rosa Parks Customer Center, where riders can buy and load transit passes onto their TAP cards, obtain information about getting around on the Metro system and submit reduced fare applications.
In addition to the customer center, the nearly completed station renovation/modernization project includes a public plaza, transit security center, transit court and mobility hub. Other improvements to the station include an extended rail platform and new southern entrance to the platform, as well as new artwork, lighting, landscaping, signage, upgraded elevators, escalators, stairs and a mezzanine between the A and C Line platforms.
“The Willowbrook community in the heart of South L.A. has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past decade, thanks to more than $1 billion in investments towards the MLK medical campus, affordable apartments, parks and other projects,” Ridley-Thomas said. “With the newly improved Rosa Parks/Willowbrook Station, we now have the perfect gateway to and from the rest of the region, with a beautiful design, safety features and amenities that both riders and residents will appreciate.”
See the sneak peek below:
Security guards will patrol the station and also provide security to the customer center and transit court. Metro officials said more than 150 security cameras have been installed along with an upgraded LED lighting system.
